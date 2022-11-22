Trump hasn't tweeted since account reinstated

Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account.

New Twitter owner, Elon Musk asked Twitter users last week to take a poll on whether or not they believed former president, Donald Trump, should be reinstated on Twitter.

The final results came in over the weekend. Over 15 million votes were registered, with 51.8% in favor and 48.2% opposed.

Musk announced in a tweet, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Whether or not the poll was taken by real Twitter users or flooded by the bots and fake users Musk has expressed concern over in the past is unknown.

Why was Trump banned from Twitter?

Let's take a step back for a moment and recall that Trump was permanently banned from Twitter a few days following the January 6 Capitol riot for "inciting violence" and violating Twitter guidelines.

According to a statement from Twitter on January 8, 2021, "we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

No Tweets yet from Trump, is it because of Truth Social?

Trump's last tweet was on January 8, 2021, right before his account was blocked, and it stated that he would not be attending President Joe Biden's inauguration.

However, Trump fans waiting for the next tweet may not get their wish. Trump announced on Saturday he sees "no reason" to return to Twitter. “I don’t see any reason for it,” he said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting.

Trump has been seen posting on his new social media platform, Truth Social, where he has contractual obligations, which may limit what he is allowed to post on Twitter. Truth Social is a direct competitor of Twitter, and the main draw for the social media platform is Trump himself.

