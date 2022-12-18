5 Instagram dog accounts to brighten your day

An endearingly round poodle, a talking dog, and a pug that wears costumes. These sweet doggos are sure to bring a smile to your face no matter what sort of day you're having.

Forget scrolling through the news for a minute. Put down your work. It's time to check out some truly adorable animals that are sure to make you smile.

When you need a little pick-me-up, check out these cute fluff ball social media influencers.

Mohu, the completely round dog

Mohu, the toy poodle from Japan is having her moment in the sun. The 6-year-old bundle of fur is a favorite on Instagram and TikTok and is a media darling, recently having been featured on news outlets such as the New York Post.

When you see her, you will know she deserves every ounce of attention coming her way. She is the sweetest, roundest creature that I've ever seen.

Bunny the Talking Dog

Bunny is a brilliant (and adorable) sheepadoodle whose owner has taught her to communicate using a soundboard of circular buttons that Bunny presses with her paws.

I'll let the experts debate whether or not Bunny is truly "talking." I simply enjoy watching her delightful videos where she pesters her owner to play outside, says I love you, and even describes her dreams.

Doug the Pug

Doug is a world-famous pug with books, calendars, and other merchandise. His Instagram is filled with amazing Doug poses. Doug in a bathrobe, Doug in costumes, Doug with a baby, Doug just being an adorably cute pug.

Aspen the Mountain Pup

Aspen is a seasoned traveler who has covered the vast reaches of the world with his owners. The charming golden retriever can be seen riding in a canoe, hanging at the beach, playing in the snow, and hiking in gorgeous destinations.

Manny the Frenchie

Last but not least is Manny the French Bulldog with one million Instagram followers. I really am a sucker for smush-faced dogs.

