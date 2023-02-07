Find how you can help the victims of the Syria and Turkey earthquake

Local Chicago groups are stepping up after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in eastern Turkey and nearby Syria on Monday.

Photo by twixx/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) After a catastrophic event, communities around the world take action and look for ways to help the survivors. Local groups in Chicago have already begun to seek help for those suffering from Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

According to NBC Chicago, an email from the Turkish American Cultural Alliance in Chicago on Monday read, "The quake already took more than 3000 people's lives. Even as rescue & recovery is still underway, left thousands injured and destroyed countless homes, buildings, and critical infrastructure. Surrounding cities are also affected, and aftershocks are continuing."

As of Tuesday, one day later, CNN reports the death toll has climbed over 5,000. Turkey was hit with its strongest earthquake in 84 years.

Here are local Chicago groups that have jumped into action, and how you can help.

Zakat Foundation of America

Chicagoan Halil Demir runs the Zakat Foundation of America. It's a global group operating in Chicago and stationed in Turkey. Demir told WTTW Chicago the building the group works from in Turkey was destroyed in the earthquake.

The Zakat Foundation is accepting monetary donations, which can be given through the website.

The Turkish American Cultural Alliance

Chicago's Turkish American Cultural Alliance (TACA) has partnered with the Turkish Consulate in Chicago. The groups are taking donations to send to the affected area.

Some families have been left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. Donations are needed for the following items:

Winter clothing for adults and kids of all genders: coats, boots, raincoats, pullovers, gloves, scarves, and hats

Clothing: trousers, socks, underwear

Bedding, including tents, tent beds, blankets, and sleeping bags

Thermos

Flashlights, power banks, generators

Baby food

Diapers

Cleaning and hygiene supplies

TACA requests the items are either new or in excellent condition.

Drop off items at the TACA Building at 3845 N. Harlem Avenue, Chicago at the following times:

Weekdays 4- 7 pm

Saturday noon 5 pm

Sunday 10 am to 4 pm

Or drop off at the Turkish Consulate at 455 N Cityfront Plaza Drive #2900, Chicago on weekdays from 9 am to 12:30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

For more information, or on how to make a money donation, go to their website, email taca@tacaonline.org to Kaya Armagan, or call 773-530-1388.

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)