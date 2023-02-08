For a thrilling twist to your Valentine's Day date, ditch the dinner plans and head to a haunted house

Love Bites: A Valentine's Haunted House is open in Chicago for three nights only, running from Friday, February 17th to Sunday, February 19th.

(CHICAGO) You can always go with the standard flowers, candy, and dinner out, but for the thrill seekers and horror lovers in your life, there's a different way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Love Bites: A Valentine's Haunted House from 13th Floor Entertainment Group is coming to Chicago from Friday, February 17th to Sunday, February 19th, for a weekend of Valentine-themed frights and scares.

Typically running through the Halloween season, the 13th Floor Haunted House has been rated in the Top 5 Haunted Houses in the nation by USA Today. Now the entertainment group is making a special comeback just in time for Valentine's Day with a lovers-themed haunted house immersive experience.

What to expect

According to the website, "Your favorite Chicago haunted house is getting a Valentine’s makeover. The same thrills and chills of the Halloween season but with a lover’s twist. Forget the boring dates of Valentine’s Day past and come experience something stimulating this year."

It's an immersive experience with live performances. Guests can expect "horrifying vampires" and "terrifying monsters" lurking around every corner.

(13th Floor Haunted House recommends you do not bring children under 12 to this event.)

Photo ops and merchandise

There will also be plenty of opportunities for photo ops with selfie stations and printed photo options, plus a gift shop with exclusive, spooky merchandise.

Mini escape rooms

You can buy an additional experience as an add-on ticket when you play five-minute escape games in mini escape rooms. These rooms are interactive and immersive, where you will race the clock and use the clues to solve the puzzle.

How to get tickets

Don't delay if you want to get tickets for Love Bites. As of Wednesday, February 8th, the website says tickets are 85% sold out. Buy your tickets at 13floorchicago.com. Prices start at $19.99.

The location

Love Bites: A Valentine's Haunted House is located at 5050 River Road in Schiller Park.

