A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next spring

Of the Earth, opening in May of 2023 will feature five large-scale works by Polish-American artist Olga Ziemska.

Stillness in Motion Photo by Olga Ziemska/The Morton Arboretum in Lisle

(CHICAGO) The Morton Arboretum in Lisle knows how to go big on its nature exhibits. South African artist Daniel Popper's exhibition, Human+Nature, added eight larger-than-life sculptures for visitors to marvel at as they strolled across the Arboretum grounds.

Next on the list, Polish-American artist Olga Ziemska will be featured by the Arboretum coming in the spring of 2023 and her exhibit will run for two years.

“Olga will bring a fresh and evocative new display to The Morton Arboretum’s art exhibition program, which has enhanced the guest experience among our tree collections,” Preston Bautista, Ph.D., the Arboretum’s vice president of learning and engagement said in a statement.

What to expect

Olga says she has been inspired by the Arboretum's tree filed landscape as it reminds her of the landscape of Poland. She will create her sculptures from reclaimed tree branches and other natural materials from the Arboretum grounds.

Olga said in a statement, “Everything in life is derived from the same basic elements that form everything in nature, including ourselves. There is no separation.”

The Arboretum's focus on finding art in nature has been well received

“The experience of art paired with nature throughout the Arboretum has been very appealing to both frequent visitors and those coming for the very first time,” said Bautista. “We are continuing this approach of one-of-a-kind exhibitions aligned with the Arboretum’s mission that really motivate people to get outdoors among trees and explore nature.”

Explore winter at the Arboretum

Photo by The Morton Arboretum

You won't need to wait for spring to visit the Arboretum. The grounds are open year-round with plenty of winter activities, including winter hikes, snowshoeing, and the Illumination light display.

Human+Nature is leaving in a few months

Daniel Popper's Sentient Photo by The Morton Arboretum

The Human+Nature exhibit will close at the end of February 2023. If you haven't seen it yet, now is your chance.

Getting there

The Morton Arboretum is in suburban Lisle, just 25 miles west of Chicago. The Arboretum offers free parking and is located two miles from the Metra train station in Lisle. (If you take the train from the city, you will want to arrange a ride service from the train station.)

Buying tickets

You will need a time entry admission pass which you can buy online here.

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)