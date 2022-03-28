Influx of Pets Adopted During Pandemic Surrendered to Animal Shelters

Chloe the Guinea Pig Jennifer McCarthy

It’s been a little over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. At the start of the pandemic, rescue agencies and pet shelters from across the country saw an increase in pet adoptions.

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA reports more than 23 million households in America adopted a pet during the pandemic. Not only did the adoptions at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic give animals a loving home, but animals provide comfort and companionship desperately needed during the unknown of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As restrictions are lifted in many communities, millions are returning to work and school. Many families have struggled with caring for a household, family, and animals. Some are at work for long hours while the children are at school all day. This leaves the animal at home without any interaction for hours.

Adoptees now have additional costs such as vet bills, animal daycare, animal socializing, and feeding the animal. Pet parents are also faced with a change of routine. Pet’s adopted prior to the pandemic, a routine is already in place whereas, during the pandemic, you’re faced with building a new routine.

So what happens to those beloved pets that were adopted at the beginning of the pandemic? Newsnation advises some of these animals have already been returned or abandoned by the middle of 2021.

NBC, up to 200 small pocket pets have been surrendered to local humane societies. Guinea pigs and other small animals need to get out of cages to exercise and play. A small animal in a cage its entire life is not ideal as many of these small animals can live for decades. When shelters and rescue centers adopt out an animal, they reiterate to surrender the pet and not abandon it outside.