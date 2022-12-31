Chicago, IL

My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022

Jennifer Geer

Photo by

(CHICAGO) Worms on the sidewalk, Portillos, and May's blood moon are just some of the most viewed/read stories that I wrote this year.

It's the end of one year, and the beginning of the next, which means, year-end lists are everywhere. I thought it would be fun to see which articles I wrote over 2022 that readers tended to click on the most.

What was going on in 2022? Here are twelve of my most popular viewed stories from the previous year.

12: Why this stunning castle in the Chicago suburbs should be on your summer bucket list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxetO_0jzbWlNx00
Photo byBAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha/(CC BY-SA 3.0)/via Wikimedia Commons

Head to the northwest suburbs, and you can tour a palace made of Turkish limestone and Italian marble.

11: Gov. Pritzker hits back on Twitter against Texas governor after Abbott slammed Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2GFI_0jzbWlNx00
Photo byAlexander ShatovonUnsplash

The 2022 war between governors was going on well before Texas began busing migrants to Chicago.

10: Chicago will get to see a 'Blood Moon' during the total lunar eclipse this month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKF7c_0jzbWlNx00
Photo byYu KatoonUnsplash

A total lunar eclipse turns the moon into a shade of red. Chicago had a perfect view of it during the full moon in May.

9: Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWHbV_0jzbWlNx00
Photo byPepi StojanovskionUnsplash

The prize has been claimed, but we still don't know who won.

8: National Archives confirms 30 million Obama presidential documents are in Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JNfx_0jzbWlNx00
Photo byHistory in HDonUnsplash

A Trump claim turned out to be false. Obama's presidential records are housed in the National Archives in Chicago, and they are unclassified.

7: What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MUd8_0jzbWlNx00
Photo byauthor

Here's a look at a Chicago favorite chain's secret menu.

6: This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSLen_0jzbWlNx00
Photo byChicago Public Library, Rogers Park BranchImage by Amerique, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Rogers Park was ranked fifth in Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. (Naperville made the list at 16.)

5: Celebrate National Italian Beef Day by getting a free beef sandwich from Buona Beef

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QewRq_0jzbWlNx00
Photo by(Image by The Buona Companies, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Italian Beef sandwiches are iconic to Chicago, and May 27th celebrates that with National Italian Beef Day

4: This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JF5Xb_0jzbWlNx00
Photo byCourtesy Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

2022 saw the expansion of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Chicago.

3: 4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6gbG_0jzbWlNx00
Photo byPhoto by Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

It hasn't been a good year for the beleaguered retailer, Bed Bath & Beyond.

2: What's the real reason sidewalks are so full of worms after it rains?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZXwf_0jzbWlNx00
Photo byWert1007@gmail.com Create Design

Chicago had a lot of spring rains this year and the sidewalks were teeming with worms. Why does it happen? The real reason may surprise you.

1: Chicago suburbs to get a faster ride to O'Hare Airport with new tollway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S08ig_0jzbWlNx00
Photo byNabeel SyedonUnsplash

And finally, any story with the hope of improving traffic around the Chicago area is sure to be a popular one with readers. The new tollway will connect with the I-294 Tri-State Tollway to the south and the I-90 Jane Addams Tollway to the north.

