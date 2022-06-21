Summer at Ossipee Lake

Ossipee Lake Jennifer McCarthy

Summer is finally here and as you venture out to explore New Hampshire with the family, checking out Ossipee Lake is a must. Ossipee Lake has 3,257 acres and is the sixth-largest lake in the entire state of New Hampshire. You will certainly find plenty to do in the Ossipee Lake area from fishing, camping, swimming boating, and much more. If you’re venturing to Ossipee Lake this summer, here are some popular attractions to check out.

Castle in the Clouds

Just a short drive from Ossipee, NH is Castle in the Clouds. This 1913 mansion is on top of a mountain situated on 5,500 acres. Once owned by Tom Plant, he built the property with his wife Olivia to include the mansion, stable, six-car garage, two gatehouses, greenhouse, golf course and tennis court, and a man-made lake. The property has spectacular views of the Ossipee Lake area. Enjoy a tour of the mansion and basement, exhibit, hike on trails, or sit down at one of the restaurants on-site. Cafe in the Clouds is perfect if you want something quick to eat like ice cream, wraps, salad, or something to drink. The Carriage House Restaurant is open on certain nights for their Dinner Music Night. For more information visit: https://www.castleintheclouds.org/

White Lake Speedway

White Lake Speedway in Tamworth, NH has family-friendly activities such as laser tags, e-sports, bowling, mini-golf, and go-carts. White Lake Speedway gives the option of booking ahead of time or walk-in. For more information visit: https://whitelakespeedway.com/

Rent Kayaks at Ski Works

Ossipee Lake is perfect for kayaking. If you’re into boating, Ski Works in West Ossipee has kayak rentals on a daily, or weekly rentals. Don't worry about transporting the kayak on your vehicle as ski Works has drop-off and pick-up services to a nearby boat launch. If you’re visiting Ossipee Lake during the winter months and would like to ski at a nearby resort, Ski Works also rents skis, snowboards, snowshoes, and cross-country skis. For more information visit: https://www.skiworksnh.com/

Constitution Park