4-ingredient peppermint bark recipe: Use up those leftover candy canes

All you need is melted chocolate, peppermint extract, and candy canes to make this delicious and easy holiday bark recipe.
I seem to always overbuy boxes of candy canes. They're inexpensive, festive, and often on sale before the holidays. But when Christmas is over, I still have candy canes in abundance.
However, I've discovered plenty of ways to use them. Like using crushed candy canes to rim a holiday cocktail glass, as a stirrer for hot chocolate, or crushed and topped over ice cream.
Another option is this tasty and easy holiday peppermint bark.
Peppermint Bark Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips (equivalent to one 12-ounce bag)
- 2 cups white chocolate chips (equivalent to one 12-ounce bag)
- 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 6 candy canes (crushed)
Directions
- Place aluminum foil (shiny side up) or parchment paper in a 9" by 13" pan.
- Add the semisweet chocolate chips into a microwave-safe medium bowl and microwave for 30-second increments, stirring each time until melted and smooth.
- Spread the melted chocolate into the pan and put it in the freezer for about 10 to 15 minutes until it is set and hardened.
- Repeat the melting process with the white chocolate chips.
- Once melted and smooth, add the 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract to the melted white chocolate.
- Spread the melted white chocolate over the chocolate layer.
- Top with the crushed candy canes.
- Let harden in the refrigerator for about an hour or until the chocolate is completely set.
- Once hard, remove from the fridge and cut or break into pieces.
Notes: You can use semi-sweet, dark, or milk chocolate for your base layer.
More holiday recipes
Easy holiday recipe: 3-ingredient no-bake Oreo truffle balls
Six-ingredient easy microwave peanut brittle recipe for the holidays
________________
To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)
Comments / 0