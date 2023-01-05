Win Skydeck Chicago's Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling Valentine's Day

Celebrate Valentine's Day 103 floors up with Skydeck Chicago's annual social media contest.

Enter the contest on Facebook or Instagram for your chance to get married or renew your vows in a very unique, and very Chicago, experience.

Photo by Skydeck Chicago

(CHICAGO) The holidays may be over, but it's never too early to start thinking of Valentine's Day. If you're ready to take the plunge, or would like to renew your vows, consider putting your name in for a chance at winning Skydeck Chicago's annual Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling and unique wedding day.

Four lucky couples will win the chance to get married or renew vows from 1,353 feet above on the Ledge at Willis Tower. The Ledge has recently been named one of the World's Top Ten Tourist Attractions by Tripadvisor.com.

"Skydeck Chicago has always been known as a romantic destination for first dates, proposals, and more," says Skydeck Chicago's General Manager, Randy Stancik in a press release. "Whether couples are reaffirming their commitment to each other on a milestone anniversary, or exchanging vows for the very first time, it's an honor that Skydeck is able to play a role in couple's love stories."

What are the details?

The contest is open beginning today, January 4, 2023, until January 25, 2023.

All you need to do to enter is submit a photo or a video to Skydeck's Facebook or Instagram pages. Be sure to share your love story and why you want to experience Love on the Ledge with your sweetie.

You don't have to live in Chicago to enter. The winning couples will be selected on January 27, 2023.

What do you win?

Aside from the spectacular Chicago skyline in the background, winners will receive:

A fifteen-minute private, officiated vow renewal or wedding ceremony.

Romantic decor.

A night at the Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop

A professional photoshoot

Breakfast and a champagne toast.

The option to bring up to eight guests.

The Ledge is the highest observation deck in the U.S. On a clear day, you can see up to 50 miles and into four states from one of the five glass floor balconies extending 4.3 feet from Willis Tower.

According to Skydeck Chicago, the location has seen over 1,168 proposals, 120 weddings, and 24 vow renewals. Not to mention, thousands of dates.

