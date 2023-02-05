4-ingredient mango smoothie recipe

Jennifer Geer

All you need is a blender to whip up this super easy, healthy, and tasty smoothie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qd37u_0kd9sJZ500
Photo byduskbabe/Depositphotos.com

If you're looking for a healthy snack or a quick breakfast, look no further than a fruit smoothie.

Full of antioxidants and nutrients, you can throw all of the ingredients in a blender, and you'll have a cold, frothy treat in no time.

Mangoes are a heart-healthy food

According to the American Heart Association, "The luscious, sweet tropical fruits are packed with so many vitamins and minerals they are great for our hearts, skin, eyes, and digestive and immune systems."

One cup of mangoes is 165 calories and provides nearly 70% of the daily recommended amount of vitamin C. Mangoes contain over 20 vitamins and minerals.

The fruit is also high in fiber, which can help you feel fuller longer if you're trying to lose weight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aL8t_0kd9sJZ500
Photo bytopntp/Depositphotos.com

Why I use frozen mangoes

Mangoes are a summertime fruit. Although you can find them in grocery stores year-round, fruit typically tastes the best during its peak season. Mangoes are also a bit of a pain to peel, with a big pit in the middle that can make cutting them difficult.

Buying frozen chunks of mango from the freezer section means you'll have the freshest fruit that was frozen at peak ripeness. And you get the convenience of skipping the peeling and dicing process.

Mango Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup milk (skim, whole, almond, coconut, it's your choice)
  • 1 cup frozen mango chunks
  • 1/2 medium banana (frozen)
  • 1/2 cup plain or vanilla yogurt

Directions:

Place all the ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth.

Nutrition facts

I used 2% milk and low-fat vanilla yogurt for the following nutrition facts.

  • Calories: 259
  • Fat: 3 grams
  • Protein: 9 grams

What if your blender isn't blending the fruit?

If you have a strong or expensive blender, then blending frozen fruit until smooth should be no problem. However, if you're struggling to get your fruit smoothly blended, you can try cutting up big chunks into smaller ones.

You can also try throwing in the ingredients and waiting about 30 minutes for the fruit to soften. It should be easier to blend at this point. Your goal is a smooth and frothy drink.

_____________________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Recipe# Smoothie# Food and drinks# Wellness

Comments / 2

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
15K followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

For a thrilling twist to your Valentine's Day date, ditch the dinner plans and head to a haunted house

Love Bites: A Valentine's Haunted House is open in Chicago for three nights only, running from Friday, February 17th to Sunday, February 19th. (CHICAGO) You can always go with the standard flowers, candy, and dinner out, but for the thrill seekers and horror lovers in your life, there's a different way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Find how you can help the victims of the Syria and Turkey earthquake

Local Chicago groups are stepping up after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in eastern Turkey and nearby Syria on Monday. (CHICAGO) After a catastrophic event, communities around the world take action and look for ways to help the survivors. Local groups in Chicago have already begun to seek help for those suffering from Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Grab a heart-shaped chocolate cake from Portillo's for your Valentine's Day

Pre-order your heart-shaped cake now and pick it up between February 10th and 14th. (CHICAGO) What better way to say "I love you" on Valentine's Day than with a scrumptious, heart-shaped chocolate cake? Portillo's it's offering its iconic chocolate cake in a heart shape for a special Valentine's treat.

Read full story
14 comments
Chicago, IL

Off the beaten path for Valentine's Day: Enjoy a 5-course menu of unique Korean flavors

Tickets are still available for couples on Feb. 14th for the Heart & Seoul Valentine's Day event at Miki's Park. (CHICAGO) If you're looking for a romantic and unique date night idea for Valentine's Day, you may want to check out the River North Korean-inspired bar, Miki's Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and bar

The Chicago Magic Lounge is Chicago's speakeasy magic theater with a unique entrance. (CHICAGO) Enter the fake laundromat and go through the hidden door behind the phony washing machines.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?

In the South and Midwest, Hardees is beloved for its homemade biscuits and iconic thick Angus burgers. Eater Chicago reported a Hardee's fast food restaurant may open soon at 736 W. Division Street. Attached to the Exxon gas station, it would be the only Hardee's in Chicago.

Read full story
50 comments
Chicago, IL

Old Navy's flagship State Street store is the latest retailer to close a downtown location

This Tuesday, Old Navy on State Street closed its doors for good. (CHICAGO) When I used to work downtown, I liked to exercise in the mornings at a gym across the street from my office. One morning I realized with horror that I had forgotten to pack a work skirt. All I had were my workout shorts.

Read full story
13 comments
Chicago, IL

Celebrate Lunar New Year with a dumpling making dinner this Saturday

Limited tickets are still available for the Chinese New Year Dumpling Making Dinner put on by the Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute. (CHICAGO) Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit by attending the 17th annual, family-style, dumpling maker dinner from the Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute.

Read full story
Naperville, IL

Gordon Ramsay to open a new restaurant in the former Ted's Montana Grill building in Naperville this spring

It will be only the third Ramsay's Kitchen in the U.S., with the two other locations in Las Vegas and Boston. (CHICAGO) If you're yearning to try celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's world-famous British specialties such as beef Wellington or sticky toffee pudding, you're in luck. Ramsay is bringing his Ramsay's Kitchen restaurant to the western Chicago suburb of Naperville this spring.

Read full story
5 comments

Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)

The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.

Read full story
296 comments
Chicago, IL

In honor of Lunar New Year, here are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Chicago (according to Yelp)

The Chinese New Year celebration for 2023 lasts from Friday, January 22nd through February 5th. (CHICAGO) It's time to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. Chicago goes all out with the Lunar New Year celebration, from parades to music to special events and fantastic food.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Local Eats: Stan's Donuts launches 'Salted Caramel Old Fashioned' donut for a limited time

Stan's traditional old-fashioned donut (made with buttermilk and sour cream) pairs with caramel glaze and coarse sea salt. (CHICAGO) The sweet and salty combination of caramel and salt is a flavor trend that has not waned in popularity over the past 10 to 15 years. According to The New York Times, salted caramel became a thing back in 2008.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

From Benny the Bull-izzard to B.B. Plow King, city gets creative with snowplow naming contest

Vote for your favorite name for your neighborhood snowplow now through Jan. 31st. (CHICAGO) The idea for naming snowplows in the U.S. began in Minnesota. It was in 2020, during that first winter of the pandemic when it seemed the entire world was locked down, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wanted to connect with Minnesota residents in a light-hearted way.

Read full story

Cinnamon flop cake recipe

This old-fashioned, but easy, Reddit-famous cinnamon flop cake recipe made a light and fluffy coffee cake. What is a cinnamon flop cake? Back in 2021, a Reddit recipe went viral for an old-fashioned cinnamon flop cake.

Read full story
17 comments
Chicago, IL

Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to check

Chicago ranked first on Orkin's 2023 Bed Bug Cities List. (CHICAGO) If you're staying in a hotel in Chicago, you may want to check first for bed bugs. That's because Chicago topped Orkin's list of cities with the most bed bugs for the third year in a row.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

Restaurant Week 2023: A 17-day citywide celebration of Chicago's best dining

Your guide to Chicago's winter dining event that includes over 335 restaurants across Chicagoland. (CHICAGO) For the 16th year in a row, Chicago restaurants are offering special menus at fixed prices to lure diners into going out to eat during the cold winter months.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?

Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.

Read full story
58 comments
Chicago, IL

You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16th

Portillo's is about to make a big change to drive-thru ordering. (CHICAGO) Anyone who has waited in the drive-thru line during lunch to pick up an Italian beef sandwich, chopped salad, or Chicago dog from Portillo's knows how insanely long the lines can get.

Read full story
27 comments
Chicago, IL

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Chicago-themed flagship location in the Loop

The 5,000-square-foot fried chicken restaurant situated directly across from Millenium Park will feature Chicago decor. (CHICAGO) Louisiana-based Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is known for its cooked-to-order, crispy chicken fingers and its devoted following known as Caniacs.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy