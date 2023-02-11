Super Bowl Snacks: Make Your Own Blender Salsa and Guacamole

Restaurant-style salsa can be blended up in minutes, and this guacamole recipe is simple and quick.

Photo by AntonMatyukha/Depositphotos.com

Whether you like to watch the game for the commercials, or the football, everyone can agree, it's the food that makes a Super Bowl party.

While chips and dip are commonly served on Super Bowl Sunday, wouldn't you like to ditch the jarred salsas and pre-made guacamole and wow the crowd with homemade versions?

These recipes are so easy; they will only take minutes to make, and the taste (and the freshness) is worth it.

Restaurant-Style Blender Salsa Recipe

Photo by psnoonan/Depositphotos.com

Ingredients:

2 (14.5 ounces) cans of diced tomatoes

1/2 of a white onion (roughly chopped)

1 to 2 jalapenos (with stems removed and roughly chopped)

1 to 2 handfuls of fresh cilantro (stems removed)

2 to 3 garlic cloves, peeled

juice from 1/2 a lime

1 teaspoon cumin

kosher salt to taste

Directions:

Throw all ingredients in the blender or food processor (except the salt) and pulse until well blended. Mix in the salt to taste. Serve with tortilla chips.

Easy guacamole recipe

Photo by bhofack2/Depositphotos.com

Ingredients:

2 avocados (ripe)

1 clove garlic (minced)

Juice from 1/2 a lime

1/4 cup diced onion (red or white)

1 or 2 handfuls of cilantro (chopped)

1 or 2 jalapenos (chopped) - optional

1 diced tomato (optional)

kosher salt to taste

Directions:

Mash avocados with a fork. Add all other ingredients except the salt and mix until well combined. Add the salt to taste. Serve with tortilla chips.

Notes:

How many jalapenos you add to your salsa and/or guacamole depends on how spicy you like things. You can go spicier by replacing the jalapeno with serrano pepper, or leave the jalapeno out entirely of your guacamole if you prefer a mild dip. Salsa can easily be made ahead of time, but the guacamole is best when it's freshly made. If you do need to make it in advance, sealing it as tightly as possible with plastic wrap can help keep it from browning. Be sure the plastic wrap touches the guacamole. Your goal is to keep it as airtight as possible. (I have tried the advice to add the pit of the avocado to the guacamole to prevent browning, but it's never worked out for me.) An added touch (but entirely optional) is to warm your tortilla chips for a few minutes in a 350-degree oven before serving.

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)