The 5 Red Flags of a Narcissist that Everyone Should Know

Jennifer March, MS

The red flags of a narcissist I wished I had known sooner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecVTy_0dP0OzsH00
Devn on Unsplash

The topic of narcissists has been rapidly growing over the past year. The concept of narcissists has, to put it lightly, been overused and misunderstood.

All narcissists are different, just as no two people are alike, no two narcissists will be completely the same.

Narcissism shouldn’t be a term that is used lightly. Narcissism is the consistent use of manipulation that occurs at the hands of a narcissist. It is important to remember these top signs so you can always spot a narcissist — or not!

I have endured narcissistic abuse for over 20 years. From my personal experience with a narcissist, I have learned the easiest and most noticeable red flags.

1. Superiority

Have you ever met someone who you feel is always trying to one-up you? You know, nothing you do is ever as good as what they’ve done? Or maybe they always give off this air that they are far better than you?

All of the above behaviors fall under superiority. Superiority is almost like a God complex (and that may be the case for some narcissists). They think they are better than you in every way possible — and they let you know it.

2. Lies

Nothing this person ever says is the truth. How do you know this? Well, you’ve probably caught them in one too many lies. Lies are a tool for manipulation that a narcissist will use to get what they truly want — whatever that may be.

The lies don’t need to be massive or elaborate. It can be as simple as a bunch of tiny white lies that aren’t enough to raise a ton of suspicion separately. But over time those lies can make you doubt yourself and your own sanity. From there, we can begin to see the narcissist's lies.

3. Entitlement

Everything they want is theirs, and everything you have is theirs also!

No logic or reasoning really comes into consideration for them. They will do everything in their power to make sure that they get what they believe they deserve. They don’t worry about the result of their actions, they only care about making sure they get what they want.

4. Belittling

Much like superiority, there is a constant failure on your end to meet up to their expectations. Nothing you do will ever be praised or celebrated by them (it might but it most likely isn’t sincere).

They will stop at no end to make you feel smaller, and tear you down in the process. They only believe that their view of you matters the most. If they don’t like you, the belittling can only grow.

5. No real interest in you

They’ve never cared about you, or you always felt it was conditional. This is the sign that can really hurt the most. They only care if you are there for them, but they couldn’t care less about you.

This can lead to depression, and low self-esteem due to the constant torture they deal you. I know that this was the hardest sign for me to fully come to terms with over the years.

Any of these signs alone can be hurtful and damaging to you. Know these signs and carry them throughout your life. That way can know how to step back from a person who may be showing you signs that they are a narcissist.

Keep yourself safe in knowing what the signs are. And remember the lies that a narcissist tells you are not true. Their world is so filled with their own nonsense that at times, it feels like you’re the villain — but you’re not.

Please remember this: a narcissist feeds off of attention. If you take that attention away, you disarm them.

As hard as it may be, my advice is to reduce contact with the narcissist if you have one in your life. They can’t hurt you if they can’t get to you. Make yourself unavailable and uninterested. Eventually, they will have to move on to someone else.

.

.

Stay connected with this author

.

.

As Originally Posted on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
mental healthnarcissismnarcissistrelationshipsfamily

Comments / 31

Published by

Psych nerd turned freelance writer | MS in Psychology | Mom of two cats and some house plants | #MentalHealthAdvocate #BeKind

2766 followers

More from Jennifer March, MS

The Psychology Behind Toxic Relationships

How our upbringing can influence our adult relationships. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
7 comments

OCD Has a 10% Recovery Rate

A look into the most effective OCD treatment. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
6 comments

The 3 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse That Everyone Should Be Aware Of

Narcissistic abuse is far more than lies and controlling behavior. Growing up, I had a narcissist in my life. They reigned pure terror over me with a vast array of belittling tactics. I was constantly fed lies to preserve whatever secret they were hiding.

Read full story
69 comments

Using Meditation to Achieve Your Goals

Don’t get ahead of yourself — you still need to conquer today. I’ve always had the feeling that I wasn’t doing enough. You know that pain you feel inside that’s just gnawing away at you. It’s as if you have missed out on a significant opportunity because you weren’t enough. Now all of those missed opportunities that live in the back of your mind are cumbersome. Each memory that you have reflected on is another blaring reminder of your failure in life.

Read full story

Building Trust Again in New Relationships

Three simple things to remember after experiencing a breakup. The pain of losing a close relationship can scar you for a lifetime. It was a heartbreak that had crushed me so profoundly; I didn’t know if I would ever recover.

Read full story
8 comments

OCD: The Misunderstood Disorder

Understaning the intricies of OCD. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
5 comments

How I've Learned to Live with OCD

My first obsession started when I was just 10 years old. This fear eventually faded but was replaced by another fear and another fear, and this pattern still has not stopped to this day.

Read full story
3 comments

Evaluating the Relationship with Our Body Image and Social Media

Exploring how the 'Instagram vs. Reality' movement can affect our body image. It was just a typical day for me when a notification from Google Photos popped up saying, “You have a memory from 4 years ago...”

Read full story

History Can and Will Repeat Itself in Relationships

The heartbreak that led me to find true happiness. There is a moment in every person’s life when they are faced with a situation they hoped would never happen. The hardest thing I have ever dealt with (romantically) was from a boy I met in college. The two of us were pretty similar, yet very different; I liked that mixture.

Read full story
3 comments

The Mess of Relationships within My Family Was Hard to See Growing Up

My family's image was only as good as the lies they told. Throughout my childhood, I watched the people around me being absolutely marvelous. I really thought that they were the best people ever and I would be just like them when I got older.

Read full story
12 comments

I Suffered Narcissistic Abuse From My Family for Over 20 Years

The story of how I'm coping with years of abuse from a narcissist. Narcissism is a popular topic in today’s current society. These are all questions that stream through our minds when we are first exposed to a narcissist. They seem like big scary beasts that would be hard to miss!

Read full story
110 comments

Keep Going Even in the Face of Failure

It’s time to learn how to face failure head-on. I began freelance writing as a way to make money during this time. I wanted to create a platform where I could share my thoughts, ideas, and writing. I wanted to make a living off of freelance writing.

Read full story

Low Self-Esteem and Anxiety can be a Harmful Combination

Learn to identify low self-esteem and how that impacts anxiety. Anxiety is a common mental health disorder that many people live with. Living with a mental illness is a struggle that is prevalent during nearly every waking minute. Those living with anxiety may experience excessive fears of worry and may even cause someone to feel inadequate about themselves.

Read full story
8 comments

Covert Narcissism Can Be a Hidden Danger in Relationships

Covert narcissism explained through the lens of the NXIVM cult. Covert narcissists are the narcissists that aren’t noticeable. They are often the last person you might think would be a narcissist. But the more you get to know a covert narcissist, the more you see their true intentions.

Read full story
10 comments

'Time Blindness' Can Affect Those With ADHD

Exploring how the perception of time may be altered for those with ADHD and how we can mitigate time blindness. In first grade, I was always late for school. I could never understand how to get up in the morning, get dressed, and go to school. But that can be pretty typical. I was, after all, in first grade.

Read full story
12 comments

Our Bad Habits May Be More Than Just Poor Motivation

The planning fallacy that is involved in your bad habits can be helped in a few easy ways. I’m that person who is always rushing out of the door in the morning for work. I’m constantly running around my house, looking for my keys, or just trying to fill up my water bottle. I get frustrated, angry, and overwhelmed because I don’t have enough time to properly get ready in the morning.

Read full story

Intrusive and Dominant Behavior in Relationships Can Be a Sign of Narcissism, Research Suggests

Narcissists are trapped in their own world, they cannot see beyond their own delusion. The narcissist I had within my family always seemed to twist reality. It’s as though the memories we shared were far different from each other. No memory we both shared was viewed the same way.

Read full story
32 comments

Family Relationship Trauma in Childhood May Potentially Impact Someone’s Mental Health

The heartbreaking lessons I've learned from working in an adult psychiatric hospital. When I was 23 and freshly out of college, I wanted to get hands-on experience working at a psychiatric hospital. I was curious about other career paths in the mental health field, such as nursing or counseling. I figured that getting real experience was the best way to see if this was the field for me.

Read full story
14 comments

We Don’t Suffer from Mental Illness — We Live With It

Much like other illnesses, we tend to say that we suffer from the symptoms this illness manifests. We are suffering when we experience unpleasant symptoms — our own body is revolting against us somehow.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy