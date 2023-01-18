Chicago, IL

Local Eats: Stan's Donuts launches 'Salted Caramel Old Fashioned' donut for a limited time

Jennifer Geer

Stan's traditional old-fashioned donut (made with buttermilk and sour cream) pairs with caramel glaze and coarse sea salt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uw3Re_0kIjY8qr00
Photo byStan's Donuts & Coffee/Morton Salt, Inc.

(CHICAGO) The sweet and salty combination of caramel and salt is a flavor trend that has not waned in popularity over the past 10 to 15 years. According to The New York Times, salted caramel became a thing back in 2008.

Now Chicago donut lovers can embrace the sweet, saltiness of old-fashioned salted caramel donuts for a limited time courtesy of a partnership between Stan's Donuts and Morton Salt.

What's in the Salted Caramel Old Fashioned donut?

The Salted Caramel Old Fashioned donut is a combination of Stan's traditional old-fashioned donut mixed with caramel and topped with a caramel glaze and coarse sea salt.

What is an old-fashioned donut?

An old-fashioned donut typically has a cake-like interior, with a slightly crunchy sweet glaze on the outside. Stan's is made with buttermilk and sour cream.

Rich Labriola, founder of Stan's Donuts & Coffee said in a recent press release, "It's an honor to partner with Morton Salt, an iconic brand who shares our passion for enhancing the joy and sweetness in everyday moments. Our teams' mutual dedication to detail, quality, and consistency make this a natural partnership."
"We're very excited to collaborate with Stan's Donuts to offer this delicious, one-of-a-kind treat to our fans and customers as we begin to celebrate Morton Salt's 175th anniversary," said Kristin Edstrom, Senior Brand Licensing Manager for Morton Salt.

Buy at a Stan's Donut shop or order online

The special donut will be sold for $3.25 at all of Stan's 15 locations in Chicagoland. You can check here for locations.

You can also order online and get Stan's Donuts shipped nationwide. Go here for details.

About Stan's Donuts

Stan's Donuts is an iconic Chicago donut shop located throughout Chicagoland that has been featured in Chicago's Underground Donut Tour.

Stan's is known for trying exciting and fun flavor combinations while partnering with local businesses.

This summer, Stan's launched the Banana Pudding Bismark in collaboration with the Magnolia Bakery. Made with Stan's bismark donut, filled with pastry cream, mashed bananas, and crushed vanilla wafers, and finally topped with a brûlée sugar coating, the specialty donut was only available for a limited time.

_______

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Food and dining# Donuts# Breakfast# Salted Caramel

Comments / 2

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
13K followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

In honor of Lunar New Year, here are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Chicago (according to Yelp)

The Chinese New Year celebration for 2023 lasts from Friday, January 22nd through February 5th. (CHICAGO) It's time to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. Chicago goes all out with the Lunar New Year celebration, from parades to music to special events and fantastic food.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

From Benny the Bull-izzard to B.B. Plow King, city gets creative with snowplow naming contest

Vote for your favorite name for your neighborhood snowplow now through Jan. 31st. (CHICAGO) The idea for naming snowplows in the U.S. began in Minnesota. It was in 2020, during that first winter of the pandemic when it seemed the entire world was locked down, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wanted to connect with Minnesota residents in a light-hearted way.

Read full story

Cinnamon flop cake recipe

This old-fashioned, but easy, Reddit-famous cinnamon flop cake recipe made a light and fluffy coffee cake. What is a cinnamon flop cake? Back in 2021, a Reddit recipe went viral for an old-fashioned cinnamon flop cake.

Read full story
14 comments
Chicago, IL

Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to check

Chicago ranked first on Orkin's 2023 Bed Bug Cities List. (CHICAGO) If you're staying in a hotel in Chicago, you may want to check first for bed bugs. That's because Chicago topped Orkin's list of cities with the most bed bugs for the third year in a row.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

Restaurant Week 2023: A 17-day citywide celebration of Chicago's best dining

Your guide to Chicago's winter dining event that includes over 335 restaurants across Chicagoland. (CHICAGO) For the 16th year in a row, Chicago restaurants are offering special menus at fixed prices to lure diners into going out to eat during the cold winter months.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?

Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.

Read full story
54 comments
Chicago, IL

You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16th

Portillo's is about to make a big change to drive-thru ordering. (CHICAGO) Anyone who has waited in the drive-thru line during lunch to pick up an Italian beef sandwich, chopped salad, or Chicago dog from Portillo's knows how insanely long the lines can get.

Read full story
20 comments
Chicago, IL

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Chicago-themed flagship location in the Loop

The 5,000-square-foot fried chicken restaurant situated directly across from Millenium Park will feature Chicago decor. (CHICAGO) Louisiana-based Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is known for its cooked-to-order, crispy chicken fingers and its devoted following known as Caniacs.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro area

Check out the many flavors including, a chicken salad sandwich with Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and Sriracha. (CHICAGO) You may not consider the humble chicken salad to be so versatile, but the Southern franchise, Chicken Salad Chick, has built its success on serving chicken salad in an abundance of ways.

Read full story
2 comments

Healthy recipe: Mediterranean quinoa salad

It's easy to make, high in protein, full of nutrients, and most importantly, it's delicious. This Mediterranean quinoa salad is essentially a Greek salad with quinoa and chickpeas thrown in for protein, making it a complete meal. You can prepare it ahead and pack it for lunch or serve it as a side with dinner.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Win Skydeck Chicago's Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling Valentine's Day

Celebrate Valentine's Day 103 floors up with Skydeck Chicago's annual social media contest. Enter the contest on Facebook or Instagram for your chance to get married or renew your vows in a very unique, and very Chicago, experience.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'

Look up to the east on the evening of Friday, Jan 6th to see the year's first full moon. (CHICAGO) In the Chicago area, turn your eyes to the sky shortly after sunset on Friday, January 6th, and you will see the year's first full moon spectacle.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanently

The TikTok famous store with the 'Vitamin Vault' is closing for good. Ceiling detail at WalgreensPhoto byDaniel X. O'Neil/Flickr.com. (CHICAGO) It was only a rumor until the company confirmed the iconic Walgreens in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood that sits in a former old bank building will be permanently closed next month.

Read full story
29 comments
Chicago, IL

My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022

(CHICAGO) Worms on the sidewalk, Portillos, and May's blood moon are just some of the most viewed/read stories that I wrote this year. It's the end of one year, and the beginning of the next, which means, year-end lists are everywhere. I thought it would be fun to see which articles I wrote over 2022 that readers tended to click on the most.

Read full story
1 comments

Start your New Year's resolutions early! Chicago Park District fitness centers are free for a week

Take advantage of the free week at local fitness centers. (CHICAGO) Had a little too much holiday cheer in the form of food and drinks this year?. If you're feeling like you need to get back to a healthier routine, the Chicago Park District is offering a free week of fitness beginning Friday, December 30th, and lasting until Sunday, January 8th.

Read full story

Easy and fun 'mocktail' recipes for a kid-friendly New Year's Eve toast

From rainbow sprinkle-rimmed milk glasses to cotton candy drinks, here are some super simple and fun ideas for a family-friendly New Year's Eve. A pretty glass and a garnish will take your mocktails to the next level. Because what is not to love about a fun drink, regardless of your age?

Read full story
Illinois State

It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn

HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.) There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.

Read full story
10 comments
Illinois State

New law to give Illinois an official state snake was introduced by a 7th grader

Starting January 1st, 2023, the eastern milksnake will become the official state snake of Illinois. Eastern milksnakePhoto byOndreicka1010/Depositphotos.com. Every January, a batch of new laws goes into effect in Illinois. This year one of those laws gives Illinois an official state snake.

Read full story
18 comments

4-ingredient peppermint bark recipe: Use up those leftover candy canes

All you need is melted chocolate, peppermint extract, and candy canes to make this delicious and easy holiday bark recipe. I seem to always overbuy boxes of candy canes. They're inexpensive, festive, and often on sale before the holidays. But when Christmas is over, I still have candy canes in abundance.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy