Celebrate Lunar New Year with a dumpling making dinner this Saturday

Limited tickets are still available for the Chinese New Year Dumpling Making Dinner put on by the Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute.

(CHICAGO) Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit by attending the 17th annual, family-style, dumpling maker dinner from the Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute.

Dumplings are bite-sized treats of various types of filling wrapped in a thin layer of dough. They can be sweet or savory, boiled, steamed, or fried. The dough is a simple recipe made of flour, salt, and water.

Although dumplings are eaten year-round, they are a special tradition for the Lunar New Year. Dumplings are considered a lucky food in China, and eating them at the start of the New Year is said to bring wealth for the coming year.

According to the Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute, dumpling-making dinner is a tradition that dates back to the Song Dynasty, and "their resemblance to yuan bao, a mode of currency during the Ming dynasty, makes them a symbol of prosperity and wealth."

What to expect at the dinner

According to the Eventbrite website, at the dinner guests can expect to,

Celebrate Chinese New Year in a family style with dumpling making, story telling, lion dancing and lots of delicious food. We started this tradition in 2005 and many families have joined us at this event as their family tradition. This will be the first time that we resume the event since the pandemic and we can't wait to see everyone again!"

How to attend the Chinese New Year Dumpling Making Dinner

Order tickets at eventbrite.com. Don't delay if you'd like to attend as there are only a limited amount of tickets remaining, as of January 24th. Sales will end when either tickets are sold out, or two days from today.

What are the details?

Time: Saturday, January 28, 3 PM to 5:30 PM

Place: Hing Kee Restaurant, 2140 South Archer Avenue, 2nd Floor, Chicago

Private dumpling-making dinners are available

If you miss your chance for this event, you can book private dumpling-making events with the Cultural Institute for friends, work, or family. The minimum group size is 10 people, with a minimum of $500 to start a program. Find out more information here.

