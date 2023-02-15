Welcome Spring with a Free Admission Flower Show at Chicago's Garfield & Lincoln Park Conservatories

The Chicago Park District has announced the return of the Garfield Park Conservatory and Lincoln Park Conservatory Spring Flower Shows for 2023.

Photo by alex.stemmer/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) It may not look like spring outside, but you can leave the cold behind and enter a world of vibrant colors and beautiful flowering blooms.

The Chicago Park District's two conservatories are running Spring Flower Shows now through Mother's Day, May 14, 2023.

Admission is free for both, but you do need to make reservations online before heading over.

Bee's Knees: 2023 Spring Flower Show

Where: Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Avenue

When: Open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 AM to 5 PM; Wednesdays from 10 AM to 8 PM

According to the Chicago Park District,

"Bee’s Knees, is a peek into the wondrous relationship between bees and blooms. Beautiful flowering spring bulbs such as tulips, daffodils, hyacinth, hydrangeas, and delphiniums are featured this year. Empty observation and demo hives from Garfield Park Conservatory’s beekeeping program are set amongst the blooms, giving a glimpse into the world of a bee."

With its thousands of plant species from around the world throughout eight indoor display gardens, Chicago's Garfield Park is known as "landscape art under glass"

Admission is free, although reservations are required. Get your tickets in advance here.

Cooler by the Lake: 2023 Spring Flower Show

Where: Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2391 N. Stockton Drive

When: Open Wednesdays -through Sundays from 10 AM to 5 PM

According to the Chicago Park District,

"Come in and enjoy the endless blooms of cinerarias, snapdragons, osteospermums, and more. With a nod to the chillier spring weather produced by Lake Michigan, cooler color tones will be used throughout the Show House. The show also includes features familiar to Chicago’s Lakefront, like the iconic Chicago Harbor Lighthouse and boats that have sailed into the Conservatory!"

It's always a tropical paradise inside the Lincoln Park Conservatory. The conservatory was designed to not only grow thousands of plants needed for use in Chicago parks but also to showcase exotic plants.

Admission is free, although reservations are required. Get your tickets in advance here.

More from Jennifer Geer

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)