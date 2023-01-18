Local Eats: Stan's Donuts launches 'Salted Caramel Old Fashioned' donut for a limited time

Stan's traditional old-fashioned donut (made with buttermilk and sour cream) pairs with caramel glaze and coarse sea salt.

(CHICAGO) The sweet and salty combination of caramel and salt is a flavor trend that has not waned in popularity over the past 10 to 15 years. According to The New York Times, salted caramel became a thing back in 2008.

Now Chicago donut lovers can embrace the sweet, saltiness of old-fashioned salted caramel donuts for a limited time courtesy of a partnership between Stan's Donuts and Morton Salt.

What's in the Salted Caramel Old Fashioned donut?

The Salted Caramel Old Fashioned donut is a combination of Stan's traditional old-fashioned donut mixed with caramel and topped with a caramel glaze and coarse sea salt.

What is an old-fashioned donut?

An old-fashioned donut typically has a cake-like interior, with a slightly crunchy sweet glaze on the outside. Stan's is made with buttermilk and sour cream.

Rich Labriola, founder of Stan's Donuts & Coffee said in a recent press release, "It's an honor to partner with Morton Salt, an iconic brand who shares our passion for enhancing the joy and sweetness in everyday moments. Our teams' mutual dedication to detail, quality, and consistency make this a natural partnership."

"We're very excited to collaborate with Stan's Donuts to offer this delicious, one-of-a-kind treat to our fans and customers as we begin to celebrate Morton Salt's 175th anniversary," said Kristin Edstrom, Senior Brand Licensing Manager for Morton Salt.

Buy at a Stan's Donut shop or order online

The special donut will be sold for $3.25 at all of Stan's 15 locations in Chicagoland. You can check here for locations.

You can also order online and get Stan's Donuts shipped nationwide. Go here for details.

About Stan's Donuts

Stan's Donuts is an iconic Chicago donut shop located throughout Chicagoland that has been featured in Chicago's Underground Donut Tour.

Stan's is known for trying exciting and fun flavor combinations while partnering with local businesses.

This summer, Stan's launched the Banana Pudding Bismark in collaboration with the Magnolia Bakery. Made with Stan's bismark donut, filled with pastry cream, mashed bananas, and crushed vanilla wafers, and finally topped with a brûlée sugar coating, the specialty donut was only available for a limited time.

_______

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)