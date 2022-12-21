Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"

Go Brewing in Naperville is a taproom offering non-alcoholic or low-alcohol signature craft beers on tap, offering healthy alternatives for beer lovers

(CHICAGO) Weight loss and being healthier are two of the reasons people might participate in Dry January after the holidays. A new survey shows 4 out of 5 Americans who drink alcohol could be "motivated to participate in Dry January."

What is Dry January?

Dry January is a trend of giving up alcohol for a month in January after the overindulgent holiday season. It means no alcohol for the entire month, and people do it for many reasons, including wanting to improve their health.

A new survey looked at people's motivations for going dry

Harris Poll recently conducted a survey on Go Brewing's behalf to find out what might motivate people who drink alcohol to stay sober in January.

According to the news release from Go Brewing, 79% of Americans who drink alcohol said they might be persuaded to give Dry January a try in 2023.

"Dry January is a perfect opportunity to reset, boost your wellness and challenge yourself to achieve your goals in the new year without the negative side effects of alcohol," says Joe Chura, president and founder of Go Brewing in a press release. "The survey results align with Go Brewing's mission to help people feel like their best selves. Using traditional craft brewing methods, we offer a line-up of beers that are better for you and deliver an authentic taste that makes it easier to moderate and have all the experiences with no regrets."

Why did people want to try Dry January? According to survey results:

The desire to be healthier at 52%

Wanting to lose weight at 35%

Wanting to increase their ability to focus better on personal or work goals at 33%

Go Brewing, a non-alcoholic taproom

For people that have a love of craft beers, Go Brewing offers a healthy alternative, making Dry January easier than ever.

Illinois-based Go Brewing, located at 1665 Quincy Ave, Suite #155 in Naperville, is the first non-alcoholic taproom in Illinois and offers lower-calorie, no- and low-alcohol craft beers on tap.

About 30 miles west of downtown Chicago, the Naperville taproom is open on weekends and offers five no-alcohol or low-alcohol custom brews.

Burn it Down IPA (citrus and tropical notes)

Prophets Hazy IPA (fruity and creamy balance)

Suspended in a Sunbeam Pilsner(light pilsner with floral notes)

Street Cred Nitro Bold (dark brew with espresso and cocoa)

Head on Witbier (orange and spice)

You can find these beers on tap at Go Brewing, or for sale online here.

