Chicago, IL

Experience the magic: Where to view the St. Patrick's Day Chicago River dyeing

Jennifer Geer

Chicago's iconic St. Patrick's Day tradition of turning its river a vibrant green continues another year. From the best free viewing spots to the ultimate in luxury viewing, we've got you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjyET_0l2o1HG600
Photo byvichie81/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) The Chicago River will once again turn green on Saturday, March 11. The dyeing crews start in the morning from Columbus Drive to State Street, and the whole affair is followed by the St. Patrick's Day Parade kicking off in Grant Park.

"The countdown is on for one of Chicago’s most beloved traditions," according to a recent Choose Chicago's Instagram post.

When does it happen?

Saturday, March 11th at 10 AM.

How long does the river stay green?

Back in the day, the emerald green color came from an oil-based product and lasted at least a week. These days, the more environmentally safe orange powder (it turns green when it hits the water) only lasts about 24 to 48 hours.

Best free spots for viewing the Chicago River Dyeing

If you'd like to keep things free and don't mind crowds (as in 400,000 spectators crowding around the river), rise and shine early to snag your viewing spot along the Chicago River.

Chicago Riverwalk: It's free, but expect it to be crowded. The best viewing spot will be between Columbus Drive and State Street.

Columbus Drive Bridge: Claim your spot here and you'll be close to where the parade kicks off.

Michigan Avenue Bridge: This is a top spot to get a view which means it fills up fast.

State Street Bridge: You'll get great views of the river, but expect early crowds.

If you don't mind paying for tickets, and you'd like to rise above the crowds while maybe sipping a mimosa while you watch the festivities, here is our list of restaurants and bars with optimal views of the river.

RAISED

Enjoy your choice of green beer, mimosas, bloody marys, and signature cocktails with an expansive Irish-inspired brunch buffet. The rooftop bar on top of the Renaissance Hotel at 1 W. Wacker Drive is offering adult-only tickets for $175. The event lasts from 9 AM to noon.

RPM Seafood

From 9 AM to noon, guests can watch the river from floor-to-ceiling windows while enjoying brunch, seafood stations, and a premium bar package at RPM Seafood located at 317 N. Clark. This event is for adults only. Tickets are $195.

Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown

Watch the river dyeing from 39 floors above at the Royal Sonesta at 71 E. Wacker Drive. The event runs from 8 AM to noon and includes breakfast and Irish-inspired cocktails. Tickets are $75 for kids and $120 for adults.

Wendella St. Patrick's Day Cruise

Grab a front-row seat of the river dyeing aboard an adults-only cruise. Tickets are $80 and include three drink tickets in the price.

________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St Patricks Day# Lifestyle# Food and drinks# Things to do# Chicago River

Comments / 4

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
16K followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

What's a worm moon? March's full moon this week signals spring

Chicagoans can look up to the skies Monday and Tuesday night to see this winter's last full moon. (CHICAGO) The final full moon of winter, the worm moon, is a welcome sign of the coming spring.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Unicorn World: Experience fairy tale magic at Navy Pier for a limited time!

Bring the unicorn lover in your life to Navy Pier from March 10th through the 12th for an immersive unicorn experience. (CHICAGO) The Unicorn World tour is bringing unicorn magic to Chicago for the weekend of March 10th through the 12th.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Epic Wings now open in Chicago suburbs: Enjoy fresh tenderloin strips, wings, and signature sauces

The San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant is known for its fresh tenderloin strips and wings served with signature sauces ranging from spicy to mild. (CHICAGO) The California-based chicken wing fast-casual chain, Epic Wings, is now open in Chicagoland. Epic Wings is located at 13037 South La Grange Road in Palos Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayoral Race Heading to a Close Runoff in April

Most likely, the winner won't be chosen until April. None of the nine Chicago mayoral candidates seem likely to get 50% of the vote. (CHICAGO) In an election year where the top issue is crime and public safety, this vote is likely to be a close one.

Read full story
14 comments

Pasta Chips Recipe

These easy air fryer pasta chips are TikTok famous for good reason. I just had to try the internet sensation of air-frying pasta to make these crunchy, tasty little snacks, and I'm so glad I did. They're easy to make, versatile, and delicious either plain or with your favorite dipping sauces.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Discover Chicago's World-Famous Pizza on a Unique Tour: Who Has the Best?

Enjoy a classic Chicago pizza experience on a unique bus or walking tour where you sample Chicago's world-famous pizza like a local. (CHICAGO) Whether you're a visitor looking for the best Chicago pizzeria, or a local wanting to revisit your favorite spots and learn some history while you're at it, it's time that you check out the Chicago Pizza Tour.

Read full story
7 comments
Illinois State

Illinois House Passes Bill to Create Gender-Inclusive Multi-Stall Bathrooms

The bill, backed by LGBTQ advocates, would allow businesses to offer multi-stall gender-neutral bathrooms. (CHICAGO) In 2019, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill to make all single-occupancy bathrooms in Illinois into gender-neutral restrooms. The bill passed with a 109-5 vote in the state's House and unanimously passed in the Senate.

Read full story
60 comments
Chicago, IL

Smashburger Launches Limited-Time S'mac & Cheese Burger and Offers Chance to Win Macaroni-Shaped Body Pillow

In addition to the comfort food burger combination, Smashburger fans can enter to win a limited-edition macaroni-shaped body pillow. (CHICAGO) If you're feeling you need a little extra comfort in your life, head over to Smashburger for a limited time and try the all-new S'mac & Cheese Burger. Additionally, you can enter to win an exclusive mac & cheese-inspired body pillow.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

3 Walmart Locations Closing in Chicago Suburbs: What's Behind the Shutdowns?

The Chicago area's "underperforming locations" are three of seven stores closing by March 10th throughout the U.S. (CHICAGO) It seems no matter where you go, there is a Walmart nearby. This could be changing for some, however, as several of the retail giant's stores are permanently closing in Chicagoland.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

Experience Authentic Hot Pot Dining at Chinatown's New Sichuan-Style Restaurant Shoo Loong Kạn

Cook your own food over communal simmering pots of steaming broth at Shoo Loong Kạn, Chinatown’s new hot pot restaurant. (CHICAGO) At Shoo Loong Kạn, guests can cook Kobe, A5 wagyu-grade beef, and lobster over heated broth served in pots right at the table. Shoo Loong Kạn is the American name for Xiaolongkan Hot Pot, a Sichuan-style hot pot restaurant that is incredibly popular in other parts of the world.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Welcome Spring with a Free Admission Flower Show at Chicago's Garfield & Lincoln Park Conservatories

The Chicago Park District has announced the return of the Garfield Park Conservatory and Lincoln Park Conservatory Spring Flower Shows for 2023. (CHICAGO) It may not look like spring outside, but you can leave the cold behind and enter a world of vibrant colors and beautiful flowering blooms.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Tracking the Strange Lights Spotted Drifting Over Chicago Skies: It's Just SpaceX's Starlink Satellites!

Did you see a long, thin line of lights late Saturday night and into Sunday morning? The lights were Starlink satellites, and there's even a website where you can track them.

Read full story
4 comments

Whipped Coffee (Dalgona Coffee) Recipe

You probably have the ingredients lying around the house for this easy, creamy, whipped coffee recipe. Whipped Coffee, or Dalgona Coffee, went viral online a couple of years ago during the pandemic. The world shut down; people were craving their favorite crafted coffee beverages but couldn't get out of the house to get them.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

Need a date for Valentine's Day? How about celebrating with a friendly dog?

The Anti-Cruelty Society is holding a Dog DATE Out from February 12th to February 18th. (CHICAGO) If you were planning on spending Valentine's Day alone this year, think again. You could spend the day with an adorable, furry four-legged friend ready to bring you unconditional love.

Read full story
2 comments

Super Bowl Snacks: Make Your Own Blender Salsa and Guacamole

Restaurant-style salsa can be blended up in minutes, and this guacamole recipe is simple and quick. Whether you like to watch the game for the commercials, or the football, everyone can agree, it's the food that makes a Super Bowl party.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

For a thrilling twist to your Valentine's Day date, ditch the dinner plans and head to a haunted house

Love Bites: A Valentine's Haunted House is open in Chicago for three nights only, running from Friday, February 17th to Sunday, February 19th. (CHICAGO) You can always go with the standard flowers, candy, and dinner out, but for the thrill seekers and horror lovers in your life, there's a different way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Find how you can help the victims of the Syria and Turkey earthquake

Local Chicago groups are stepping up after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in eastern Turkey and nearby Syria on Monday. (CHICAGO) After a catastrophic event, communities around the world take action and look for ways to help the survivors. Local groups in Chicago have already begun to seek help for those suffering from Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Grab a heart-shaped chocolate cake from Portillo's for your Valentine's Day

Pre-order your heart-shaped cake now and pick it up between February 10th and 14th. (CHICAGO) What better way to say "I love you" on Valentine's Day than with a scrumptious, heart-shaped chocolate cake? Portillo's it's offering its iconic chocolate cake in a heart shape for a special Valentine's treat.

Read full story
14 comments

4-ingredient mango smoothie recipe

All you need is a blender to whip up this super easy, healthy, and tasty smoothie. If you're looking for a healthy snack or a quick breakfast, look no further than a fruit smoothie.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy