Pancake Breakfast Pixaby-piviso

Grab Some Breakfast in the Mt. Washington Valley at these Popular Spots

During your adventure to the Mt.Washington Valley, you may be wondering where are the best spots to eat breakfast. If you’re anything like me when on vacation, you enjoy having a nice breakfast before checking out the area. Here are some of the most popular breakfast spots in the Mt. Washington Valley to start your day.

Bea’s Cafe

Bea’s Cafe is an all-time local favorite here in the Mt. Washington Valley. Bea’s Cafe is located at 50 White Mountain Hwy Conway, NH, and serves breakfast and lunch. Bea’s Cafe is open Thursday-Monday 7 am-2 pm and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Start your morning with some country-fried steak, eggs benedict, or an omelet. Not in the mood for breakfast, no problem. Enjoy some of the popular lunch entrees such as the turkey club, burger or soup, and salad.

Priscilla's

Priscilla's is located in the heart of the Mt. Washington Valley at 2541 White Mountain Hwy North Conway, NH. Pricilla's hours of operation are Monday-Sunday 6 am-2 pm. This wonderful restaurant serves breakfast and lunch. If you’re looking for something light grab a coffee, toast, and eggs. If you’re looking for something to keep you full longer try the Country Fried Steak & Biscuits which includes country fried steak, gravy, and buttermilk biscuits. Another option is the Steak & Egg which includes prime rib, eggs, toast, and taters.

Big Dave's Bagels & Deli

Big Dave's Bagels & Deli is located at 1130 Eastman Rd North Conway, NH, and is the perfect spot to grab something quick. Big Dave’s Bagels & Deli's hours of operation are Monday-Sunday 6 am-2 pm. Start your day with a freshly made bagel with cream cheese. Some popular bagel options include everything, parmesan, onion, maple, french toast, garlic, and gluten-free. Or, indulge in a breakfast sandwich such as the Double Everything with meat, eggs, and cheese. Another option is The LaRue with double egg, scrambled with cheddar cheese. Not in the mood for a bagel, no problem. Try the Big Dave Original breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, onions, American cheese, and potatoes.

Sweet Maple Cafe'

Sweet Maple Cafe serves breakfast and lunch and is located at 80 Main St Conway, NH with hours of Tuesday-Saturday 8 am-2 pm, Closed Sunday and Monday. Sit back, relax and enjoy some pancakes, french toast, or waffles with butter, and syrup, and add a side of bacon or sausage. The Valley omelet is a great option with green peppers, sauteed onions, tomato, ham, bacon, and cheese. The Monte Cristo has Challah French toast, ham, turkey, and swiss served with some home fries.

Banner’s Restaurant

Banner’s Restaurant serves breakfast and lunch and is located at 621 White Mountain Hwy North Conway, NH. Hours of operation are Monday-Sunday 7 am-3 pm. The Hunter’s Breakfast is the perfect start to your day and includes two large eggs any style, fluffy pancakes, french toast with homemade corned beef hash. Three Fresh Fruit Pancakes or French Toast has three fluffy pancakes or slides of Texas French toast with a choice of cinnamon apples, bananas, blueberries, cranberries, coconut strawberries, or chocolate chips. Eggs Benedict is an all-time favorite and includes two large poached eggs, Canadian bacon, English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce. If you’re at Banner’s for lunch, soup and salad are great options. The Philly Steak Sandwich is delicious with sliced steak, sauteed peppers, mushrooms & onions, and cheese on a French loaf. The Chicken Tender Platter comes with solid white meat chicken in a crisp breading with honey dijon or BBQ sauce and served with french fries and coleslaw.

For more information go to: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurants-g46186-zfp2-North_Conway_Conway_New_Hampshire.html