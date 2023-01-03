'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'

Look up to the east on the evening of Friday, Jan 6th to see the year's first full moon.

Photo by welcomia/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) In the Chicago area, turn your eyes to the sky shortly after sunset on Friday, January 6th, and you will see the year's first full moon spectacle.

January's first full moon, the Wolf Moon, will rise in the east shortly after sunset, although it will still appear full the day before and after its peak.

It's also a micromoon, which means its orbit is at the farthest point from the earth. Unlike a supermoon, which is closer and appears bigger and brighter in the sky.

Here's everything you need to know about January's "Wolf Moon" and how to see it in the Chicago area.

When to see the Wolf Moon?

According to timeanddate.com, the sun sets in Chicago on Friday at 4:35 PM, and the moon will rise at 5:07 PM.

Why is it called a Wolf Moon?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the first full moon of January "came to be known as the Wolf Moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time."

People used to believe wolves howled more in the winter due to hunger, but it's now understood that in winter, wolves are busy claiming territory and mates.

What is a micromoon?

January's Wolf Moon will be a micromoon. Think of it as the opposite of a supermoon. A supermoon is when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth. A micromoon is when its orbit is the farthest point from Earth. January's micromoon will be about 252,600 miles from Earth.

When is the next supermoon?

Photo by Tomasz Zajda/Depositphotos.com

The Adler Planetarium in Chicago tells us the next supermoon will be January 21st, and it's 221,000 miles away.

It's the closest the moon will be for a few years, however, don't bother watching for it. It's a new moon which means we won't be able to see it.

What are the full moons for 2023?

Here is a list of upcoming full moons and their names from Space.com.

January 6, Wolf Moon

February 6, Snow Moon

March 7, Worm Moon

April 6, Pink Moon

May 5, Flower Moon

June 3, Strawberry Moon

July 3, Buck Moon

August 1, Sturgeon Moon

August 30, Blue Moon

September 29, Harvest Moon

October 28, Hunter's Moon

November 27, Beaver Moon

December 26, Cold Moon

________________________

