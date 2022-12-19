Chicago, IL

Flagship Wicker Park Walgreens inside an old bank is one of Chicago's hidden gems

Jennifer Geer

Golden ceilings, neo-classical architecture, and an old bank vault transformed into a Vitamin Vault. If you haven't seen this Walgreens location, you've got to check it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liaHe_0jnogZ1g00
View from the 2nd-floor balcony of WalgreensPhoto byDaniel X. O'Neil/Flickr.com

(CHICAGO) You might not expect a Walgreens pharmacy to make a city's bucket list, but the Wicker Park flagship store makes an exception.

The Walgreens at the corner of N. Milwaukee Avenue and N. Damen Avenue is housed in the building of the historic Noel State Bank Building built in the early 1900s.

Walgreens transformed a bank building into a fancy pharmacy

The bank building was built in 1919 in a neo-classical style. The original bank failed during the bank run of the Great Depression, but the building housed several other banks over the years before Walgreens moved in.

When Walgreens opened in 2012, the company had worked to preserve as much of the iconic architecture as possible while repurposing bank features.

When you step inside the three-story building you'll notice the tall, golden ceilings and ornate chandeliers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnLp0_0jnogZ1g00
Ceiling detail at WalgreensPhoto byDaniel X. O'Neil/Flickr.com

The interior columns have been restored and topped with pilasters, and the original bank vault is now a Vitamin Vault and houses a large selection of vitamins and wellness products.

Here is former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel checking out the renovated vault on Instagram when the store first opened in 2012.

As TikTok user, bored_in_chicago states, "The environment really improves the Pepto Bismol buying experience."

@bored_in_chicago The environment really improves the Pepto Bismol buying experience #chicago #illinois #wickerpark #walgreens #fancy #historic ♬ Orinoco Flow - Enya

Walgreens began in Chicago

It's fitting that such a grand Walgreens location is located in Chicago considering that Charles R. Walgreen Sr. opened the first Walgreens in Chicago in 1901.

Rumors the flagship store is closing

This fall, Block Club Chicago reported a possibility the flagship Walgreens in Wicker Park was set to close.

According to Block Club, a Walgreens official told Wicker Park neighbors the location would be closing. However, this wasn't confirmed by company officials, and no announcements regarding closing the location have been made.

According to the article, a Walgreens spokesperson told Block Club in October that the Walgreens at Wicker Park is under a long-term lease, but didn't mention when the lease is up. The spokesperson also stated that no decisions had been made at the time regarding the location.

As for now there are no reports of this hidden gem in Wicker Park closing.

_________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping# Architcture# Lifestyle# Walgreens# Things to do

Comments / 5

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
11881 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Easy holiday recipe: 3-ingredient no-bake Oreo truffle balls

The only ingredients you need to make Oreo balls are Oreo cookies, cream cheese, and chocolate. I first tasted this delicious recipe at a holiday potluck work party years ago. It tasted so wonderful I had to find out the recipe from my coworker's wife. I was amazed when she told me it only had three ingredients and no baking involved.

Read full story
3 comments
Naperville, IL

Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"

Go Brewing in Naperville is a taproom offering non-alcoholic or low-alcohol signature craft beers on tap, offering healthy alternatives for beer lovers. (CHICAGO) Weight loss and being healthier are two of the reasons people might participate in Dry January after the holidays. A new survey shows 4 out of 5 Americans who drink alcohol could be "motivated to participate in Dry January."

Read full story
Lisle, IL

A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next spring

Of the Earth, opening in May of 2023 will feature five large-scale works by Polish-American artist Olga Ziemska. Stillness in MotionPhoto byOlga Ziemska/The Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Read full story

5 Instagram dog accounts to brighten your day

An endearingly round poodle, a talking dog, and a pug that wears costumes. These sweet doggos are sure to bring a smile to your face no matter what sort of day you're having.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidays

Potbelly is offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) sandwich deal on Tuesday, December 20th. (CHICAGO) Stop in at Potbelly Sandwich Shop next week to fuel up as you're finishing your last-minute Christmas shopping and score yourself a free original sandwich.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offer

Celebrate the season with elf decor, boozy Hanukkah donuts, and heated rooftop igloos. (CHICAGO) It's holiday pop-up season in Chicago. Restaurants and bars across the city are transforming their spaces into winter wonderlands with themed specialty menus to match.

Read full story
Naperville, IL

Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday season

The specialty store will reopen in the future as a regular coffee shop. (CHICAGO) Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve opened in 2021 to fanfare at the time of being one of only four Reserve locations in the world.

Read full story

Six-ingredient easy microwave peanut brittle recipe for the holidays

Nobody will ever guess this foolproof peanut brittle recipe was made in the microwave, and it takes mere minutes. The holidays are busy enough without having to deal with fussy, complicated, overinvolved recipes. So when I discover something that is both tasty, and easy to make, I like to stick with it.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to Chicago

Over 14,300 migrants have been bused to sanctuary cities in all. Wall that divides Mexico from the United States on the border between Ciudad Jurez and El Paso Texas.Photo byLaflota/Depositphotos.com.

Read full story
298 comments
Illinois State

It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?

Driving around a school bus is illegal when its stop sign arm is out and the red lights are flashing. I have noticed it lately in my suburban Chicago neighborhood. A school bus will be stopped with red lights flashing and the stop sign arm out. Children will be boarding.

Read full story
34 comments
Chicago, IL

Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday fun

Read on to find ice bumper car locations in Chicago. Ice skating can be difficult, requires skill, and hurts when you fall. If you'd like some winter fun on ice that's a bit easier to navigate, give bumper cars a try.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.

(CHICAGO) No second city mentions here. Chicago gets the number standing when it comes to Christmas markets. It's one of Chicago's most beloved and popular Christmas traditions. Christkindlmarket offers up classic German and European food, live music, shopping, and festive drinks at three locations throughout Chicagoland.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new ranking

Attractions of America lists downtown Chicago as 2nd best in the country, with only New York City coming ahead of the windy city. (CHICAGO) Chicagoans are used to being called second best. And it's happened again with Attractions of America's top 20 best downtowns list.

Read full story
24 comments

Mars will disappear behind the full moon on Wednesday night

Similar to an eclipse, the moon will block out Mars in what the Adler Planetarium says is a "rare astronomical event." (CHICAGO) Mars is at its peak brightness this week, making its disappearance and reappearance behind the moon a captivating sight.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Unusual gift ideas: Quirky board game inspired by Chicago's rat city designation

Looking for uncommon local Christmas gifts? Target: Rats the Board Game is on sale now for $45. If you can't beat them join them. And that is exactly what the makers of Target: Rats the Board Game have decided to do.

Read full story
1 comments

Why do these 2000-year-old mummies in Egypt have golden tongues?

Egyptian scene from an afterlife ceremony.Photo byrysp/Depositphotos.com. Archaeologists in Egypt recently discovered several mummies with gold chips shaped like a human tongue placed in their mouths.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for Chicagoans

This part of the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot is meant to help people with adult dependents that missed the federal stimulus money. (CHICAGO) Eligible Chicago residents can apply for a $500 one-time cash payment.

Read full story
15 comments
Chicago, IL

Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln Park

A Very Harry Winter returns this season for a limited time at Replay Lincoln Park. Photo byingus.kruklitis.gmail.com/Depositphotos.com. (CHICAGO) It's back in time for the holiday season. The vintage video games bar, Replay Lincoln Park, at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue, has turned its upstairs bar into a Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar for the third season.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up

Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy