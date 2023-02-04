Off the beaten path for Valentine's Day: Enjoy a 5-course menu of unique Korean flavors

Tickets are still available for couples on Feb. 14th for the Heart & Seoul Valentine's Day event at Miki's Park.

Photo by Subbotina/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) If you're looking for a romantic and unique date night idea for Valentine's Day, you may want to check out the River North Korean-inspired bar, Miki's Park.

Tickets are still available for the bar's Heart & Seoul Valentine's Day event held on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14th.

According to the event website, Fever, guests can celebrate Valentine's Day at Miki's Park with, "a special 5-course menu filled with the best Korean flavors and with a special off-menu Valentine's BBQ entrée. This special date plan for 2 will surely be one to remember as you experience the unique exotic flavors Korean cuisine has to offer at a cozy venue in the heart of Chicago."

What's on the menu?

The special Valentine's Day menu includes:

Jiggae (Miki's Park's take on Kimchi Korean stew)

(Miki's Park's take on Kimchi Korean stew) Rad Salad

Omma's Dumplings are vegetarian dumplings made with glass noodles, garlic, chives, and soybean)

are vegetarian dumplings made with glass noodles, garlic, chives, and soybean) Korean BBQ Special is an off-menu item made especially for the event

is an off-menu item made especially for the event Shake, Swirl, Pop (Dessert)

Korean drink specialties

Beverages are not included with tickets, but Miki's Park does have an extensive drink menu including Korean specialties and house-made cocktails.

The Seoul-Ito is made with Bacardi white rum, Jinro Soju, mint, lime, and Flor De Cana 12yr Rum. Another option on the bar menu is the Jazflute; a concoction made of hibiscus water, gin, Plum Soju, simple syrup, and lime juice.

Or, if you'd like to try an authentic Korean beverage, the bar serves Soju, the national drink of Korea.

According to the website, "In a nod to cultural authenticity, a large part of the Miki’s Tiger Bar beverage program is centered on Soju, a popular Korean beverage that is enjoyed worldwide. Guests who want to enjoy Soju “like a local” can even reference an instructional illustration that shows you how to “Shake, Swirl, Pop” your Soju correctly. "

About Miki's Park

Miki's Park is located in Chicago's River North neighborhood at 109 W. Hubbard Street.

Regular hours are Monday through Sunday, 4 PM to 2 AM (Saturday open until 3 AM).

Tickets are required for the Valentine's fixed menu and are on sale for $140 per couple.

