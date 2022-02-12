Understanding the Disorder Behind a Narcissist

Jennifer March, MS

Breaking down narcissistic personality disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ma7Hi_0eCJzBjO00
Engin Akyurt on Unsplash

.

.

Narcissists are a topic that has been flooding media for the past few years. There is a lot of misinformation about what a narcissist truly is. To begin, we have to understand narcissistic personality disorder to truly grasp what a narcissist is. 

Narcissistic personality disorder is listed in the DSM-5 as a clinical diagnosis. NPD is a real disorder, and narcissists are real, BUT you can’t just call anybody that seems selfish a narcissist. 

There must be specific criteria met that far surpasses selfishness or arrogance. Some people can be selfish and/or arrogant and not be a narcissist. 

Symptoms of NPD

Narcissism itself is a personality disorder. This person who had NPD is diagnosed by a licensed mental health professional. No article or quiz will tell you if someone is a narcissist (or if you are one yourself!)

Like any other disorder, a narcissistic personality disorder will have a strict set of symptoms that must be met to qualify for the diagnosis. Below is the list of NPD symptoms that a doctor will use to diagnose:

  • A grandiose sense of self-importance
  • A preoccupation with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love
  • A belief that they are special and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people or institutions
  • A need for excessive admiration
  • A sense of entitlement
  • Interpersonally exploitive behavior
  • A lack of empathy
  • Envy of others or a belief that others are envious of them
  • A demonstration of arrogant and haughty behaviors or attitudes

Some of these symptoms can be challenging to see at first — you have to spend time with the narcissist to notice these patterns of behavior. After reviewing the symptoms, we can clearly point to self-satisfaction and superiority. There’s also a lack of empathy, along with overt, negative behaviors.

It’s unfortunate, really, because the narcissist could receive help. But as we all know, treatment doesn’t resolve issues; it’s only a bandaid. You have to work to make the treatment work.

What causes NPD?

Through this entire process, a narcissist may seem content and truly powerful when they may feel empty, worthless, and are battling insecurities on the inside. 

A narcissist is insecure and weak — so they need to compensate by being controlling and attention-seeking. 

Narcissistic personality disorder can be caused for various reasons. Still, there is typically an environmental, genetic, and neurobiological cause behind the disorder developing. Now, this isn’t too uncommon–other mental health disorders are caused by environmental, genetic, and neurological disorders.

But there are specific adverse life events that someone can experience that would lead them to develop NPD. The Cleveland Clinic has listed a few reasons to why NPD forms:

  • Childhood trauma (such as physical, sexual, and verbal abuse).
  • Early relationships with parents, friends, and relatives.
  • Genetics (family history).
  • Hypersensitivity to textures, noise, or light in childhood.
  • Personality and temperament.

Throughout the narcissist’s childhood, they must have faced some damaging abuse or neglect. The narcissist in my life was abused as a child — it was something that had been disclosed to me through other family members. 

How to treat NPD?

Someone with NPD will be unwilling and heavily resistant to changing their behavior. Those with narcissistic personality disorder are forever in love with the hyped-up, grandiose image that they paint themselves as.

With any type of mental illness, there will be a treatment option. A combination of various therapies and medication can help mitigate the adverse effects of the disorder.

NPD can first be treated/assessed by seeing a licensed mental health professional. From there, a psychiatrist (or other qualified professional) can recommend treatment options.

.

.

Understanding where NPD comes from can help you better understand a narcissist. Understanding narcissism doesn’t excuse the behavior. The effects of a narcissist’s behavior are real and damaging — a diagnosis doesn’t erase that.

.

.

Stay connected with this author: https://linktr.ee/JenniferMarch13

.

As Originally Posted on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# toxic relationships# relationships# narcissist# psychology

Comments / 212

Published by

Psych nerd turned freelance writer | MS in Psychology | Mom of two cats and some house plants | #MentalHealthAdvocate #BeKind

7330 followers

More from Jennifer March, MS

The Warning Signs of a Toxic Relationship

Knowing the signs of a toxic relationship can help you stay aware. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
34 comments

Understanding the Types of Toxic Families

Breaking apart the specific household types and roles of toxic families. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
28 comments

Understanding the Pillars of Manipulation

Breaking down power imbalance, guilt, and motivating factors within manipulation. Manipulation is something that everyone has experienced. We all have encountered one person in our life who manipulates people as a way to get by.

Read full story
36 comments

OCD Can Potentially Cause Intimacy Issues

Understanding relationship OCD. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
3 comments

Depression in Children: What Parents Should Know

Knowing the signs and symptoms. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
22 comments

Breaking Down Exposure Therapy: Treatment for OCD

Exploring the most effective treatment for OCD. Exposure therapy is commonly understood as a treatment for OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). OCD is a disorder rooted in obsessions and compulsions. These obsessions can usually form from an anxiety someone has relating to their obsession.

Read full story

Understanding Your Anxious Child: What Parents Should Know

As explained by an adult who once was an anxious child. I have had anxiety since I was age 7. Growing up, I struggled to socialize or speak up. I was too quiet and afraid of nearly everything.

Read full story
9 comments

Understanding the Signs of Emotional Abuse

Know the signs so you can spot emotional abuse. Emotional abuse is a vastly misunderstood topic. In fact, emotional abuse is themost challenging form of abuse to spot, making it even more taboo.

Read full story
80 comments

Narcissism and Manipulation: How Does It Work?

Exploring the types of manipulation and why a narcissist may manipulate you. The word narcissist is almost synonymous with the word ‘manipulation.’ There are many misinterpretations of narcissism, so it’s essential to know the signs of narcissists and their overused tactics.

Read full story
136 comments

Anxiety and Children: Signs and Symptoms that Parents Should Know

The lesser-known symptoms of anxiety that children experience. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I amnota licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
17 comments

Understanding a Narcissist's Smear Campaign

My experience with a narcissist’s smear campaign, what you need to know, and how you can survive a smear campaign. Narcissists are known for their lies. So it’s no surprise that a narcissist will go to any length necessary to spread those lies. A way that a narcissist can truly make their mark on people — and feed them lies about you first — is a smear campaign.

Read full story
109 comments

A Narcissist Tried to Ruin My Life

Through smear campaigns, manipulation, and deceit, they were never able to get me. I want to share the story of the narcissist that is in my life, the one I have spoken about plenty before. They have given me an endless supply of stories and lessons. Through these tough and challenging times, I want to share my story so others may understand.

Read full story
31 comments

The Role Recovery Avoidance May Play with OCD

Only 10% of people will fully recover from OCD — recovery avoidance might play a part in that. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
1 comments

An Open Letter to the Narcissist That Tried to Ruin My Life

Hey there, it’s me, your little chess piece you tried to destroy. Hey there, it’s me, your little chess piece you tried to destroy. Well look at me, I am alive and well! I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on our relationship.

Read full story
9 comments

7 Lessons I've Learned in Couples Counseling

Lessons learned from couples counseling. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story

The 5 Signs of a Narcissist That You Should Know

The red flags of a narcissist I wished I had known sooner. The topic of narcissists has been rapidly growing over the past year. The concept of narcissists has, to put it lightly, been overused and misunderstood.

Read full story
41 comments

Understanding the Psychology Behind Toxic Relationships

How our upbringing can influence our adult relationships. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
33 comments

OCD Has a 10% Recovery Rate

A look into the most effective OCD treatment. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
6 comments

The 3 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse That Everyone Should Be Aware Of

Narcissistic abuse is far more than lies and controlling behavior. Growing up, I had a narcissist in my life. They reigned pure terror over me with a vast array of belittling tactics. I was constantly fed lies to preserve whatever secret they were hiding.

Read full story
69 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy