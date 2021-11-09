'Instagram vs. Reality' May Have Beneficial Effects on Body Image for Women, Research Suggests

Jennifer March, MS

Exploring how social media can affect body image.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5lCO_0cjQK6jh00
Юлія Вівчарик on Unsplash

It was just a typical day for me when a notification from Google Photos popped up saying, “You have a memory from 4 years ago...”

I clicked it, and I noticed it was a picture of some young girl. She had flowing brunette hair, a wide smile — she was stunning.

At first glance, I thought it was my sister because we practically have the same face (thanks, dad). But then I realized that it was me.

How could that be me? I look gorgeous and full-figured, but I was so fat then — I clearly remember that!

But what shocked me the most was how pretty I looked. When I took that picture, I remember thinking how ugly and fat I looked. I really hated who I was. I wanted to be skinny and pretty.

Seeing pictures from when I was 22 years old felt like such a long time ago, but in reality, it was only 4 years ago. I did not look the same from what I had remembered. At that time, I thought I looked much more significant than what that picture showed me.

This set me down a deep rabbit hole, evaluating my previous beliefs that I had about myself. Was I as fat as I thought I was? Or was I overly critical of my own physical appearance?

From there, I began looking at more and more pictures and videos of myself from 4 or 5 years back. And each one showed me the same thing: my body image at that time did not reflect reality.

But why is that? Why am I not remembering my body as the way it so clearly looked. I remember feeling so ashamed for how my pictures looked; I thought I was the ugliest person on the earth.

Through understanding my body image, I started to deconstruct what really led me to these extreme beliefs. As with the age of social media comes the drawbacks and the dark aspect that isn't always seen.

Instagram vs. Reality

The movement, ‘Instagram vs. Reality,’ is a great way to open discussion about body image. There is such a complex perception of how our bodies look that we can tie our body image into our self-esteem.

Instagram vs. Reality works by posting a side-by-side of a posed or edited photo, and the reality of how they really looked is used as a comparative model. It’s a great way to show how camera angles, lighting, and photoshop can help you.

Just because we don’t like what we see in the mirror doesn’t mean that is our worth — or even our true size.

The Instagram vs. Reality movement has been great at highlighting those differences to help people see reality from fiction. All of the images we see online can be altered or enhanced without you even knowing!

How can we base our reality on what is not even attainable?

There has been a large amount of research to support the damaging effects that social media has on a woman’s body image. With that in mind,

Although social media can play a different role in everyone’s life, it’s essential to understand how the use of social media affects our daily lives. After seeing the flat stomach, toned arms, and clear skin of a social media influencer, are we more aware of our bodies?

From there, we start to see each glimpse in the mirror as a sign of failure. But at that moment, we don’t have that camera magic to help you look perfect in every shot.

Perception can be warped

How you see yourself isn’t always reality.

How we judge our body image can be based on our warped sense of beauty standards. With the age of social media has come the oversharing on social media. From seeing all o these other people’s lives online, and how perfect they look — you begin to set that as a standard. Wanting to achieve a level of perfection, similar to what is found on Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat, all can warp what we think true beauty is.

I have spent much of my early twenties trying to achieve the vegan-hippie-all-natural lifestyle. It was difficult, challenging, and expensive to keep up with. It was hard, but I felt like a failure because all of the skinny social media influencers were living life so perfectly. I was determined to achieve that influencer level of bliss.

I ate the same way as them, yet I still didn’t look like them. So I felt like I needed to look like them to really embody this lifestyle — but I didn’t need to.

I was beautiful the way I looked then. Unfortunately, it took me about 4 years to finally realize that.

But in a sense, I have been healing this wound that I have been carrying.

Now that we have an idea of the root cause, we can start to move forward.

Moving forward

What I see in the mirror is not reality.

I am more beautiful than I will ever know.

I do not need to look like anyone else but me.

I keep these three sentences in my mind whenever I am near a mirror or trying on new clothes at a store. I need to remind myself that my self-worth is not tied to how I look, nor is my perception of myself even valid.

It’s hard to keep this in mind, but I know you can do it — you’re not alone in this. If there is one person like me out there, then there surely are more.

I hope the next time you look in the mirror, you appreciate your body. Our bodies are so important — we shouldn’t shame them because of size. Love yourself for who you are right now.

.

.

As Originally Posted on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

MS in Psychology | Mom of two cats and some house plants | Taking in the New Mexico sunshine | #MentalHealthAdvocate | https://linktr.ee/JenniferMarch13

Albuquerque, NM
1426 followers

More from Jennifer March, MS

Combating OCD Obsessions Has Been a Life Long Battle for Me

My first obsession started when I was just 10 years old. This fear eventually faded but was replaced by another fear and another fear, and this pattern still has not stopped to this day.

Read full story
3 comments

History Can and Will Repeat Itself in Relationships

The heartbreak that led me to find true happiness. There is a moment in every person’s life when they are faced with a situation they hoped would never happen. The hardest thing I have ever dealt with (romantically) was from a boy I met in college. The two of us were pretty similar, yet very different; I liked that mixture.

Read full story
4 comments

Narcissistic Abuse Can Have Lasting Effects

The story of how I'm coping with years of abuse from a narcissist. Narcissism is a popular topic in today’s current society. These are all questions that stream through our minds when we are first exposed to a narcissist. They seem like big scary beasts that would be hard to miss!

Read full story
9 comments

The Mess of Relationships within My Family Was Hard to See Growing Up

My family's image was only as good as the lies they told. Throughout my childhood, I watched the people around me being absolutely marvelous. I really thought that they were the best people ever and I would be just like them when I got older.

Read full story
12 comments

Keep Going Even in the Face of Failure

It’s time to learn how to face failure head-on. I began freelance writing as a way to make money during this time. I wanted to create a platform where I could share my thoughts, ideas, and writing. I wanted to make a living off of freelance writing.

Read full story

Low Self-Esteem and Anxiety can be a Harmful Combination

Learn to identify low self-esteem and how that impacts anxiety. Anxiety is a common mental health disorder that many people live with. Living with a mental illness is a struggle that is prevalent during nearly every waking minute. Those living with anxiety may experience excessive fears of worry and may even cause someone to feel inadequate about themselves.

Read full story
8 comments

Covert Narcissism Can Be a Hidden Danger in Relationships

Covert narcissism explained through the lens of the NXIVM cult. Covert narcissists are the narcissists that aren’t noticeable. They are often the last person you might think would be a narcissist. But the more you get to know a covert narcissist, the more you see their true intentions.

Read full story
10 comments

'Time Blindness' Can Affect Those With ADHD

Exploring how the perception of time may be altered for those with ADHD and how we can mitigate time blindness. In first grade, I was always late for school. I could never understand how to get up in the morning, get dressed, and go to school. But that can be pretty typical. I was, after all, in first grade.

Read full story
12 comments

Our Bad Habits May Be More Than Just Poor Motivation

The planning fallacy that is involved in your bad habits can be helped in a few easy ways. I’m that person who is always rushing out of the door in the morning for work. I’m constantly running around my house, looking for my keys, or just trying to fill up my water bottle. I get frustrated, angry, and overwhelmed because I don’t have enough time to properly get ready in the morning.

Read full story

Intrusive and Dominant Behavior in Relationships Can Be a Sign of Narcissism, Research Suggests

Narcissists are trapped in their own world, they cannot see beyond their own delusion. The narcissist I had within my family always seemed to twist reality. It’s as though the memories we shared were far different from each other. No memory we both shared was viewed the same way.

Read full story
32 comments

Family Relationship Trauma in Childhood May Potentially Impact Someone’s Mental Health

The heartbreaking lessons I've learned from working in an adult psychiatric hospital. When I was 23 and freshly out of college, I wanted to get hands-on experience working at a psychiatric hospital. I was curious about other career paths in the mental health field, such as nursing or counseling. I figured that getting real experience was the best way to see if this was the field for me.

Read full story
20 comments

We Don’t Suffer from Mental Illness — We Live With It

Much like other illnesses, we tend to say that we suffer from the symptoms this illness manifests. We are suffering when we experience unpleasant symptoms — our own body is revolting against us somehow.

Read full story
1 comments

Self-Forgiveness Starts with Taking Responsibility For Your Actions

I was in a crowded bowling alley for an award night. I had joined a year-long bowling league season, and things were wrapping up for summer. I bowled among people on our local USBC hall of fame and pro-bowlers; it was a fantastic experience. At the beginning of the season, I started pretty poorly but slowly sharpened my skills.

Read full story

Gaslighting in Relationships May Be a Common Manipulation Strategy for Narcissists

When someone thinks about what truly makes up a narcissist, typically the first thought is manipulation. Narcissists are all about what they can get for themselves. Everything in a narcissist's world centers around their own desires and beliefs. A heavy hand of manipulation comes in when a narcissist needs to ensure or strengthen their power over someone.

Read full story
103 comments

Take Your Power Back From a Narcissist

The greatest weapon that a narcissist has is power — take that away and they have nothing. I sat across from them at the kitchen table, my foot nervously tapping on the ground. They sat across from me, eyes cast downward and a stern face with a hint of a menacing grin.

Read full story
4 comments

Success is as Infinite as Failure

On my 17th birthday, a week after school started, I sat in front of my principal with tears in my eyes. The principal sighed and broke the news to me. I would be entering my senior year of high school unable to graduate and that there was nothing I could do to fix this.

Read full story

Anti-Depressant Withdrawal Symptoms Can Be Dangerous

Being awake was agony, and falling asleep was torturous; each day only seemed to worsen. For the past week, I just haven’t been feeling right. My depression was worse, my mood was irritable, and I was so anxious.

Read full story
4 comments

Inheriting a Mental Illness Isn't All About Genetics

My husband and I have recently been discussing when we will have kids. It’s a typical conversation to have between newlyweds, but one that is scary to conceptualize. I want to fill our house with the sounds of a baby and grow our family beyond our two cats.

Read full story
12 comments

Keep Your Distance From a Narcissist to Protect Yourself

The helpful ways to protect what is more important: your sanity. For my entire life, I have lived on the lies of a narcissist.What I thought was true was false, and the reality I saw was a delusion.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy