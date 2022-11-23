Chicago, IL

4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year

Jennifer Geer

A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbwmW_0jLdwuwo00
Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

(CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.

The retailer announced this is the first round of store closings. It will end up shuttering and liquidating about 150 stores and reducing its employees by 20%.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been suffering losses and announced a recent 28% drop in sales. The store closings and reduction of the workforce are part of a "turnaround" plan for the ailing retailer.

What stores are closing in Illinois?

In Illinois, these are the locations that are permanently closing:

  • Gurnee
  • Schaumburg
  • Joliet
  • Bourbonnais
  • Carbondale
  • Fairview Heights (near St. Louis)

According to CBS Chicago, the store closings and staff reduction will save the company $250 million for the fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores have been struggling

It remains to be seen if the turnaround plan will save the beleaguered retailer. According to an article from Yahoo Finance from June 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond has been in the "end days."

After its first-quarter report in 2022, Loop Capital Analyst Anthony Chukumba, told Yahoo Finance, "These results were a dumpster fire, there is no other way to put it."

Adding to the store's struggles, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Gustavo Arnal, died by suicide shortly after the company announced its turnaround plan to investors.

“We will continue to review our portfolio where it makes sense to profitably support our customers and business,” company spokeswoman Julie Strider said in an email to Crain's Chicago Business. “Our immediate focus is on supporting our teams, growing the business, making sure our stores, customers and partners are supported and improving returns to shareholders.”

A complete list of the 56 closing stores can be found here. This is only just the first round, as there will be at least another 100 closings to go.

_________________________

More from Jennifer Geer

10 free holiday things to do in Chicago

Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'

This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network

Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?

_________________________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping# Business# Lifestyle# Bed Bath and Beyond# Retail

Comments / 17

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
11172 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in Chicago

This Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army provided 700 holiday meals (including 1,600 pounds of turkey) to those in need at the Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park. (CHICAGO) They don't celebrate Thanksgiving in Central America. For some migrant families heading to the Salvation Army Freedom Center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood this Thursday, the traditional American holiday feast came as a welcome surprise.

Read full story
29 comments
Chicago, IL

'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'

Police warn motorists to buckle up and drive safe this holiday weekend. (CHICAGO) Thanksgiving Eve is a big drinking night. Sometimes called “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving," it's a night when adults return to their hometowns for Thanksgiving weekend and hit the bars to catch up with friends.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Travel tips for a busy Thanksgiving

AAA expects nearly 2.8 million people to be traveling in Illinois this year. (CHICAGO) If you're traveling this Thanksgiving, whether by car or plane, you can expect it will be busy. Crowds and congestion will be back at nearly pre-pandemic levels.

Read full story

Trump hasn't tweeted since account reinstated

Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account. Photo byPhoto by John Cameron on UnsplashonUnsplash. New Twitter owner, Elon Musk asked Twitter users last week to take a poll on whether or not they believed former president, Donald Trump, should be reinstated on Twitter.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Ralph's Coffee opens in Chicago

The Instagram-friendly upscale cafe opens inside its flagship Michigan Avenue store. (CHICAGO) Ralph's Coffee in New York has become a fan favorite as an aesthetically friendly place to drink coffee and share some images on TikTok and Instagram.

Read full story

In case Twitter goes out of business, you can save your old tweets

Are we witnessing the final days of Twitter? Or just massive changes?. It's safe to say Twitter is a mess right now, and nothing lasts forever. Elon Musk’s takeover has been chaotic. Maybe he can pull it together. Maybe he can’t.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

10 free holiday things to do in Chicago

You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago. (CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viral

(CHICAGO) I only discovered today that Chicago's Brookfield Zoo has a TikTok account. And it's just the distraction you need if you're looking for a short break in your day watching adorable zoo animals do their thing.

Read full story

Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locations

Also, the iconic holiday lineup of festive cups returns to all Chicago Starbucks. (CHICAGO) Just in time for the cold, snowy weather, Starbucks has brought back its cheerful holiday lineup of iconic cups. It's just what you need to warm your hands with a hot beverage on a cold, dark Chicago morning.

Read full story
3 comments

Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'

Cookie Collision Shake? Gonzo Bonzo Salad? Lucky 7? How to order from Potbelly's 'secret menu'. Image by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Although you may have your tried and true favorite menu items, sometimes it can be fun to change things up a bit and order something off the beaten path.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closed

The South Side location is one of six underperforming stores closing, including another site in Chicago at DePaul University. (CHICAGO) On Sunday, November 13, 2022, Whole Foods in the Chicago neighborhood of Englewood shut its doors.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic pickles

If you have ever wanted your home to smell like a sour pickle, you're in luck. Courtesy of Candier by Ryan Porter. (CHICAGO) Extreme-scented candles are all the rage right now. You can get candles that smell like tomatoes, pencil shavings, and chewing gum. So why not pickle-scented?

Read full story
10 comments
Lisle, IL

Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season

An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.

Read full story
2 comments

This YouTube video shows bumble bees playing with toys

And yes, it’s just as cute as you would expect. In the best feel-good news of the week, a study published in the scientific journal, Animal Behaviour, titled, "Do bumble bees play?" suggests that the little furry critters, (just like your pet dog,) do indeed enjoy playing with toys.

Read full story

State constitution to be amended? Illinois waits to hear if the Workers' Rights Amendment passed

It appears the majority of Illinoisians are in favor, but there are still votes left to count. (CHICAGO) The country is still waiting to hear about many close races from Election Day. One of the tight votes that remains too close to call is a closely watched Illinois ballot initiative.

Read full story
5 comments

You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per month

The 16K square foot mansion, known as Adler on the Park, was built between 1915 and 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson. (CHICAGO) In 1917, famous Chicago architects David Adler and Henry Dangler finished construction on a row house at 2700 N. Lakeview for Titanic survivor, Emily Ryerson. Emily was widowed when her husband, Arthur, died on the Titanic in 1912.

Read full story

Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FM

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas on Chicago airwaves this November. (CHICAGO) Halloween is over, and for many people, that marks the start of the Christmas season. Chicago's radio station, 93.9 FM, knows this. For all those early Christmas lovers out there, the station has started airing its Christmas playlists all day long.

Read full story
4 comments

'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025

If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm elections

The president and vice president will be in the Chicago area to rally Democrats. On the GOP side, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is hitting up a rally in Oak Brook. (CHICAGO) Election Day is nearly here, and politicians on both sides are heading to Chicago to drum up support for their candidates.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy