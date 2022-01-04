A Narcissist Tried to Ruin My Life

Jennifer March, MS

Through smear campaigns, manipulation, and deceit, they were never able to get me. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWZRM_0dcn5bGi00
Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

I want to share the story of the narcissist that is in my life, the one I have spoken about plenty before. They have given me an endless supply of stories and lessons. Through these tough and challenging times, I want to share my story so others may understand. 

My narcissist was a family member, so I’ve had them in my life for many years (20 years to be exact). It wasn’t until this year that I realized the narcissist was capable of much more than we could have ever thought.

Through peeling back each layer, I am stuck assessing why the narcissist wasn’t more apparent in the first place. The conditioning that we go through when a narcissist wants something.

Throughout my time with the narcissist, I had minor instances that all came to a point.

Culmination of symptoms

From every crappy thing they have done, the narcissist has always impacted me. The thing is, I rarely saw this person — once a month, sometimes with years passing by, but the impact they left on me affected me far beyond what I can comprehend.

Throughout my time with the narcissist, I was accused of stealing money, stealing property, and overall seeking to cause them harm. 

There was always this steady control that was in play. I always needed to be sure that I was on my best behavior and who they wanted me to be. This meant I needed to stay quiet, out of their way, and never ever question them.

I was constantly afraid that my narcissist would make me pay for what I had done wrong. There was always a running theme that I had done some atrocity to them. 

But still, to this day, I don’t fully understand what I have done. There were so many made-up situations from the narcissist regarding me — all out to defame me. 

I wish I could explain to the narcissist that I haven’t done anything with malicious intent. Of course, this wouldn’t matter much. 

Over time, I developed this sense of needing to meet their expectations — and then exceed them. I needed to do this in order to stay on their good side. If I was always behaving so well and being obedient to their needs, how could I be on their based side? 

But, unfortunately, it seems my existence was enough of a reason to hate me.

Through all of the unfortunate things they put me through, I carried this on to our future relationships.

Long term effects

From the narcissist’s more recent bout of being a thorn in my rear — I discovered that there was a stronger hatred from them than I had thought.

The narcissistic behavior I endured affected my relationships and friendships — I always expect the worst out of people. I’m apprehensive about meeting new people because hell, what if they are exactly like my narcissist?

I do not want anyone to treat me like the narcissist treated me. I deserve so much better than I ever could have thought. I don’t need the same toxic energy in my life. 

I deserve to have freedom, not fear.

The narcissist pinned everyone against me in my family. There were many points throughout my life where I was targeted by family, all due to the narcissist. The narcissist would share a criticism, remark, or lie about me that my family needed to make sure I suffered consequences for. 

In the blink of an eye, I was the most hated in the family. Through time I earned their trust back, but it was always slipping away from some other issue. 

I later learned these bouts of torture were smear campaigns hard at work. The smear campaign was driven by the narcissist’s pure rage for me — as well as using me as a distraction from their own mistakes. 

Through all of this, I have understood myself better than I ever have before.

Understanding myself

Through all of this, I have found myself. I have discovered that I am stronger than I ever fully understood. I understand what a healthy relationship is like, what family should be like. 

I can grow from this and grow a family that is free from this negativity. 

Thanks to my narcissist, I am tough; I don’t take shit from anyone. 

I had to separate myself from the narcissist to gain clarity about my life. Through this all, I have learned to protect myself from a narcissist.

In all, I went through hell with this person. They controlled every part of my life. But I’m away from them, and I plan to keep it that way.

The abuse stops with me.

.

.

Through this entire journey, I have learned many different lessons. Even though there are many things I wish I could’ve changed, I am grateful to be where I am. 

If you want to read more about narcissism, check out my master post on Medium, or check out my profile on NewsBreak to read more content! Happy reading!

.

.

Stay connected with this author on Linktree

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissism# toxic relationships# relationships# family

Comments / 20

Published by

Psych nerd turned freelance writer | MS in Psychology | Mom of two cats and some house plants | #MentalHealthAdvocate #BeKind

3944 followers

More from Jennifer March, MS

I Lived Through a Narcissist's Smear Campaign

My experience with a narcissist’s smear campaign, what you need to know, and how you can survive a smear campaign. Narcissists are known for their lies. So it’s no surprise that a narcissist will go to any length necessary to spread those lies. A way that a narcissist can truly make their mark on people — and feed them lies about you first — is a smear campaign.

