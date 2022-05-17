5 Best Shopping Cart Migration Tools in 2022

Shopping Cart Migration

Are you managing an eCommerce store using Magento or WooCommerce and are finding it hard managing it? There's no reason to be alone! Since we have been in the eCommerce business for 10 years, we've received a variety of inquiries regarding performance.

Here are some challenges you may face when operating your site on Magento as well as WooCommerce.

Migration of your existing Magento shop to Magento 2.

Cost of servers for higher performance when using Magento 2.

More expensive maintenance costs to ensure that you can run the Magento 2 website (CDN along with Speed Optimization for your site)

The cost of developing a different plugin for some of the essential requirements for an eCommerce, including managing to ship, feeds for shopping, and tools for email automation.

Securing your store while you run it on WooCommerce

Plus there are many others!

We've observed that a lot of moderate and small eCommerce companies that run their stores using Magento or WooCommerce have these issues. If you would like to move from Magento or WooCommerce over to Shopify and other shopping carts, these migration tools or services could make a huge difference in time and cash.

Let me explain why?

Before I provide a solution to your question, I would like you to know the difficulties in moving into Shopify instead of Magento.

The first and most difficult element is Data Migration. Because the structure of databases on each eCommerce platform is different Developers will start charging a lot to transfer databases.

Theme integration also requires a lot of effort when you are planning to move from the same theme.

A plugin or custom function This is the primary reason why large-scale e-commerce stores should avoid hosting solutions. If you're experiencing a lot of customizations, switching to another shopping cart is not recommended.

When your online store has only basic functionality, with a minimum of custom-built solutions it is possible to migrate your store by focusing on the following two aspects:

Transfer all information from one platform to another one using shopping carts' tools for migration or services.

Purchase a ready-to-use theme or request a theme designer to develop a theme compatible with the new online shopping platform.

This will allow you to be able to save time, and your costs for transferring your shopping cart will be lower when compared to customized solutions for migration. In this article, we'll review 5 of the top tools for shopping carts and services that are trained and can give maximum results at a low cost.

The top Shopping Carts Migration Tools are

1. Litextension

Litextension

Features

The cart that allows migration lets users transfer customized data fields. The cart allows automated shopping cart migration. It lets users transfer subscription-based data they have on their current platform to different subscription platforms to migrate their eCommerce platforms. It also allows for a smart update, where the source and destination platforms are compared to find variations.

Pricing Details

Litextension provides a basic migration cost and one all-inclusive cost for migration. With the Basic cost of migration, customers follow the steps for migration and complete the process through Litextension's platform. Litextension platform. In the alternative plan, the Litextension experts handle the migration process starting from the beginning and ending at the finalization.

2. Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart

Features

The tool lets users completely transfer store data. The program allows users to transfer newly added data from the current eCommerce store into the brand new one. It also shows an overview of how the new store will look after the transfer process. It allows the user to export the data of the cart into the form of a . CSV file. It lets users move back to the previous eCommerce platform with ease.

Pricing Details

The price can vary based on the level you'd like to move to and the number of customers as well as the amount of merchandise and orders you've made.

3. NextCart

Next Cart

Features

The tools for migration allow users to transfer data files, such as CS, SQL, and XML. The data files can be transferred into an online platform when the technicians develop tools for managing the process of transfer. It also provides custom migration assistance for the new store. The technical staff assists customers with their needs. This allows users to upload their products into the Google Merchant Center. Google Merchant center without any trouble. It ensures better security of data.

Pricing Details

Pricing is based on the limits of the entity which can be set during the process of migration. Limits for entities are determined based on the number of orders, products, and customers.

4. Cart Migration

Cart Migration

Features

This tool for migration offers unlimited re-migration for free. Cart Migration allows the users to move their data files to the new eCommerce platform. It also lets users develop a tool for taking care of the transfer of files. It also provides personalized assistance for users to transfer to the brand new eCommerce store. It has a brand new technical team that can assist customers in meeting the requirements. Users can transfer products easily. They're the most efficient online shopping cart for small-scale businesses.

Pricing Details

Pricing is contingent on the amount of money that the entity is allowed to spend and can be set when transitioning. Limits for entities can be determined based on various variables.

5. X-cart

X Cart

Features

The tool for migration offers an individual approach dependent on the requirements of your eCommerce site. They have a dedicated specialist who guides you through every aspect necessary to run an effective X-Cart business. The team is outfitted with the latest tools to migrate your cart. They employ highly experienced engineers that oversee the process of automating online shopping cart integration. They also ensure that all product information is transferred successfully. Transferring an online store's information from one software to another could be difficult particularly if you've used Zen Cart, Magento, or any other shopping cart platforms.

Pricing Details

There are various editions provided by X-Cart that offer various functions designed for companies with different sizes and goals. Each edition comes with its own cost for licensing.

