'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'

Police warn motorists to buckle up and drive safe this holiday weekend.

(CHICAGO) Thanksgiving Eve is a big drinking night. Sometimes called “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving," it's a night when adults return to their hometowns for Thanksgiving weekend and hit the bars to catch up with friends.

But police warn that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving can be a dangerous night for motorists.

"The day before Thanksgiving, sometimes called Blackout Wednesday, we often see college students returning home for the holiday and going out to drink with friends," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly in a statement. "It is also an evening we see many drunk drivers. It's simple: If you're going to drink, don't drive."

If you find yourself in need of a safe ride on Thanksgiving Eve, here are some discounted ride services.

Uber

Uber has current discount codes where new riders can save up to $5 on your first three rides. Here's a list of current codes:

NEWRIDER25: Up to $2.50 off each of your first 10 rides.

NEWRIDER18: Up to $3 off each of your first 6 rides.

NEWRIDER16: Up to $4 off each of your first 4 rides.

NEWRIDER15: Up to $5 off each of your first 3 rides.

Also, UberX offers cheaper fares for shared rides.

Lyft

Lyft offers coupon codes for first-time users. They also have a program where you can invite friends for credit. Lyft Shared is a discounted ride offered in certain cities, including Chicago, where for a lesser price you can ride with people going in the same direction.

Curb

The Curb app connects you to nearby taxi drivers. Curb offers a cashless experience, like Lyft and Uber. But unlike Lyft and Uber, you're using a city taxi, and won't get hit with surge pricing. It's available in major cities, including Chicago. You can find coupon codes for Curb here.

Palos Park police offer free rides

And finally, if you're in the Chicago suburb of Palos Park, you can call the police department at 708-448-2191 for a free (and safe) ride home.

Whatever you do, buckle up and don't get in the car with a drunk driver

"Whether you're traveling a few blocks or several hundred miles, remember to always wear your seat belt and plan for a sober ride home," said Cynthia Watters, IDOT's bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. "Too frequently, law enforcement sees the tragic results of driving impaired and not wearing a seat belt, both of which are the leading causes of deaths on our roads and easily preventable."

