Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up

Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.

Today Prohibition is long gone, and nobody needs to hide while drinking alcohol. However, the idea of the speakeasy has become a fun bar experience with an air of secrecy and exclusivity.

If you want a unique night out that's all about the atmosphere, you should check out Chicago's newest (and highest) speakeasy, the Mile High Cocktail Club, located on the 46th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel.

What is the Mile High Cocktail Club?

The club is a cocktail concept from Adorn Bar & Restaurant, located in the Four Seasons Hotel in the 900 North Michigan Shops.

A TikTok preview

If you'd like to see a sneak preview of what the Mile High Cocktail Club is all about, you can head over to TikTok, where videos have been going viral detailing the exclusive cocktail club.

What to expect

According to chicago.by.ren, who details her experience on Tiktok, heading into the club will bring you into a 1960s-inspired lounge car. Next, the video shows her opening a door that looks like an old-timey red police box and walking into what appears to be a lavishly decorated hotel room.

The decor is based on the Orient Express railcar. While relaxing there on the cozy seating and enjoying the stunning view of the Chicago skyline at night, you will receive a menu of cocktails that are based on the wonders of the world. Chicago.by.ren said her favorite drink was the Great Wall of China.

How to get there

You will need reservations to get access to the club, which you can make on Tok. Tickets for this experience aren't cheap. The price is preset at $65 and $135 per person.

Takeoff & Landing: For $65 per person you will get access to the lounge and backroom and two cocktails.

For $65 per person you will get access to the lounge and backroom and two cocktails. Premiere Class: For $135 per person you will be served a welcome cocktail in the lounge. From there, you will get three cocktails paired with bites from the menu when you arrive at the backroom.

Additional light fare and cocktails are available from the menu.

You can go here for reservations.

