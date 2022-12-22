Easy holiday recipe: 3-ingredient no-bake Oreo truffle balls

The only ingredients you need to make Oreo balls are Oreo cookies, cream cheese, and chocolate.

Photo by Shimanova/Depositphotos.com

I first tasted this delicious recipe at a holiday potluck work party years ago. It tasted so wonderful I had to find out the recipe from my coworker's wife. I was amazed when she told me it only had three ingredients and no baking involved.

Oreo cookie truffle balls are made with one package of Oreo cookies and 8 ounces of cream cheese, then dipped in melted chocolate (either semi-sweet or white chocolate). You can top them with crushed cookies or sprinkles for decoration, but that step isn't necessary.

It's an easy, no-fail recipe. The most time-consuming part is forming the balls and dipping them in melted chocolate.

Be sure to scroll to the bottom to see some fun variations!

Photo by Photo by author

Ingredients

One 14-ounce package of Oreo cookies

One 8-ounce package of cream cheese (softened)

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips or white chocolate chips

Directions

Place the Oreos in a food processor and pulse them into a fine crumb. Reserve a small amount of crumbs if you're using cookie crumbs to decorate the balls later. Add the softened cream cheese and pulse until combined. Use your hands to shape into balls about 1 tablespoon each. The recipe should make around 30 balls. Line the balls on a cookie sheet covered with wax or parchment paper and freeze for 15 minutes. Melt your chocolate in the microwave or a double boiler, being careful not to burn. If using the microwave, melt in 30-second increments, stirring between each time until it's completely melted and smooth. Now dip your frozen balls into the melted chocolate, coating them completely. Before the chocolate hardens, top with your chosen ingredients such as sprinkles or cookie crumbles. (Optional.) Refrigerate the balls for at least one hour until hardened.

They'll last in an airtight container in the refrigerator for two weeks, or you can freeze them for up to two months.

Photo by author

Variations

You can color the melted white chocolate in different festive colors with food coloring gels.

Make green Grinch balls by using mint Oreos cookies and coating them with green candy melts.

Use golden Oreos for a vanilla middle with a dark chocolate coating.

Swap out the cream cheese for peanut butter or Nutella.

Make a s'mores Oreo ball by using Marshmallow Fluff instead of cream cheese and sprinkling crushed graham crackers on top.

