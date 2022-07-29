Shelter Worker Slammed As ‘Fatphobic’ For Not Letting ‘Morbidly Obese’ Woman Adopt Dog

Disneyland's First Customer Still Uses His Lifetime Pass Every Year — 67 Years Later

Mary Poppins dances with a young girl at DisneylandiStock/smckenzie. In July 1955, Dave MacPherson was a 22-year-old college student who happened to be the first person in line at Disneyland's California park ticket window at 2 a.m. on opening day. That made him the first person to buy his ticket on July 18, a distinction that earned him a lifetime pass to the theme park. Now, 67 years later, he still uses it.