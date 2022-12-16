Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offer

Celebrate the season with elf decor, boozy Hanukkah donuts, and heated rooftop igloos.

Photo by igorr1/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) It's holiday pop-up season in Chicago. Restaurants and bars across the city are transforming their spaces into winter wonderlands with themed specialty menus to match.

You can expect over-the-top decor to create that perfect Instagram photo op while you sip festive cocktails and snack on seasonal treats.

If you're looking for a little Christmas cheer this holiday season, I've rounded up some of the jolliest holiday pop-ups happening in Chicago.

#1: Elf'd Up at Stretch Bar & Grill in Wrigleyville

First on the list features everyone's holiday favorite, Buddy the Elf, from the beloved 2003 Christmas movie. Head to Stretch Bar & Grill at 3485 N. Clark Street for a holiday extravaganza of elves, elves, elves.

In addition to the 1,000 decorative elves, the bar is decked out in festive lights, wreath chandeliers, an upside-down Christmas tree, and much more.

If that's not enough Elf for you, try a plate of Buddy's breakfast pasta (spaghetti, topped with maple syrup, chocolate fudge, and mini marshmallows) and maybe even see Buddy himself make an appearance on Thursday through Sunday nights.

#2: Rudolph's Rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago

Don't miss out on Chicago's iconic rooftop holiday experience at LondonHouse Chicago's 22nd-floor terrace located at 85 E. Wacker Drive. Get your merry on at Rudolph's Rooftop with festive cocktails from the ice bar while you enjoy spectacular views of the Chicago skyline.

Dress warmly, as the rooftop is open to the elements. Or get cozy and rent a heated igloo for the night with a $500 minimum credit card authorization.

Check out the website to find out more info or make reservations. Reservations are recommended, and rooftop access is only available to guests dining with the restaurant.

#3: 8 Crazy Nights at The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville

This Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar is happening now through January 9th at The Graystone Tavern at 3441 N. Sheffield Avenue.

Guests can dine on traditional Hanukkah menu items such as matzo ball soup and latkes. Or untraditional offerings like the tasty-sounding Boozy Jelly Donut made with Three Olives Strawberry Vodka.

While you're at it, grab a photo op in front of the sweater wall as you sip on festive drinks like the Mensch Mule. And it's all happening underneath 14,000 blue and white lights. Go here for more information

#4: The Christmas Inn at The Hubbard Inn in River North

Come and see the transformation of The Hubbard Inn at 110 W. Hubbard Street into a multi-level Christmas wonderland. The themed menu features holiday cocktails like Pomegranate Poinsettas and Christmas Inn Mules.

Depending on your mood, you can head to a different floor. The first floor features an elegant white Christmas while the second floor boasts more casual Christmas resort vibes. The third floor is reserved for customized private events.

Go here for reservations and more information.

