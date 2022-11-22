Ralph's Coffee opens in Chicago

The Instagram-friendly upscale cafe opens inside its flagship Michigan Avenue store.

Photo by Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

(CHICAGO) Ralph's Coffee in New York has become a fan favorite as an aesthetically friendly place to drink coffee and share some images on TikTok and Instagram.

The New York location can be seen all over TikTok, and it even made an appearance in an episode of the rebooted Gossip Girl, as seen here on Instagram.

Now Chicagoans can create Instagram photos and TikTok videos for themselves in Ralph's Coffee shop as they sip chic hand-crafted beverages and eat treats while gazing out along Michigan Avenue or browsing the retail store.

Ralph's Coffee is located inside the Ralph Lauren Flagship Store at 750 Michigan Avenue.

What's the vibe in the shop?

The vibe is decidedly preppy. The decor is filled with dark wood, and a Ralph Lauren green and white color scheme. The staff even wears Ralph Lauren striped shirts and matching ties. There's also a cozy fireplace, perfect for the cold Chicago winters, and large windows with a view of Michigan Avenue.

About the coffee

Ralph's offers specialty brand coffee blends and espresso drinks from La Colombe, including Ralph's Roast. Ralph's Roast is a blend designed for drip coffee, and it comes from organically grown coffee beans from sustainable South and Central American coffee farms.

The cafe also sells treats like pastries, overnight oats, and the Chicago-special morning glory muffin. And you can sip your coffee beverages while you browse the retail store.

How did Ralph Lauren begin the coffee business?

The first shop opened in 2014 in New York City on Fifth Avenue. The website states, "With its charming vintage feel, Ralph’s Coffee provided a welcoming and comforting space for busy New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy a cup of coffee."

According to Ralph Lauren, "The smell of freshly brewed coffee evokes so many memories for me. Mostly of time spent with friends and family, the people I love. I wanted to develop these coffee blends in that spirit, and create a place where people could come together and take a break from their busy days.”

Bringing it home

If you'd like to bring Ralph's preppy vibe home with you, the cafe offers coffee beans for home brewing along with coffee mugs, trays, espresso cups and saucers, dessert plates, and cereal bowls. You can also buy online here.

_______________

