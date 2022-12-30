Start your New Year's resolutions early! Chicago Park District fitness centers are free for a week

Take advantage of the free week at local fitness centers.

(CHICAGO) Had a little too much holiday cheer in the form of food and drinks this year?

If you're feeling like you need to get back to a healthier routine, the Chicago Park District is offering a free week of fitness beginning Friday, December 30th, and lasting until Sunday, January 8th.

According to the park district's press release,

"Free Fitness Centers Week aligns with the Park District’s mission to motivate our residents to exercise more by walking, swimming, dancing, running and moving, not only to lose weight, but to elevate their moods, and boost their overall mental health."

You don't need a membership to participate, but pre-registration is encouraged. You can reserve a free spot at the park district website.

What is offered at Chicago Park District Fitness Centers?

Fitness centers are equipped with cardio fitness machines such as cross trainers, treadmills, and bicycles. For strength training, you can find free weights, weight machines, and core-focused weight equipment.

Classes are also available during the free week. Classes vary by location but may include pilates, yoga, kickboxing, cycling, strength training, and aquatic aerobics.

What does a membership cost?

A membership at the Chicago Park District is much cheaper than what you will find at commercial gyms. Rates range from $30 to $60 for three months.

Get the details and find locations here.

