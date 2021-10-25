voiyoo

The best ways to get more clients for your business are going to be different for almost everyone. There are a lot of different types of businesses out there and depending on how you can reach your clientele or prospects will help assist you in the first step to getting more clients. It's going to be different for many businesses regarding what is the best online way to get more clients for your business.

What Is The Best Online Way To Get More Clients For Your Business?

Marketing is the best way to attract people to your business. Once you have attracted them you need to convert them to leads. And, from there you can turn them into clients.

This is called lead generation and it can also take on many forms. The process can also involve many different team members to make the process complete.

Types Of Marketing

I have talked a lot about different ways to market your business. Often you will want to combine a variety of different ways into your online marketing. Here’s a quick list:

Advertising - Search Engines, Social Media and Other Online Platforms

Influencer Advertising

Social Media Marketing - LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Video - YouTube, Social Media Platforms, Webinars

Search Engine Marketing - Pinterest, YouTube, Google/Search Engines

Email

Voice - Like Alexa

Collaborations

Reviews/User Generated

Funnel With Lead Magnet



What Marketing Helps Get More Clients?

The answer to what marketing helps you get more clients is the type of marketing that reaches your client. When talking about social media marketing - if your prospect is hanging out more on Facebook than they are on TikTok then you will want to market and hang out on Facebook.

Demographics can get you started in the right direction when marketing online. For example, younger people are on TikTok more than they are on Facebook. If your market is older, than Facebook could be a good place for you to market and advertise.

Getting More Clients Online

Once you have decided on what platform to work on most. You need a strategy to produce your marketing content, when to publish it and how often.

When defining your online strategy, remember not to overwhelm people with a lot of promo type of content. Keep that to about 20% of your content. But, make sure you do include it. Many people feel uncomfortable promoting themselves and asking people to call them if they need their type of service or product.

Make sure, if you are uncomfortable, to do it anyway. People might just think you are giving away content for information sake otherwise. Why should they come to you when they have a problem? You need to tell them.

Be Consistent To Get More Clients

People want to work with people they know, like, and trust. Being consistent with your marketing and content will help build this relationship and more people will become comfortable with you. And eventually, they will call you to do the work you do best.

But, you have to keep at it. If your marketing doesn’t look like it’s doing much, think about increasing the amount you do instead of the opposite. I remember working my strategy and then at a certain point I was able to increase my content creation and overall online marketing - I received so many calls I almost couldn’t keep up with the requests.

Had I tossed in the towel and stopped marketing it would certainly have gone in the other direction.

CTA - Your Call To Action

And, remember your call to action. This is one of the main things to remember when you are marketing as well. Tell 'em what you have to offer and to call you or message you to work together!

And, here is my promo cta to give you an idea… reach out to me when you are ready to have someone create awesome content for you and your business. It could mean the world to your day. www.voiyoo.com

