Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to Chicago

Over 14,300 migrants have been bused to sanctuary cities in all.

(CHICAGO) Since the first bus arrived on August 31 at Union Station with 79 migrants aboard, Chicago has received over 1,300 asylum seekers from Texas.

According to a recent tweet from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott,

"As of today, Texas has bused over 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities:

Over 8,600 to D.C.

Over 4,100 to NYC

Over 1,300 to Chicago

Over 300 to Philadelphia

"Texas is relieving communities overwhelmed by record illegal crossings under President Biden." -Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas has been sending asylum seekers to northern cities since this spring

Abbott's strategy to bus asylum seekers to northern sanctuary cities began in April when a busload of migrants from Central America arrived in Washington D.C.

Since then, the Texas governor began busing asylum seekers to other cities, including Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia.

Why is Texas busing migrants?

Abbott said in a press release in September,

"The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years."

Around 1,500 migrants crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso, Texas, this Sunday

The number of asylum seekers crossing the border from Mexico into Texas has not let up. Reuters has reported about 1,500 people were seen crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into El Paso this Sunday.

Chicago and New York City mayors have criticized Abbott

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted, "We will not allow the actions of Governor Abbott to dehumanize individuals fleeing unsafe living conditions, and Chicago will continue to be a welcoming city for our new neighbors."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had harsh words for Abbott, tweeting, "@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis. New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values. But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more."

Asylum seekers are welcomed in Chicago

Since the first busload of migrants arrived, Chicago nonprofits have been working with city officials to provide support and housing.

The city has set up a website to help collect donations and find volunteers. According to Chicago.gov,

"Our has city greeted them with dignity and respect, and the City government, in collaboration with local, state, federal, and community partners, continues to take action to ensure they have access to shelter, food, and other resources."

The nonprofit Resurrection Project has collaborated with other organizations and started a website, welcometoil.org as a resource for volunteers and donations for the migrants.

