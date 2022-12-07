Chicago, IL

Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new ranking

Jennifer Geer

Attractions of America lists downtown Chicago as 2nd best in the country, with only New York City coming ahead of the windy city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XukDk_0jaJy6z200
Photo byduha127/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) Chicagoans are used to being called second best. And it's happened again with Attractions of America's top 20 best downtowns list.

In this latest ranking, New York City hits the top spot, with Chicago in second place.

According to the website:

"Chicago’s downtown area is known for the best pizza in the United States. You haven’t had pizza until you’ve had a Chicago deep dish.
There are also many other things to love about Chicago, too.
"Millennium Park is a definite Chicago highlight. There are plenty of fun things to do in the park and less of the smog that characterizes the city.
"Chicago also boasts many fun museums and learning experiences, such as Shedd Aquarium, the Field Museum, and 360 Chicago, an incredible high-level viewing platform. Don’t forget to get a gander at the Sears Tower."

I'll agree with the website that Millenium Park is one of Chicago's many highlights. And the Shedd Aquarium, the Field Museum, and 360 Chicago are great attractions. Also, just like a local, the site refers to our tallest building as the Sears Tower, without even acknowledging that "other" name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcmhV_0jaJy6z200
Shedd AquariumPhoto byAbel Arciniega/Choose Chicago

However, as for having less smog than the rest of the city, when the region gets an air quality alert day, being in the heart of downtown, Millenium Park provides no relief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEzPq_0jaJy6z200
Ice skating at Millenium ParkPhoto byAbel Arciniega/Choose Chicago

What other cities are on the top 20 list?

Here is the list of the top 20 best downtowns in America:

  1. New York City
  2. Chicago
  3. Alexandria, VA
  4. Burlington, VT
  5. Indianapolis
  6. Pittsburgh, PA
  7. Savannah, GA
  8. Seattle, WA
  9. Greenville, SC
  10. Santa Monica, CA
  11. Milwaukee, WI
  12. Sedona. AZ
  13. Colorado Springs
  14. Boston. MA
  15. Nashville
  16. San Diego
  17. St. Augustine, FL
  18. New Orleans
  19. Boise, ID
  20. Plano, TX

As the website states, "There's no doubt about it—the most interesting places in the United States are found downtown."

