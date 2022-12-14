Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday season

The specialty store will reopen in the future as a regular coffee shop.

(CHICAGO) Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve opened in 2021 to fanfare at the time of being one of only four Reserve locations in the world.

Yet, a little over a year later, the specialty coffee shop in the Chicago suburb closed this fall. According to the Downtown Naperville Alliance, the Naperville Starbucks on Main Street is, "Currently Closed until Spring/Summer 2023."

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Naperville Reserve closed temporarily to transform it into a regular Starbucks coffee shop.

The Starbucks Reserve locations are set apart from the usual coffee shop. Although they offer coffee and espresso, guests can also get alcoholic drinks such as wine, beer, and cocktails. You can also find rare coffees such as the Gravitas Blend, which Starbucks describes as, "Molasses aromas complement notes of pomegranate, ripe persimmon and baking chocolate with a full creamy mouthfeel."

Additionally, customers at Reserve locations can dine on specialties not seen in regular Starbucks stores, like featured breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, salads, pastries, soups, pizzas, charcuterie boards, and desserts.

Why is the Reserve closing in Naperville?

Company spokesperson Jenn Deese Ordway told the Tribune in an email Starbucks plans to transform the shop into a traditional Starbucks with the usual menu. Ordway said, “As standard practice, we continually evaluate our store portfolio to ensure it’s meeting the needs of our customers and the communities we serve."

Though the Reserve offered specialty foods and drinks, the shop didn't offer as many of the popular seasonal lattes and beverages that customers can find in traditional Starbucks stores.

Where else can you get coffee in downtown Naperville?

The Naperville Downtown Alliance would like to remind people heading to downtown Naperville there are still plenty of places to grab a coffee in the Chicago suburb.

Some of these include:

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea at 110 S. Washington Street

Einstein Bros. Bagels at 22 W. Jackson Avenue

Firecakes Donuts at 50 S. Main Street

La Borra Café at 204 S. Washington Street

You can still find a Starbucks Reserve in downtown Chicago

Though the Naperville location is no more, a Starbucks Reserve location is open in Chicago on the Magnificient mile located at 646 N. Michigan Avenue.