Read full story
101 comments

The Role Recovery Avoidance May Play with OCD

Only 10% of people will fully recover from OCD — recovery avoidance might play a part in that. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story

An Open Letter to the Narcissist That Tried to Ruin My Life

Hey there, it’s me, your little chess piece you tried to destroy. Hey there, it’s me, your little chess piece you tried to destroy. Well look at me, I am alive and well! I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on our relationship.

Read full story
10 comments

The 7 Characteristics of Healthy Relationships

Lessons learned from couples counseling. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story

The Top 5 Warning Signs of a Narcissist

The red flags of a narcissist I wished I had known sooner. The topic of narcissists has been rapidly growing over the past year. The concept of narcissists has, to put it lightly, been overused and misunderstood.

Read full story
44 comments

The Role Our Upbringing May Play in Toxic Relationships

How our upbringing can influence our adult relationships. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
22 comments

OCD Has a 10% Recovery Rate

A look into the most effective OCD treatment. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
6 comments

The 3 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse That Everyone Should Be Aware Of

Narcissistic abuse is far more than lies and controlling behavior. Growing up, I had a narcissist in my life. They reigned pure terror over me with a vast array of belittling tactics. I was constantly fed lies to preserve whatever secret they were hiding.

Read full story
69 comments

Using Meditation to Achieve Your Goals

Don’t get ahead of yourself — you still need to conquer today. I’ve always had the feeling that I wasn’t doing enough. You know that pain you feel inside that’s just gnawing away at you. It’s as if you have missed out on a significant opportunity because you weren’t enough. Now all of those missed opportunities that live in the back of your mind are cumbersome. Each memory that you have reflected on is another blaring reminder of your failure in life.

Read full story

Building Trust Again in New Relationships

Three simple things to remember after experiencing a breakup. The pain of losing a close relationship can scar you for a lifetime. It was a heartbreak that had crushed me so profoundly; I didn’t know if I would ever recover.

Read full story
8 comments

OCD: The Misunderstood Disorder

Understaning the intricies of OCD. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
5 comments

How I've Learned to Live with OCD

My first obsession started when I was just 10 years old. This fear eventually faded but was replaced by another fear and another fear, and this pattern still has not stopped to this day.

Read full story
3 comments

Evaluating the Relationship with Our Body Image and Social Media

Exploring how the 'Instagram vs. Reality' movement can affect our body image. It was just a typical day for me when a notification from Google Photos popped up saying, “You have a memory from 4 years ago...”

Read full story

History Can and Will Repeat Itself in Relationships

The heartbreak that led me to find true happiness. There is a moment in every person’s life when they are faced with a situation they hoped would never happen. The hardest thing I have ever dealt with (romantically) was from a boy I met in college. The two of us were pretty similar, yet very different; I liked that mixture.

Read full story
3 comments

The Mess of Relationships within My Family Was Hard to See Growing Up

My family's image was only as good as the lies they told. Throughout my childhood, I watched the people around me being absolutely marvelous. I really thought that they were the best people ever and I would be just like them when I got older.

Read full story
12 comments

I Suffered Narcissistic Abuse From My Family for Over 20 Years

The story of how I'm coping with years of abuse from a narcissist. Narcissism is a popular topic in today’s current society. These are all questions that stream through our minds when we are first exposed to a narcissist. They seem like big scary beasts that would be hard to miss!

Read full story
111 comments

Keep Going Even in the Face of Failure

It’s time to learn how to face failure head-on. I began freelance writing as a way to make money during this time. I wanted to create a platform where I could share my thoughts, ideas, and writing. I wanted to make a living off of freelance writing.

Read full story

Low Self-Esteem and Anxiety can be a Harmful Combination

Learn to identify low self-esteem and how that impacts anxiety. Anxiety is a common mental health disorder that many people live with. Living with a mental illness is a struggle that is prevalent during nearly every waking minute. Those living with anxiety may experience excessive fears of worry and may even cause someone to feel inadequate about themselves.

Read full story
8 comments

Covert Narcissism Can Be a Hidden Danger in Relationships

Covert narcissism explained through the lens of the NXIVM cult. Covert narcissists are the narcissists that aren’t noticeable. They are often the last person you might think would be a narcissist. But the more you get to know a covert narcissist, the more you see their true intentions.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy