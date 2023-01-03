Chicago, IL

'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'

Jennifer Geer

Look up to the east on the evening of Friday, Jan 6th to see the year's first full moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhVqe_0k1rxNuW00
Photo bywelcomia/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) In the Chicago area, turn your eyes to the sky shortly after sunset on Friday, January 6th, and you will see the year's first full moon spectacle.

January's first full moon, the Wolf Moon, will rise in the east shortly after sunset, although it will still appear full the day before and after its peak.

It's also a micromoon, which means its orbit is at the farthest point from the earth. Unlike a supermoon, which is closer and appears bigger and brighter in the sky.

Here's everything you need to know about January's "Wolf Moon" and how to see it in the Chicago area.

When to see the Wolf Moon?

According to timeanddate.com, the sun sets in Chicago on Friday at 4:35 PM, and the moon will rise at 5:07 PM.

Why is it called a Wolf Moon?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the first full moon of January "came to be known as the Wolf Moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time."

People used to believe wolves howled more in the winter due to hunger, but it's now understood that in winter, wolves are busy claiming territory and mates.

What is a micromoon?

January's Wolf Moon will be a micromoon. Think of it as the opposite of a supermoon. A supermoon is when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth. A micromoon is when its orbit is the farthest point from Earth. January's micromoon will be about 252,600 miles from Earth.

When is the next supermoon?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9dEH_0k1rxNuW00
Photo byTomasz Zajda/Depositphotos.com

The Adler Planetarium in Chicago tells us the next supermoon will be January 21st, and it's 221,000 miles away.

It's the closest the moon will be for a few years, however, don't bother watching for it. It's a new moon which means we won't be able to see it.

What are the full moons for 2023?

Here is a list of upcoming full moons and their names from Space.com.

  • January 6, Wolf Moon
  • February 6, Snow Moon
  • March 7, Worm Moon
  • April 6, Pink Moon
  • May 5, Flower Moon
  • June 3, Strawberry Moon
  • July 3, Buck Moon
  • August 1, Sturgeon Moon
  • August 30, Blue Moon
  • September 29, Harvest Moon
  • October 28, Hunter's Moon
  • November 27, Beaver Moon
  • December 26, Cold Moon

________________________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Outdoors# Full Moon# Astronomy# Moon

Comments / 1

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
12143 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Healthy recipe: Mediterranean quinoa salad

It's easy to make, high in protein, full of nutrients, and most importantly, it's delicious. This Mediterranean quinoa salad is essentially a Greek salad with quinoa and chickpeas thrown in for protein, making it a complete meal. You can prepare it ahead and pack it for lunch or serve it as a side with dinner.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Win Skydeck Chicago's Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling Valentine's Day

Celebrate Valentine's Day 103 floors up with Skydeck Chicago's annual social media contest. Enter the contest on Facebook or Instagram for your chance to get married or renew your vows in a very unique, and very Chicago, experience.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanently

The TikTok famous store with the 'Vitamin Vault' is closing for good. Ceiling detail at WalgreensPhoto byDaniel X. O'Neil/Flickr.com. (CHICAGO) It was only a rumor until the company confirmed the iconic Walgreens in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood that sits in a former old bank building will be permanently closed next month.

Read full story
29 comments
Chicago, IL

My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022

(CHICAGO) Worms on the sidewalk, Portillos, and May's blood moon are just some of the most viewed/read stories that I wrote this year. It's the end of one year, and the beginning of the next, which means, year-end lists are everywhere. I thought it would be fun to see which articles I wrote over 2022 that readers tended to click on the most.

Read full story
1 comments

Start your New Year's resolutions early! Chicago Park District fitness centers are free for a week

Take advantage of the free week at local fitness centers. (CHICAGO) Had a little too much holiday cheer in the form of food and drinks this year?. If you're feeling like you need to get back to a healthier routine, the Chicago Park District is offering a free week of fitness beginning Friday, December 30th, and lasting until Sunday, January 8th.

Read full story

Easy and fun 'mocktail' recipes for a kid-friendly New Year's Eve toast

From rainbow sprinkle-rimmed milk glasses to cotton candy drinks, here are some super simple and fun ideas for a family-friendly New Year's Eve. A pretty glass and a garnish will take your mocktails to the next level. Because what is not to love about a fun drink, regardless of your age?

Read full story
Illinois State

It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn

HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.) There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.

Read full story
10 comments
Illinois State

New law to give Illinois an official state snake was introduced by a 7th grader

Starting January 1st, 2023, the eastern milksnake will become the official state snake of Illinois. Eastern milksnakePhoto byOndreicka1010/Depositphotos.com. Every January, a batch of new laws goes into effect in Illinois. This year one of those laws gives Illinois an official state snake.

Read full story
18 comments

4-ingredient peppermint bark recipe: Use up those leftover candy canes

All you need is melted chocolate, peppermint extract, and candy canes to make this delicious and easy holiday bark recipe. I seem to always overbuy boxes of candy canes. They're inexpensive, festive, and often on sale before the holidays. But when Christmas is over, I still have candy canes in abundance.

Read full story

Easy holiday recipe: 3-ingredient no-bake Oreo truffle balls

The only ingredients you need to make Oreo balls are Oreo cookies, cream cheese, and chocolate. I first tasted this delicious recipe at a holiday potluck work party years ago. It tasted so wonderful I had to find out the recipe from my coworker's wife. I was amazed when she told me it only had three ingredients and no baking involved.

Read full story
6 comments
Naperville, IL

Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"

Go Brewing in Naperville is a taproom offering non-alcoholic or low-alcohol signature craft beers on tap, offering healthy alternatives for beer lovers. (CHICAGO) Weight loss and being healthier are two of the reasons people might participate in Dry January after the holidays. A new survey shows 4 out of 5 Americans who drink alcohol could be "motivated to participate in Dry January."

Read full story
Lisle, IL

A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next spring

Of the Earth, opening in May of 2023 will feature five large-scale works by Polish-American artist Olga Ziemska. Stillness in MotionPhoto byOlga Ziemska/The Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Flagship Wicker Park Walgreens inside an old bank is one of Chicago's hidden gems

Golden ceilings, neo-classical architecture, and an old bank vault transformed into a Vitamin Vault. If you haven't seen this Walgreens location, you've got to check it out.

Read full story
5 comments

5 Instagram dog accounts to brighten your day

An endearingly round poodle, a talking dog, and a pug that wears costumes. These sweet doggos are sure to bring a smile to your face no matter what sort of day you're having.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidays

Potbelly is offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) sandwich deal on Tuesday, December 20th. (CHICAGO) Stop in at Potbelly Sandwich Shop next week to fuel up as you're finishing your last-minute Christmas shopping and score yourself a free original sandwich.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offer

Celebrate the season with elf decor, boozy Hanukkah donuts, and heated rooftop igloos. (CHICAGO) It's holiday pop-up season in Chicago. Restaurants and bars across the city are transforming their spaces into winter wonderlands with themed specialty menus to match.

Read full story
Naperville, IL

Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday season

The specialty store will reopen in the future as a regular coffee shop. (CHICAGO) Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve opened in 2021 to fanfare at the time of being one of only four Reserve locations in the world.

Read full story

Six-ingredient easy microwave peanut brittle recipe for the holidays

Nobody will ever guess this foolproof peanut brittle recipe was made in the microwave, and it takes mere minutes. The holidays are busy enough without having to deal with fussy, complicated, overinvolved recipes. So when I discover something that is both tasty, and easy to make, I like to stick with it.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to Chicago

Over 14,300 migrants have been bused to sanctuary cities in all. Wall that divides Mexico from the United States on the border between Ciudad Jurez and El Paso Texas.Photo byLaflota/Depositphotos.com.

Read full story
298 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy