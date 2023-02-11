Super Bowl Snacks: Make Your Own Blender Salsa and Guacamole

Jennifer Geer

Restaurant-style salsa can be blended up in minutes, and this guacamole recipe is simple and quick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykjXw_0khdgcgx00
Photo byAntonMatyukha/Depositphotos.com

Whether you like to watch the game for the commercials, or the football, everyone can agree, it's the food that makes a Super Bowl party.

While chips and dip are commonly served on Super Bowl Sunday, wouldn't you like to ditch the jarred salsas and pre-made guacamole and wow the crowd with homemade versions?

These recipes are so easy; they will only take minutes to make, and the taste (and the freshness) is worth it.

Restaurant-Style Blender Salsa Recipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16U8kJ_0khdgcgx00
Photo bypsnoonan/Depositphotos.com

Ingredients:

  • 2 (14.5 ounces) cans of diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 of a white onion (roughly chopped)
  • 1 to 2 jalapenos (with stems removed and roughly chopped)
  • 1 to 2 handfuls of fresh cilantro (stems removed)
  • 2 to 3 garlic cloves, peeled
  • juice from 1/2 a lime
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • kosher salt to taste

Directions:

Throw all ingredients in the blender or food processor (except the salt) and pulse until well blended. Mix in the salt to taste. Serve with tortilla chips.

Easy guacamole recipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5O68_0khdgcgx00
Photo bybhofack2/Depositphotos.com

Ingredients:

  • 2 avocados (ripe)
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • Juice from 1/2 a lime
  • 1/4 cup diced onion (red or white)
  • 1 or 2 handfuls of cilantro (chopped)
  • 1 or 2 jalapenos (chopped) - optional
  • 1 diced tomato (optional)
  • kosher salt to taste

Directions:

Mash avocados with a fork. Add all other ingredients except the salt and mix until well combined. Add the salt to taste. Serve with tortilla chips.

Notes:

  1. How many jalapenos you add to your salsa and/or guacamole depends on how spicy you like things. You can go spicier by replacing the jalapeno with serrano pepper, or leave the jalapeno out entirely of your guacamole if you prefer a mild dip.
  2. Salsa can easily be made ahead of time, but the guacamole is best when it's freshly made. If you do need to make it in advance, sealing it as tightly as possible with plastic wrap can help keep it from browning. Be sure the plastic wrap touches the guacamole. Your goal is to keep it as airtight as possible. (I have tried the advice to add the pit of the avocado to the guacamole to prevent browning, but it's never worked out for me.)
  3. An added touch (but entirely optional) is to warm your tortilla chips for a few minutes in a 350-degree oven before serving.

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Super Bowl# Recipes# Food and drink# Game day snacks

Comments / 1

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
16K followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Welcome Spring with a Free Admission Flower Show at Chicago's Garfield & Lincoln Park Conservatories

The Chicago Park District has announced the return of the Garfield Park Conservatory and Lincoln Park Conservatory Spring Flower Shows for 2023. (CHICAGO) It may not look like spring outside, but you can leave the cold behind and enter a world of vibrant colors and beautiful flowering blooms.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Tracking the Strange Lights Spotted Drifting Over Chicago Skies: It's Just SpaceX's Starlink Satellites!

Did you see a long, thin line of lights late Saturday night and into Sunday morning? The lights were Starlink satellites, and there's even a website where you can track them.

Read full story
4 comments

Whipped Coffee (Dalgona Coffee) Recipe

You probably have the ingredients lying around the house for this easy, creamy, whipped coffee recipe. Whipped Coffee, or Dalgona Coffee, went viral online a couple of years ago during the pandemic. The world shut down; people were craving their favorite crafted coffee beverages but couldn't get out of the house to get them.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

Need a date for Valentine's Day? How about celebrating with a friendly dog?

The Anti-Cruelty Society is holding a Dog DATE Out from February 12th to February 18th. (CHICAGO) If you were planning on spending Valentine's Day alone this year, think again. You could spend the day with an adorable, furry four-legged friend ready to bring you unconditional love.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

For a thrilling twist to your Valentine's Day date, ditch the dinner plans and head to a haunted house

Love Bites: A Valentine's Haunted House is open in Chicago for three nights only, running from Friday, February 17th to Sunday, February 19th. (CHICAGO) You can always go with the standard flowers, candy, and dinner out, but for the thrill seekers and horror lovers in your life, there's a different way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Find how you can help the victims of the Syria and Turkey earthquake

Local Chicago groups are stepping up after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in eastern Turkey and nearby Syria on Monday. (CHICAGO) After a catastrophic event, communities around the world take action and look for ways to help the survivors. Local groups in Chicago have already begun to seek help for those suffering from Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Grab a heart-shaped chocolate cake from Portillo's for your Valentine's Day

Pre-order your heart-shaped cake now and pick it up between February 10th and 14th. (CHICAGO) What better way to say "I love you" on Valentine's Day than with a scrumptious, heart-shaped chocolate cake? Portillo's it's offering its iconic chocolate cake in a heart shape for a special Valentine's treat.

Read full story
14 comments

4-ingredient mango smoothie recipe

All you need is a blender to whip up this super easy, healthy, and tasty smoothie. If you're looking for a healthy snack or a quick breakfast, look no further than a fruit smoothie.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Off the beaten path for Valentine's Day: Enjoy a 5-course menu of unique Korean flavors

Tickets are still available for couples on Feb. 14th for the Heart & Seoul Valentine's Day event at Miki's Park. (CHICAGO) If you're looking for a romantic and unique date night idea for Valentine's Day, you may want to check out the River North Korean-inspired bar, Miki's Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and bar

The Chicago Magic Lounge is Chicago's speakeasy magic theater with a unique entrance. (CHICAGO) Enter the fake laundromat and go through the hidden door behind the phony washing machines.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?

In the South and Midwest, Hardees is beloved for its homemade biscuits and iconic thick Angus burgers. Eater Chicago reported a Hardee's fast food restaurant may open soon at 736 W. Division Street. Attached to the Exxon gas station, it would be the only Hardee's in Chicago.

Read full story
50 comments
Chicago, IL

Old Navy's flagship State Street store is the latest retailer to close a downtown location

This Tuesday, Old Navy on State Street closed its doors for good. (CHICAGO) When I used to work downtown, I liked to exercise in the mornings at a gym across the street from my office. One morning I realized with horror that I had forgotten to pack a work skirt. All I had were my workout shorts.

Read full story
13 comments
Chicago, IL

Celebrate Lunar New Year with a dumpling making dinner this Saturday

Limited tickets are still available for the Chinese New Year Dumpling Making Dinner put on by the Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute. (CHICAGO) Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit by attending the 17th annual, family-style, dumpling maker dinner from the Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute.

Read full story
Naperville, IL

Gordon Ramsay to open a new restaurant in the former Ted's Montana Grill building in Naperville this spring

It will be only the third Ramsay's Kitchen in the U.S., with the two other locations in Las Vegas and Boston. (CHICAGO) If you're yearning to try celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's world-famous British specialties such as beef Wellington or sticky toffee pudding, you're in luck. Ramsay is bringing his Ramsay's Kitchen restaurant to the western Chicago suburb of Naperville this spring.

Read full story
5 comments

Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)

The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.

Read full story
299 comments
Chicago, IL

In honor of Lunar New Year, here are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Chicago (according to Yelp)

The Chinese New Year celebration for 2023 lasts from Friday, January 22nd through February 5th. (CHICAGO) It's time to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. Chicago goes all out with the Lunar New Year celebration, from parades to music to special events and fantastic food.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Local Eats: Stan's Donuts launches 'Salted Caramel Old Fashioned' donut for a limited time

Stan's traditional old-fashioned donut (made with buttermilk and sour cream) pairs with caramel glaze and coarse sea salt. (CHICAGO) The sweet and salty combination of caramel and salt is a flavor trend that has not waned in popularity over the past 10 to 15 years. According to The New York Times, salted caramel became a thing back in 2008.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

From Benny the Bull-izzard to B.B. Plow King, city gets creative with snowplow naming contest

Vote for your favorite name for your neighborhood snowplow now through Jan. 31st. (CHICAGO) The idea for naming snowplows in the U.S. began in Minnesota. It was in 2020, during that first winter of the pandemic when it seemed the entire world was locked down, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wanted to connect with Minnesota residents in a light-hearted way.

Read full story

Cinnamon flop cake recipe

This old-fashioned, but easy, Reddit-famous cinnamon flop cake recipe made a light and fluffy coffee cake. What is a cinnamon flop cake? Back in 2021, a Reddit recipe went viral for an old-fashioned cinnamon flop cake.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy