It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn

HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.)

There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.

And now, we have "Sweet Corn Appreciation Day." A special day to recognize the mouthwatering deliciousness of that burst of flavor that just screams summertime in the Midwest when you take a juicy bite out of a freshly picked corn on the cob.

It makes sense to have a day set aside for Illinois sweet corn when you consider that the state grain of Illinois is corn, the state vegetable is sweet corn, and the state snack (yes we have a state snack) is popcorn.

What is House Bill 4766?

HB 4766 sponsored by State Representative Tony McCombie of Savanna, Illinois recognizes August 1 as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day.

“Like millions of others in Illinois, sweet corn reminds us of summer and fun family memories. Sweet corn has always been a favorite of mine and we want to help make new family memories in NW Illinois," said McCombie in a statement.

What to do if you're craving sweet corn in the middle of winter?

There's not much you can do to get that fresh taste out of season. Though you can find corn on the cob in grocery stores year-round, it won't be fresh. It's likely coming from Florida or even further.

However, you can plan ahead next summer and freeze the corn you buy from the farmstand to enjoy at a later time.

How to freeze fresh sweet corn

Keller's Farmstand, located in the Chicago suburb of Oswego, has a recipe for freezing corn.

Shuck fresh corn removing as much of the silk as you can. Boil in a large pot for two minutes. Transfer the cooked ears of corn to a kitchen sink filled with ice water to stop the cooking process. Once the ears are cool, cut the kernels off the cobs with a sharp knife. Freeze the kernels in freezer bags and you will have fresh Illinois corn on a cold winter's day!

You can check out the full recipe here on Keller's website.

What other laws are coming to Illinois for 2023?

Another interesting law that passed in 2022 and will take effect in a few days is the establishment of the eastern milksnake as Illinois' official state snake.

