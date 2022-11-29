Chicago, IL

Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defaced

Jennifer Geer

For the second time since October, an Abraham Lincoln statue in Chicago was splashed with red paint and covered with graffiti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Zhw_0jR5Fj2D00
Photo byAndrewHorne, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, a statue of young Abraham Lincoln that sits in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood was splashed with red paint. The words “COLONIZER” and “LAND BACK!” were written at the base of the statue.

It's the second time since October that a Lincoln statue in Chicago has been defaced. On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Abraham Lincoln statue in Lincoln Park was covered with red paint, and the words “Dethrone the Colonizers,” “Land Back!” and “Avenge the Dakota 38" were written at the base.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the statues were cleaned and the writings removed.

Sioux Uprising of 1862

Dakota 38 refers to the Sioux Uprising of 1862. During this time, the Sioux were forced off of their lands, and suffering starvation, they attacked and killed hundreds of settlers in retaliation.

Over 300 Dakota warriors were captured and sentenced to be executed. Lincoln spared the lives of most of the men, but he ordered the execution of 38 of the fighters.

At the time, the president was advised he would receive more support for his reelection bid if he hung all 303 of the Dakota men. According to the University of Illinois Springfield, Lincoln said, "I could not afford to hang men for votes."

Protestors claimed to be "resistors of colonial violence"

After the defacing of the Lincoln Park statue in October, a group of anonymous protestors issued a statement claiming credit for the vandalism and calling themselves “resistors of colonial violence.”

The Chicago SunTimes reported the statement from the protestors said, “Lincoln chose to execute the Dakota 38 to cater to white settler communities’ demands for racist violence."

The Lincoln Park statue

The Lincoln Park statue is one of the oldest monuments in Chicago. Designed in 1887 by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, it is located in the Lincoln Gardens.

According to Choose Chicago, the statue "has been described as the most important sculpture of Lincoln from the 19th century."

Young Abraham Lincoln statue

The statue of a young Abraham Lincoln in Senn Park in the Edgewater neighborhood was completed in 1945 by Sculptor Charles Keck and installed in the park in 1997.

The sculpture depicts a young barefooted Abraham Lincoln sitting on a tree stump with a book in his lap.

According to the Chicago Tribune, police do not have anyone in custody but are investigating.

_________________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lincoln# Society# Lifestyle# Statues# History

Comments / 19

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
11257 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Why do these 2000-year-old mummies in Egypt have golden tongues?

Egyptian scene from an afterlife ceremony.Photo byrysp/Depositphotos.com. Archaeologists in Egypt recently discovered several mummies with gold chips shaped like a human tongue placed in their mouths.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening now

(CHICAGO) Eligible Chicago residents can apply for a $500 one-time cash payment. If you are a low-income Chicago resident that had trouble accessing the federal relief stimulus checks in 2020, you may be eligible for this program. The current payments are meant to help people with adult dependents.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln Park

A Very Harry Winter returns this season for a limited time at Replay Lincoln Park. Photo byingus.kruklitis.gmail.com/Depositphotos.com. (CHICAGO) It's back in time for the holiday season. The vintage video games bar, Replay Lincoln Park, at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue, has turned its upstairs bar into a Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar for the third season.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up

Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.

Read full story
3 comments
Kentucky State

Would you like a Krispy Kreme donut with your Big Mac?

Could Krispy Kreme donuts be coming to a McDonald's near you sometime soon?. McDonald's is testing the market in collaboration with Krispy Kreme in 9 locations in Kentucky and Indiana.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?

Krispy Kreme has closed eight stores this year and plans to close 14 more in 2023. (CHICAGO) Despite a positive earnings report and a promising collaboration with McDonald's, Krispy Kreme plans to close 14 stores next year and has already shuttered eight of its locations in 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in Chicago

This Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army provided 700 holiday meals (including 1,600 pounds of turkey) to those in need at the Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park. (CHICAGO) They don't celebrate Thanksgiving in Central America. For some migrant families heading to the Salvation Army Freedom Center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood this Thursday, the traditional American holiday feast came as a welcome surprise.

Read full story
66 comments
Chicago, IL

4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year

A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.

Read full story
19 comments
Chicago, IL

'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'

Police warn motorists to buckle up and drive safe this holiday weekend. (CHICAGO) Thanksgiving Eve is a big drinking night. Sometimes called “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving," it's a night when adults return to their hometowns for Thanksgiving weekend and hit the bars to catch up with friends.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Travel tips for a busy Thanksgiving

AAA expects nearly 2.8 million people to be traveling in Illinois this year. (CHICAGO) If you're traveling this Thanksgiving, whether by car or plane, you can expect it will be busy. Crowds and congestion will be back at nearly pre-pandemic levels.

Read full story

Trump hasn't tweeted since account reinstated

Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account. Photo byPhoto by John Cameron on UnsplashonUnsplash. New Twitter owner, Elon Musk asked Twitter users last week to take a poll on whether or not they believed former president, Donald Trump, should be reinstated on Twitter.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Ralph's Coffee opens in Chicago

The Instagram-friendly upscale cafe opens inside its flagship Michigan Avenue store. (CHICAGO) Ralph's Coffee in New York has become a fan favorite as an aesthetically friendly place to drink coffee and share some images on TikTok and Instagram.

Read full story

In case Twitter goes out of business, you can save your old tweets

Are we witnessing the final days of Twitter? Or just massive changes?. It's safe to say Twitter is a mess right now, and nothing lasts forever. Elon Musk’s takeover has been chaotic. Maybe he can pull it together. Maybe he can’t.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

10 free holiday things to do in Chicago

You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago. (CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viral

(CHICAGO) I only discovered today that Chicago's Brookfield Zoo has a TikTok account. And it's just the distraction you need if you're looking for a short break in your day watching adorable zoo animals do their thing.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locations

Also, the iconic holiday lineup of festive cups returns to all Chicago Starbucks. (CHICAGO) Just in time for the cold, snowy weather, Starbucks has brought back its cheerful holiday lineup of iconic cups. It's just what you need to warm your hands with a hot beverage on a cold, dark Chicago morning.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'

Cookie Collision Shake? Gonzo Bonzo Salad? Lucky 7? How to order from Potbelly's 'secret menu'. Image by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Although you may have your tried and true favorite menu items, sometimes it can be fun to change things up a bit and order something off the beaten path.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closed

The South Side location is one of six underperforming stores closing, including another site in Chicago at DePaul University. (CHICAGO) On Sunday, November 13, 2022, Whole Foods in the Chicago neighborhood of Englewood shut its doors.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic pickles

If you have ever wanted your home to smell like a sour pickle, you're in luck. Courtesy of Candier by Ryan Porter. (CHICAGO) Extreme-scented candles are all the rage right now. You can get candles that smell like tomatoes, pencil shavings, and chewing gum. So why not pickle-scented?

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy