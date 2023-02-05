4-ingredient mango smoothie recipe

All you need is a blender to whip up this super easy, healthy, and tasty smoothie.

Photo by duskbabe/Depositphotos.com

If you're looking for a healthy snack or a quick breakfast, look no further than a fruit smoothie.

Full of antioxidants and nutrients, you can throw all of the ingredients in a blender, and you'll have a cold, frothy treat in no time.

Mangoes are a heart-healthy food

According to the American Heart Association, "The luscious, sweet tropical fruits are packed with so many vitamins and minerals they are great for our hearts, skin, eyes, and digestive and immune systems."

One cup of mangoes is 165 calories and provides nearly 70% of the daily recommended amount of vitamin C. Mangoes contain over 20 vitamins and minerals.

The fruit is also high in fiber, which can help you feel fuller longer if you're trying to lose weight.

Photo by topntp/Depositphotos.com

Why I use frozen mangoes

Mangoes are a summertime fruit. Although you can find them in grocery stores year-round, fruit typically tastes the best during its peak season. Mangoes are also a bit of a pain to peel, with a big pit in the middle that can make cutting them difficult.

Buying frozen chunks of mango from the freezer section means you'll have the freshest fruit that was frozen at peak ripeness. And you get the convenience of skipping the peeling and dicing process.

Mango Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup milk (skim, whole, almond, coconut, it's your choice)

1 cup frozen mango chunks

1/2 medium banana (frozen)

1/2 cup plain or vanilla yogurt

Directions:

Place all the ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth.

Nutrition facts

I used 2% milk and low-fat vanilla yogurt for the following nutrition facts.

Calories: 259

Fat: 3 grams

Protein: 9 grams

What if your blender isn't blending the fruit?

If you have a strong or expensive blender, then blending frozen fruit until smooth should be no problem. However, if you're struggling to get your fruit smoothly blended, you can try cutting up big chunks into smaller ones.

You can also try throwing in the ingredients and waiting about 30 minutes for the fruit to soften. It should be easier to blend at this point. Your goal is a smooth and frothy drink.

_____________________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)