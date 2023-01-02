Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanently

The TikTok famous store with the 'Vitamin Vault' is closing for good.

Ceiling detail at Walgreens Photo by Daniel X. O'Neil/Flickr.com

(CHICAGO) It was only a rumor until the company confirmed the iconic Walgreens in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood that sits in a former old bank building will be permanently closed next month.

Block Club Chicago reported this fall of the possible closing, but Walgreens representatives said no decision had been made at the time.

However, the Chicago Tribune reported last week that Walgreens spokesman Marty Maloney sent them an emailed statement,

“We have made the difficult decision to close this location. There are a number of factors that we take into consideration including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers.”

The Walgreens at 1601 N. Milwaukee Avenue is a favorite on social media, with many TikTok videos highlighting its unique features.

Sitting at the northwest corner of North and Damen avenues in the former Noel State Bank, the building was constructed in 1919 in a neo-classical style.

The bank failed during the Great Depression, and several other banks took its place over the years, until 2012 when Walgreens opened a store there with much fanfare.

View from the 2nd-floor balcony of Walgreens Photo by Daniel X. O'Neil/Flickr.com

The exterior building is a unique triangular-shaped white terra cotta structure designed by Gardner C. Coughlen in the Classical Revival style.

The three-story location retained as much historical architecture as possible, keeping the tall, gold ceilings, ornate chandeliers, and even the bank vault, which was transformed into the fan favorite, "vitamin vault".

The location is a tourist magnet often featured on social media, although locals are equally fond of the iconic store. Unfortunately, frequent selfies and videos from locals and tourists were not enough to prevent the company from closing.

Block Club Chicago reported an employee of the Wicker Park store that wishes to remain anonymous shared that employees had been shocked to learn of the closing in a meeting last week. “People who have worked here for years were very shocked and disappointed because they have grown to love it,” she told Block Club.

According to the Tribune, customer prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby Walgreens at 1372 N. Milwaukee Avenue.

As one Twitter user says, "TikTokers, get your vitamin vault videos in while you can!"

