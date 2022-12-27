4-ingredient peppermint bark recipe: Use up those leftover candy canes

All you need is melted chocolate, peppermint extract, and candy canes to make this delicious and easy holiday bark recipe.

Photo by TeriVirbickis/Depositphotos.com

I seem to always overbuy boxes of candy canes. They're inexpensive, festive, and often on sale before the holidays. But when Christmas is over, I still have candy canes in abundance.

However, I've discovered plenty of ways to use them. Like using crushed candy canes to rim a holiday cocktail glass, as a stirrer for hot chocolate, or crushed and topped over ice cream.

Another option is this tasty and easy holiday peppermint bark.

Peppermint Bark Recipe

Photo by author

Ingredients

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips (equivalent to one 12-ounce bag)

2 cups white chocolate chips (equivalent to one 12-ounce bag)

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

6 candy canes (crushed)

Directions

Place aluminum foil (shiny side up) or parchment paper in a 9" by 13" pan. Add the semisweet chocolate chips into a microwave-safe medium bowl and microwave for 30-second increments, stirring each time until melted and smooth. Spread the melted chocolate into the pan and put it in the freezer for about 10 to 15 minutes until it is set and hardened. Repeat the melting process with the white chocolate chips. Once melted and smooth, add the 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract to the melted white chocolate. Spread the melted white chocolate over the chocolate layer. Top with the crushed candy canes. Let harden in the refrigerator for about an hour or until the chocolate is completely set. Once hard, remove from the fridge and cut or break into pieces.

Notes: You can use semi-sweet, dark, or milk chocolate for your base layer.

