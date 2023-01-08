Healthy recipe: Mediterranean quinoa salad

Jennifer Geer

It's easy to make, high in protein, full of nutrients, and most importantly, it's delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NnAu_0k6tT5fu00
Photo byzstockphotos/Depositphotos.com

This Mediterranean quinoa salad is essentially a Greek salad with quinoa and chickpeas thrown in for protein, making it a complete meal. You can prepare it ahead and pack it for lunch or serve it as a side with dinner.

My favorite thing to do with this recipe is to make a large batch and serve it as a side alongside baked chicken breasts for dinner. Then I have plenty of leftover salad for lunch the rest of the week.

I first had this salad years ago from Whole Foods and loved it so much that I decided to recreate it at home. My version is packed full of diced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red bell peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

Before we get to the recipe, let's talk about quinoa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggS6W_0k6tT5fu00
Photo byAntonMatyukha/Depositphotos.com

In the past, this ancient grain may have been hard to find in grocery stores, but it's much easier to find today. Usually, you will spot it in the grain section next to the rice.

It has a reputation as a superfood because it's packed with nutrients. One cup of quinoa has 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber. It's also a great source of folate, magnesium, zinc, and iron.

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad Recipe

Salad Ingredients:

  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 1-1/2 cups water
  • 1/4 cup red onion, diced
  • 1 cup cucumber, diced
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 cup kalamata olives, chopped
  • 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • fresh basil, chiffonade (optional)

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice (or red wine vinegar)
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • salt and freshly cracked pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. Rinse the quinoa in a strainer under cold water for about a minute.
  2. Add the quinoa and water to a medium pan and bring to a boil.
  3. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and let simmer for 15 minutes.
  4. Take the pan off the heat and let it sit covered for 5 minutes.
  5. While the quinoa is cooking, start prepping the veggies.
  6. Mix the cooled quinoa, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, chickpeas, basil, and feta cheese in a large bowl.
  7. Make the dressing by whisking together the lemon juice (or vinegar), olive oil, minced garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
  8. Add dressing to the quinoa mixture and toss well.

Final Notes

  • This is a versatile recipe. Feel free to swap ingredients. If there is an ingredient you don't like, you can leave it out.
  • Try sun-dried tomatoes in place of grape tomatoes.
  • Chopped avocado makes a nice addition.
  • Rinsing the quinoa before cooking helps remove any bitterness.
  • If you want to cut back on fat, use fewer olives or skip them entirely.

Nutrition Facts

Serving size: 1/6 recipe: 357 calories, 21 grams of fat, 10 grams of protein, 32 grams of carbohydrates, 11 mg of cholesterol (per My Fitness Pal)

__________________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Recipe# Lifestyle# Food and drinks# Quinoa# Healthy

Comments / 0

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
12K followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16th

Portillo's is about to make a big change to drive-thru ordering. (CHICAGO) Anyone who has waited in the drive-thru line during lunch to pick up an Italian beef sandwich, chopped salad, or Chicago dog from Portillo's knows how insanely long the lines can get.

Read full story
11 comments
Chicago, IL

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Chicago-themed flagship location in the Loop

The 5,000-square-foot fried chicken restaurant situated directly across from Millenium Park will feature Chicago decor. (CHICAGO) Louisiana-based Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is known for its cooked-to-order, crispy chicken fingers and its devoted following known as Caniacs.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro area

Check out the many flavors including, a chicken salad sandwich with Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and Sriracha. (CHICAGO) You may not consider the humble chicken salad to be so versatile, but the Southern franchise, Chicken Salad Chick, has built its success on serving chicken salad in an abundance of ways.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Win Skydeck Chicago's Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling Valentine's Day

Celebrate Valentine's Day 103 floors up with Skydeck Chicago's annual social media contest. Enter the contest on Facebook or Instagram for your chance to get married or renew your vows in a very unique, and very Chicago, experience.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'

Look up to the east on the evening of Friday, Jan 6th to see the year's first full moon. (CHICAGO) In the Chicago area, turn your eyes to the sky shortly after sunset on Friday, January 6th, and you will see the year's first full moon spectacle.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanently

The TikTok famous store with the 'Vitamin Vault' is closing for good. Ceiling detail at WalgreensPhoto byDaniel X. O'Neil/Flickr.com. (CHICAGO) It was only a rumor until the company confirmed the iconic Walgreens in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood that sits in a former old bank building will be permanently closed next month.

Read full story
29 comments
Chicago, IL

My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022

(CHICAGO) Worms on the sidewalk, Portillos, and May's blood moon are just some of the most viewed/read stories that I wrote this year. It's the end of one year, and the beginning of the next, which means, year-end lists are everywhere. I thought it would be fun to see which articles I wrote over 2022 that readers tended to click on the most.

Read full story
1 comments

Start your New Year's resolutions early! Chicago Park District fitness centers are free for a week

Take advantage of the free week at local fitness centers. (CHICAGO) Had a little too much holiday cheer in the form of food and drinks this year?. If you're feeling like you need to get back to a healthier routine, the Chicago Park District is offering a free week of fitness beginning Friday, December 30th, and lasting until Sunday, January 8th.

Read full story

Easy and fun 'mocktail' recipes for a kid-friendly New Year's Eve toast

From rainbow sprinkle-rimmed milk glasses to cotton candy drinks, here are some super simple and fun ideas for a family-friendly New Year's Eve. A pretty glass and a garnish will take your mocktails to the next level. Because what is not to love about a fun drink, regardless of your age?

Read full story
Illinois State

It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn

HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.) There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.

Read full story
10 comments
Illinois State

New law to give Illinois an official state snake was introduced by a 7th grader

Starting January 1st, 2023, the eastern milksnake will become the official state snake of Illinois. Eastern milksnakePhoto byOndreicka1010/Depositphotos.com. Every January, a batch of new laws goes into effect in Illinois. This year one of those laws gives Illinois an official state snake.

Read full story
18 comments

4-ingredient peppermint bark recipe: Use up those leftover candy canes

All you need is melted chocolate, peppermint extract, and candy canes to make this delicious and easy holiday bark recipe. I seem to always overbuy boxes of candy canes. They're inexpensive, festive, and often on sale before the holidays. But when Christmas is over, I still have candy canes in abundance.

Read full story

Easy holiday recipe: 3-ingredient no-bake Oreo truffle balls

The only ingredients you need to make Oreo balls are Oreo cookies, cream cheese, and chocolate. I first tasted this delicious recipe at a holiday potluck work party years ago. It tasted so wonderful I had to find out the recipe from my coworker's wife. I was amazed when she told me it only had three ingredients and no baking involved.

Read full story
6 comments
Naperville, IL

Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"

Go Brewing in Naperville is a taproom offering non-alcoholic or low-alcohol signature craft beers on tap, offering healthy alternatives for beer lovers. (CHICAGO) Weight loss and being healthier are two of the reasons people might participate in Dry January after the holidays. A new survey shows 4 out of 5 Americans who drink alcohol could be "motivated to participate in Dry January."

Read full story
Lisle, IL

A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next spring

Of the Earth, opening in May of 2023 will feature five large-scale works by Polish-American artist Olga Ziemska. Stillness in MotionPhoto byOlga Ziemska/The Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Flagship Wicker Park Walgreens inside an old bank is one of Chicago's hidden gems

Golden ceilings, neo-classical architecture, and an old bank vault transformed into a Vitamin Vault. If you haven't seen this Walgreens location, you've got to check it out.

Read full story
5 comments

5 Instagram dog accounts to brighten your day

An endearingly round poodle, a talking dog, and a pug that wears costumes. These sweet doggos are sure to bring a smile to your face no matter what sort of day you're having.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidays

Potbelly is offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) sandwich deal on Tuesday, December 20th. (CHICAGO) Stop in at Potbelly Sandwich Shop next week to fuel up as you're finishing your last-minute Christmas shopping and score yourself a free original sandwich.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offer

Celebrate the season with elf decor, boozy Hanukkah donuts, and heated rooftop igloos. (CHICAGO) It's holiday pop-up season in Chicago. Restaurants and bars across the city are transforming their spaces into winter wonderlands with themed specialty menus to match.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy