Chicago, IL

Welcome Spring with a Free Admission Flower Show at Chicago's Garfield & Lincoln Park Conservatories

Jennifer Geer

The Chicago Park District has announced the return of the Garfield Park Conservatory and Lincoln Park Conservatory Spring Flower Shows for 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wu7yA_0koF7EYs00
Photo byalex.stemmer/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) It may not look like spring outside, but you can leave the cold behind and enter a world of vibrant colors and beautiful flowering blooms.

The Chicago Park District's two conservatories are running Spring Flower Shows now through Mother's Day, May 14, 2023.

Admission is free for both, but you do need to make reservations online before heading over.

Bee's Knees: 2023 Spring Flower Show

  • Where: Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Avenue
  • When: Open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 AM to 5 PM; Wednesdays from 10 AM to 8 PM

According to the Chicago Park District,

"Bee’s Knees, is a peek into the wondrous relationship between bees and blooms. Beautiful flowering spring bulbs such as tulips, daffodils, hyacinth, hydrangeas, and delphiniums are featured this year. Empty observation and demo hives from Garfield Park Conservatory’s beekeeping program are set amongst the blooms, giving a glimpse into the world of a bee."

With its thousands of plant species from around the world throughout eight indoor display gardens, Chicago's Garfield Park is known as "landscape art under glass"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZ3NI_0koF7EYs00
Photo byvictorgrigas, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Admission is free, although reservations are required. Get your tickets in advance here.

Cooler by the Lake: 2023 Spring Flower Show

  • Where: Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2391 N. Stockton Drive
  • When: Open Wednesdays -through Sundays from 10 AM to 5 PM

According to the Chicago Park District,

"Come in and enjoy the endless blooms of cinerarias, snapdragons, osteospermums, and more. With a nod to the chillier spring weather produced by Lake Michigan, cooler color tones will be used throughout the Show House. The show also includes features familiar to Chicago’s Lakefront, like the iconic Chicago Harbor Lighthouse and boats that have sailed into the Conservatory!"

It's always a tropical paradise inside the Lincoln Park Conservatory. The conservatory was designed to not only grow thousands of plants needed for use in Chicago parks but also to showcase exotic plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMfAG_0koF7EYs00
Photo byKrzysztof Ziarnek, Kenraiz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Admission is free, although reservations are required. Get your tickets in advance here.

More from Jennifer Geer

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Things to do# Entertainment# Lifestyle# Nature# Museums

Comments / 1

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
16K followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Smashburger Launches Limited-Time S'mac & Cheese Burger and Offers Chance to Win Macaroni-Shaped Body Pillow

In addition to the comfort food burger combination, Smashburger fans can enter to win a limited-edition macaroni-shaped body pillow. (CHICAGO) If you're feeling you need a little extra comfort in your life, head over to Smashburger for a limited time and try the all-new S'mac & Cheese Burger. Additionally, you can enter to win an exclusive mac & cheese-inspired body pillow.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

3 Walmart Locations Closing in Chicago Suburbs: What's Behind the Shutdowns?

The Chicago area's "underperforming locations" are three of seven stores closing by March 10th throughout the U.S. (CHICAGO) It seems no matter where you go, there is a Walmart nearby. This could be changing for some, however, as several of the retail giant's stores are permanently closing in Chicagoland.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

Experience Authentic Hot Pot Dining at Chinatown's New Sichuan-Style Restaurant Shoo Loong Kạn

Cook your own food over communal simmering pots of steaming broth at Shoo Loong Kạn, Chinatown’s new hot pot restaurant. (CHICAGO) At Shoo Loong Kạn, guests can cook Kobe, A5 wagyu-grade beef, and lobster over heated broth served in pots right at the table. Shoo Loong Kạn is the American name for Xiaolongkan Hot Pot, a Sichuan-style hot pot restaurant that is incredibly popular in other parts of the world.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Tracking the Strange Lights Spotted Drifting Over Chicago Skies: It's Just SpaceX's Starlink Satellites!

Did you see a long, thin line of lights late Saturday night and into Sunday morning? The lights were Starlink satellites, and there's even a website where you can track them.

Read full story
4 comments

Whipped Coffee (Dalgona Coffee) Recipe

You probably have the ingredients lying around the house for this easy, creamy, whipped coffee recipe. Whipped Coffee, or Dalgona Coffee, went viral online a couple of years ago during the pandemic. The world shut down; people were craving their favorite crafted coffee beverages but couldn't get out of the house to get them.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

Need a date for Valentine's Day? How about celebrating with a friendly dog?

The Anti-Cruelty Society is holding a Dog DATE Out from February 12th to February 18th. (CHICAGO) If you were planning on spending Valentine's Day alone this year, think again. You could spend the day with an adorable, furry four-legged friend ready to bring you unconditional love.

Read full story
2 comments

Super Bowl Snacks: Make Your Own Blender Salsa and Guacamole

Restaurant-style salsa can be blended up in minutes, and this guacamole recipe is simple and quick. Whether you like to watch the game for the commercials, or the football, everyone can agree, it's the food that makes a Super Bowl party.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

For a thrilling twist to your Valentine's Day date, ditch the dinner plans and head to a haunted house

Love Bites: A Valentine's Haunted House is open in Chicago for three nights only, running from Friday, February 17th to Sunday, February 19th. (CHICAGO) You can always go with the standard flowers, candy, and dinner out, but for the thrill seekers and horror lovers in your life, there's a different way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Find how you can help the victims of the Syria and Turkey earthquake

Local Chicago groups are stepping up after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in eastern Turkey and nearby Syria on Monday. (CHICAGO) After a catastrophic event, communities around the world take action and look for ways to help the survivors. Local groups in Chicago have already begun to seek help for those suffering from Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Grab a heart-shaped chocolate cake from Portillo's for your Valentine's Day

Pre-order your heart-shaped cake now and pick it up between February 10th and 14th. (CHICAGO) What better way to say "I love you" on Valentine's Day than with a scrumptious, heart-shaped chocolate cake? Portillo's it's offering its iconic chocolate cake in a heart shape for a special Valentine's treat.

Read full story
14 comments

4-ingredient mango smoothie recipe

All you need is a blender to whip up this super easy, healthy, and tasty smoothie. If you're looking for a healthy snack or a quick breakfast, look no further than a fruit smoothie.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Off the beaten path for Valentine's Day: Enjoy a 5-course menu of unique Korean flavors

Tickets are still available for couples on Feb. 14th for the Heart & Seoul Valentine's Day event at Miki's Park. (CHICAGO) If you're looking for a romantic and unique date night idea for Valentine's Day, you may want to check out the River North Korean-inspired bar, Miki's Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and bar

The Chicago Magic Lounge is Chicago's speakeasy magic theater with a unique entrance. (CHICAGO) Enter the fake laundromat and go through the hidden door behind the phony washing machines.

Read full story
11 comments
Chicago, IL

Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?

In the South and Midwest, Hardees is beloved for its homemade biscuits and iconic thick Angus burgers. Eater Chicago reported a Hardee's fast food restaurant may open soon at 736 W. Division Street. Attached to the Exxon gas station, it would be the only Hardee's in Chicago.

Read full story
50 comments
Chicago, IL

Old Navy's flagship State Street store is the latest retailer to close a downtown location

This Tuesday, Old Navy on State Street closed its doors for good. (CHICAGO) When I used to work downtown, I liked to exercise in the mornings at a gym across the street from my office. One morning I realized with horror that I had forgotten to pack a work skirt. All I had were my workout shorts.

Read full story
13 comments
Chicago, IL

Celebrate Lunar New Year with a dumpling making dinner this Saturday

Limited tickets are still available for the Chinese New Year Dumpling Making Dinner put on by the Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute. (CHICAGO) Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit by attending the 17th annual, family-style, dumpling maker dinner from the Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute.

Read full story
Naperville, IL

Gordon Ramsay to open a new restaurant in the former Ted's Montana Grill building in Naperville this spring

It will be only the third Ramsay's Kitchen in the U.S., with the two other locations in Las Vegas and Boston. (CHICAGO) If you're yearning to try celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's world-famous British specialties such as beef Wellington or sticky toffee pudding, you're in luck. Ramsay is bringing his Ramsay's Kitchen restaurant to the western Chicago suburb of Naperville this spring.

Read full story
5 comments

Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)

The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.

Read full story
302 comments
Chicago, IL

In honor of Lunar New Year, here are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Chicago (according to Yelp)

The Chinese New Year celebration for 2023 lasts from Friday, January 22nd through February 5th. (CHICAGO) It's time to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. Chicago goes all out with the Lunar New Year celebration, from parades to music to special events and fantastic food.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy