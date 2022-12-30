Easy and fun 'mocktail' recipes for a kid-friendly New Year's Eve toast

From rainbow sprinkle-rimmed milk glasses to cotton candy drinks, here are some super simple and fun ideas for a family-friendly New Year's Eve.

A pretty glass and a garnish will take your mocktails to the next level. Because what is not to love about a fun drink, regardless of your age?

If your New Year's Eve plans involve staying home with kids this year instead of hitting the town to party, you can still have fun while being low-key.

Here are five cute ideas for a New Year's Eve toast for the kids. Hint, non-drinking adults will love these too.

#1: Rainbow Sprinkle Milk Toast

For this super simple mocktail, you only need melted chocolate, sprinkles, and milk.

Ingredients:

Chocolate chips (about 1/2 a bag of semi-sweet, milk, dark, or white)

Sprinkles

Milk

Directions:

Melt about 1/2 bag of chocolate chips in the microwave for 30-second increments, stirring each time until smooth. Dip the rims of your glasses into the melted chocolate. Press the rim into a shallow bowl of sprinkles. Let sit until firm. Add milk.

#2: Cotton Candy Drinks

Cotton candy mocktails are fun to make with the kids. They can watch the cotton candy magically disappear.

(Note: If you can't find bags of cotton candy in your grocery store, party stores usually sell them.)

Ingredients:

Cotton candy

Strawberry soda

Directions:

Place the cotton candy inside a fancy glass. Pour the soda over the candy, and watch it melt.

#3: Non-alcoholic Sparkling Juice (in a champagne flute)

For this entry, just pour non-alcoholic sparkling juice, like Welch's, into champagne flutes. For extra fun, add gummy bears to the bottom of the glass before pouring.

#4: Chocolate Milk (topped with whipped cream and sprinkles)

All you need is a pretty glass, chocolate milk, whipped cream, and sprinkles to mkae this kid-friendly mocktail.

#5: Pina Colada Mocktail

This final entry takes a bit more ingredients and labor than the others, but it's still easy and tasty.

Here is a recipe for a blended virgin pina colada, which came from The Spruce Eats.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsweetened frozen pineapple chunks

1/4 cup ice cubes

3/4 cup unsweetened pineapple juice

3/4 cup unsweetened coconut milk

1 to 3 tablespoons sugar or brown sugar (optional depending on how sweet you want it)

Fresh pineapple wedges or maraschino cherries for garnish

Directions:

Put all ingredients (except the garnish) in your blender and blend until smooth. Pour into fancy glasses and garnish with pineapple wedges or maraschino cherries.

