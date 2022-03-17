The Narcissist in My Life Had a Score to Settle

Jennifer March, MS

I was fighting a losing battle that I didn’t even know I was apart of. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DT5ro_0eiVH0cS00
Jonny Gios on Unsplash

I always felt the narcissist in my life was someone I couldn’t trust. I have known this narcissist for my entire life, literally — they knew me since I was a few days old. Yet, I don’t know who this person truly is.

They have kept who they are such a dark mystery that I honestly don’t know they truly are. 

You would think after 26 years, there might be a bond or relationship. Building relationships in families are normal and important.

But I eventually realized I was as important as the furniture around me — I was just a part of the background.

Since I didn’t know who the narcissist truly was, I didn’t feel comfortable around them. Whenever they were over for a family dinner, I would step into a character almost — it was the person I needed to be. The same was true for my other family members as well.

The narcissist was a poison that I needed to keep away from.

My lack of faith and confidence in the narcissist only marked me as a villain. It seemed as though I had committed some outrageous act against the narcissist. So, to be fair, they needed to settle the score.

I was always on their hit list

If there was something wrong, it always had to be my fault. If the trash can was almost full that was something they needed to drill into me about. The narcissist wanted to make a point to call out all of my imperfections and flaws.

I remember times in my childhood when the narcissist would make fun of how messy my bedroom was. I was ridiculed by them at every turn. It’s tough to look back and see that this narcissist was cruel to me; I wanted to fix it. I wanted to improve who I was because I thought I was the problem.

I will never forget the look on their face, the pure joy they experienced from making a fool of me in front of family and friends. Whether it was joking about my awful handwriting or how painfully slow I was at my math homework.

They would incessantly poke fun at my flaws because they liked the reaction they got from me. Once I started quipping back or showing that their words didn’t bother me. 

Unfortunately, the narcissist’s words and actions still affect me to this day.

My existence burned them

I hope that no one ever has the misfortune of being hated since birth. I never got close to my narcissist because they didn’t want me to. I needed to stay away from them because I was going to hurt them somehow.

I had done something awful to them and started a war; I don’t even know why or how. 

Narcissists are commonly understood to be highly insecure. For narcissists to combat their insecure feelings, they need to stay at a distance and attack before they can be attacked first.

This kind of hate isn’t noticed at first. It feels like tough love or teasing to show affection. But there was no affection, there was no care, there was only control and manipulation.

One day, I noticed that the narcissist did not like me to refer to their family members by aunt or uncle, or whatever their role was. My relationships with other family members somehow took away from their relationship with the narcissist.

There’s nothing I could have done

My family’s narcissist was prissy and wanted everything to be a certain way. Down to the way they drank their water — everything had to be how they wanted it.

They always wanted water when they came over–but it must be bottled. Or how on family holidays, there would always be a fight over how quickly the table was set and taken down after dinner.

There was always this control that needed to happen. There wasn’t anything around me that that narcissist didn’t try to control some how. I was fighting a losing battle.

I tried to get ahead of what they wanted for a while, but I couldn’t. I couldn’t get ahead of what they wanted and be who they wanted me to be.

Nothing I ever did would be enough.

After all, the narcissist had a score to settle — what that was, I will never know.

.

Stay Connected with This Author: https://linktr.ee/JenniferMarch13 (check out my ‘Story Spotlight’ to read more of my work! Happy reading! 🌞)

.

.

As originally posted on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# toxic relationships# relationships# narcissism# narcissist

Comments / 9

Published by

Psych nerd turned freelance writer | MS in Psychology | Mom of two cats and some house plants | #MentalHealthAdvocate #BeKind

9467 followers

More from Jennifer March, MS

The Potential Causes of a Toxic Family

Exploring how toxic families may form. Many people have seen what a toxic family may look like, or maybe they have experienced one themselves. Toxic families have a delicate system of moving parts that support the toxic family environment.

Read full story

What Makes Someone a Narcissist

Breaking down the clear truths of a narcissist. A narcissist may have been diagnosed with a narcissistic personality disorder or someone who displays consistent narcissistic behavior signs. A narcissist has a repeated pattern of manipulative and destructive behavior.

Read full story
87 comments

Understanding Narcissism Research

Exploring the present and future prospects of narcissism research. Narcissism is a rapidly growing topic throughout the internet. People want to know what a narcissist is and what the signs are. Narcissism is not only linked to narcissistic personality disorder but it is also tied to personality traits.

Read full story
10 comments

Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Anxiety

People with ADHD 50% more likely to have an anxiety disorder. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, is a common mental health disorder, along with anxiety. ADHD and anxiety are two different types of mental health disorders that can both influence one another.

Read full story
60 comments

Surviving a Toxic Family

There's so much more to life than a toxic family. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
43 comments

Narcissism Prevalence: What You Should Know

Understanding how common narcissism truly is. Narcissism is a set pattern of behavior laced with grandiosity, arrogance, low self-esteem, and an overinflated ego. Narcissistic personality disorder is the only disorder that can honestly label someone as a narcissist. Otherwise, people can most certainly have narcissistic traits. This is where people can usually get their wires crossed: are they are narcissists, or do they have narcissistic traits.

Read full story
15 comments

What My Toxic Narcissist Has Taught Me

Thanks to my narcissist, I've learned how to be a good person. I stand on the other side, still alive through the trying times that my narcissist has put me through. The lies that I had been fed for years were finally coming to an end.

Read full story
5 comments

Sparking Motivation in The Brain

Exploring research on the neuron that is linked to motivation in the brain. We all strive for motivation, from our exercise routine to even getting out of bed in the morning. Motivation is at the foot of everything that we do.

Read full story
1 comments

Understanding the Daily Struggles of Living with a Mental Health Disorder

From daily symptoms that don’t seem to dissipate, to the effect on our self-esteem — mental health disorders can take a toll. For some people, mental illness or mental health, in general, is a somewhat taboo topic. How mental health was spoken about throughout our childhood is crucial in our attitude and beliefs around mental health presently.

Read full story
129 comments

Shedding the Layers of Abuse

Unraveling trauma from the past — and all the baggage that comes with it. Abuse feels like a heavy blanket that lays across your whole body. It feels never-ending — always staying with you no matter what.

Read full story
11 comments

Does a Narcissist Believe Their Own Lies?

Yes, they do — here’s why. Within the diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder, grandiosity and an extremely high self-image must be maintained. But how can someone create and keep up with such a facade? Well, it’s simple: theylie.

Read full story
391 comments

The Warning Signs of a Toxic Relationship

Knowing the signs of a toxic relationship can help you stay aware. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
59 comments

Understanding the Disorder Behind a Narcissist

Breaking down narcissistic personality disorder. Narcissists are a topic that has been flooding media for the past few years. There is a lot of misinformation about what a narcissist truly is. To begin, we have to understand narcissistic personality disorder to truly grasp what a narcissist is.

Read full story
276 comments

Understanding the Types of Toxic Families

Breaking apart the specific household types and roles of toxic families. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
35 comments

Understanding the Pillars of Manipulation

Breaking down power imbalance, guilt, and motivating factors within manipulation. Manipulation is something that everyone has experienced. We all have encountered one person in our life who manipulates people as a way to get by.

Read full story
39 comments

OCD Can Potentially Cause Intimacy Issues

Understanding relationship OCD. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
3 comments

Depression in Children: What Parents Should Know

Knowing the signs and symptoms. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
23 comments

Breaking Down Exposure Therapy: Treatment for OCD

Exploring the most effective treatment for OCD. Exposure therapy is commonly understood as a treatment for OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). OCD is a disorder rooted in obsessions and compulsions. These obsessions can usually form from an anxiety someone has relating to their obsession.

Read full story

Understanding Your Anxious Child: What Parents Should Know

As explained by an adult who once was an anxious child. I have had anxiety since I was age 7. Growing up, I struggled to socialize or speak up. I was too quiet and afraid of nearly everything.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy