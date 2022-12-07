Mars will disappear behind the full moon on Wednesday night

Jennifer Geer

Similar to an eclipse, the moon will block out Mars in what the Adler Planetarium says is a "rare astronomical event."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPEkc_0jZ3wvqa00
Photo byrichter1910/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) Mars is at its peak brightness this week, making its disappearance and reappearance behind the moon a captivating sight.

It's called an occultation, and just like an eclipse, only certain areas of the world will get a good view. The Chicago area is lucky as northern Illinois will be a prime spot for viewing Mars' "disappearance."

When does the occultation occur?

If you want to watch the lunar show, look up at the night sky on Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022. You should be able to see the moon and Mars in the northeast sky.

Shortly after 9 PM, Mars will appear to go behind the moon. An hour later, it will reappear on the other side.

If you can't get outside or live outside of the viewing area, the astronomers at the Adler Planetarium will live stream the show here.

What is the viewing area for the occultation?

According to Space.com, the Mars event will be seen in much of North America, Europe, and some parts of North Africa on December 7 and 8.

A full "Cold Moon"

Wednesday is also the night of December's full moon. The Farmer's Almanac says it was named the "Cold Moon" because this is the month cold weather begins to set in.

The Almanac explains the names we give full moons come from "Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional sources passed down through generations."

Other names for December's full moon include:

  • Drift Clearing Moon
  • Frost Exploding Trees MoonMoon of the Popping Trees
  • Hoar Frost Moon
  • Snow Moon
  • Winter Maker Moon

What else is happening this month?

This is a busy month for the Chicago sky. Winter solstice is on December 21, when the sun will trace its lowest path, giving us the shortest day of the year.

Other celestial events include:

Planet parade: According to the Planetarium, Chicagoans with a clear sight line to the southwest horizon in the last week of December may be able to see the rare event of five planets visible to the naked eye viewable at the same time.

Geminids meteor shower: The meteor shower peaks on the night of December 13 through the early hours of December 14 and is viewable in the Chicago area.

You can check it all out on the Adler Planetarium's Skywatch.

_________________________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Mars# Adler Planetarium# mars occultation# full moon

Comments / 0

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
11288 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday fun

Read on to find ice bumper car locations in Chicago. Ice skating can be difficult, requires skill, and hurts when you fall. If you'd like some winter fun on ice that's a bit easier to navigate, give bumper cars a try.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.

(CHICAGO) No second city mentions here. Chicago gets the number standing when it comes to Christmas markets. It's one of Chicago's most beloved and popular Christmas traditions. Christkindlmarket offers up classic German and European food, live music, shopping, and festive drinks at three locations throughout Chicagoland.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new ranking

Attractions of America lists downtown Chicago as 2nd best in the country, with only New York City coming ahead of the windy city. (CHICAGO) Chicagoans are used to being called second best. And it's happened again with Attractions of America's top 20 best downtowns list.

Read full story
19 comments
Chicago, IL

Unusual gift ideas: Quirky board game inspired by Chicago's rat city designation

Looking for uncommon local Christmas gifts? Target: Rats the Board Game is on sale now for $45. If you can't beat them join them. And that is exactly what the makers of Target: Rats the Board Game have decided to do.

Read full story
1 comments

Why do these 2000-year-old mummies in Egypt have golden tongues?

Egyptian scene from an afterlife ceremony.Photo byrysp/Depositphotos.com. Archaeologists in Egypt recently discovered several mummies with gold chips shaped like a human tongue placed in their mouths.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for Chicagoans

This part of the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot is meant to help people with adult dependents that missed the federal stimulus money. (CHICAGO) Eligible Chicago residents can apply for a $500 one-time cash payment.

Read full story
15 comments
Chicago, IL

Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln Park

A Very Harry Winter returns this season for a limited time at Replay Lincoln Park. Photo byingus.kruklitis.gmail.com/Depositphotos.com. (CHICAGO) It's back in time for the holiday season. The vintage video games bar, Replay Lincoln Park, at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue, has turned its upstairs bar into a Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar for the third season.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up

Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defaced

For the second time since October, an Abraham Lincoln statue in Chicago was splashed with red paint and covered with graffiti. Photo byAndrewHorne, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
19 comments
Kentucky State

Would you like a Krispy Kreme donut with your Big Mac?

Could Krispy Kreme donuts be coming to a McDonald's near you sometime soon?. McDonald's is testing the market in collaboration with Krispy Kreme in 9 locations in Kentucky and Indiana.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?

Krispy Kreme has closed eight stores this year and plans to close 14 more in 2023. (CHICAGO) Despite a positive earnings report and a promising collaboration with McDonald's, Krispy Kreme plans to close 14 stores next year and has already shuttered eight of its locations in 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in Chicago

This Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army provided 700 holiday meals (including 1,600 pounds of turkey) to those in need at the Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park. (CHICAGO) They don't celebrate Thanksgiving in Central America. For some migrant families heading to the Salvation Army Freedom Center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood this Thursday, the traditional American holiday feast came as a welcome surprise.

Read full story
66 comments
Chicago, IL

4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year

A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.

Read full story
19 comments
Chicago, IL

'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'

Police warn motorists to buckle up and drive safe this holiday weekend. (CHICAGO) Thanksgiving Eve is a big drinking night. Sometimes called “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving," it's a night when adults return to their hometowns for Thanksgiving weekend and hit the bars to catch up with friends.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Travel tips for a busy Thanksgiving

AAA expects nearly 2.8 million people to be traveling in Illinois this year. (CHICAGO) If you're traveling this Thanksgiving, whether by car or plane, you can expect it will be busy. Crowds and congestion will be back at nearly pre-pandemic levels.

Read full story

Trump hasn't tweeted since account reinstated

Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account. Photo byPhoto by John Cameron on UnsplashonUnsplash. New Twitter owner, Elon Musk asked Twitter users last week to take a poll on whether or not they believed former president, Donald Trump, should be reinstated on Twitter.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Ralph's Coffee opens in Chicago

The Instagram-friendly upscale cafe opens inside its flagship Michigan Avenue store. (CHICAGO) Ralph's Coffee in New York has become a fan favorite as an aesthetically friendly place to drink coffee and share some images on TikTok and Instagram.

Read full story

In case Twitter goes out of business, you can save your old tweets

Are we witnessing the final days of Twitter? Or just massive changes?. It's safe to say Twitter is a mess right now, and nothing lasts forever. Elon Musk’s takeover has been chaotic. Maybe he can pull it together. Maybe he can’t.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

10 free holiday things to do in Chicago

You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago. (CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy