Chicago, IL

Ralph's Coffee opens in Chicago

Jennifer Geer

The Instagram-friendly upscale cafe opens inside its flagship Michigan Avenue store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FU3KH_0jIZtidC00
Photo byCourtesy of Ralph Lauren

(CHICAGO) Ralph's Coffee in New York has become a fan favorite as an aesthetically friendly place to drink coffee and share some images on TikTok and Instagram.

The New York location can be seen all over TikTok, and it even made an appearance in an episode of the rebooted Gossip Girl, as seen here on Instagram.

Now Chicagoans can create Instagram photos and TikTok videos for themselves in Ralph's Coffee shop as they sip chic hand-crafted beverages and eat treats while gazing out along Michigan Avenue or browsing the retail store.

Ralph's Coffee is located inside the Ralph Lauren Flagship Store at 750 Michigan Avenue.

What's the vibe in the shop?

The vibe is decidedly preppy. The decor is filled with dark wood, and a Ralph Lauren green and white color scheme. The staff even wears Ralph Lauren striped shirts and matching ties. There's also a cozy fireplace, perfect for the cold Chicago winters, and large windows with a view of Michigan Avenue.

About the coffee

Ralph's offers specialty brand coffee blends and espresso drinks from La Colombe, including Ralph's Roast. Ralph's Roast is a blend designed for drip coffee, and it comes from organically grown coffee beans from sustainable South and Central American coffee farms.

The cafe also sells treats like pastries, overnight oats, and the Chicago-special morning glory muffin. And you can sip your coffee beverages while you browse the retail store.

How did Ralph Lauren begin the coffee business?

The first shop opened in 2014 in New York City on Fifth Avenue. The website states, "With its charming vintage feel, Ralph’s Coffee provided a welcoming and comforting space for busy New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy a cup of coffee."

According to Ralph Lauren, "The smell of freshly brewed coffee evokes so many memories for me. Mostly of time spent with friends and family, the people I love. I wanted to develop these coffee blends in that spirit, and create a place where people could come together and take a break from their busy days.”

Bringing it home

If you'd like to bring Ralph's preppy vibe home with you, the cafe offers coffee beans for home brewing along with coffee mugs, trays, espresso cups and saucers, dessert plates, and cereal bowls. You can also buy online here.

_______________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Food and drinks# Coffee# Trendy# Michigan Avenue

Comments / 0

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
11152 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year

A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'

Police warn motorists to buckle up and drive safe this holiday weekend. (CHICAGO) Thanksgiving Eve is a big drinking night. Sometimes called “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving," it's a night when adults return to their hometowns for Thanksgiving weekend and hit the bars to catch up with friends.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Travel tips for a busy Thanksgiving

AAA expects nearly 2.8 million people to be traveling in Illinois this year. (CHICAGO) If you're traveling this Thanksgiving, whether by car or plane, you can expect it will be busy. Crowds and congestion will be back at nearly pre-pandemic levels.

Read full story

Trump hasn't tweeted since account reinstated

Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account. Photo byPhoto by John Cameron on UnsplashonUnsplash. New Twitter owner, Elon Musk asked Twitter users last week to take a poll on whether or not they believed former president, Donald Trump, should be reinstated on Twitter.

Read full story
3 comments

In case Twitter goes out of business, you can save your old tweets

Are we witnessing the final days of Twitter? Or just massive changes?. It's safe to say Twitter is a mess right now, and nothing lasts forever. Elon Musk’s takeover has been chaotic. Maybe he can pull it together. Maybe he can’t.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

10 free holiday things to do in Chicago

You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago. (CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viral

(CHICAGO) I only discovered today that Chicago's Brookfield Zoo has a TikTok account. And it's just the distraction you need if you're looking for a short break in your day watching adorable zoo animals do their thing.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locations

Also, the iconic holiday lineup of festive cups returns to all Chicago Starbucks. (CHICAGO) Just in time for the cold, snowy weather, Starbucks has brought back its cheerful holiday lineup of iconic cups. It's just what you need to warm your hands with a hot beverage on a cold, dark Chicago morning.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'

Cookie Collision Shake? Gonzo Bonzo Salad? Lucky 7? How to order from Potbelly's 'secret menu'. Image by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Although you may have your tried and true favorite menu items, sometimes it can be fun to change things up a bit and order something off the beaten path.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closed

The South Side location is one of six underperforming stores closing, including another site in Chicago at DePaul University. (CHICAGO) On Sunday, November 13, 2022, Whole Foods in the Chicago neighborhood of Englewood shut its doors.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic pickles

If you have ever wanted your home to smell like a sour pickle, you're in luck. Courtesy of Candier by Ryan Porter. (CHICAGO) Extreme-scented candles are all the rage right now. You can get candles that smell like tomatoes, pencil shavings, and chewing gum. So why not pickle-scented?

Read full story
10 comments
Lisle, IL

Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season

An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.

Read full story
2 comments

This YouTube video shows bumble bees playing with toys

And yes, it’s just as cute as you would expect. In the best feel-good news of the week, a study published in the scientific journal, Animal Behaviour, titled, "Do bumble bees play?" suggests that the little furry critters, (just like your pet dog,) do indeed enjoy playing with toys.

Read full story
Illinois State

State constitution to be amended? Illinois waits to hear if the Workers' Rights Amendment passed

It appears the majority of Illinoisians are in favor, but there are still votes left to count. (CHICAGO) The country is still waiting to hear about many close races from Election Day. One of the tight votes that remains too close to call is a closely watched Illinois ballot initiative.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per month

The 16K square foot mansion, known as Adler on the Park, was built between 1915 and 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson. (CHICAGO) In 1917, famous Chicago architects David Adler and Henry Dangler finished construction on a row house at 2700 N. Lakeview for Titanic survivor, Emily Ryerson. Emily was widowed when her husband, Arthur, died on the Titanic in 1912.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FM

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas on Chicago airwaves this November. (CHICAGO) Halloween is over, and for many people, that marks the start of the Christmas season. Chicago's radio station, 93.9 FM, knows this. For all those early Christmas lovers out there, the station has started airing its Christmas playlists all day long.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025

If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm elections

The president and vice president will be in the Chicago area to rally Democrats. On the GOP side, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is hitting up a rally in Oak Brook. (CHICAGO) Election Day is nearly here, and politicians on both sides are heading to Chicago to drum up support for their candidates.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are back

(CHICAGO) It's the time of year where Chicagoans begin to see the orange and black woolly bear caterpillars racing across roadways and paths. I spotted my first one this season, rushing to get across a bike path in the southwest Chicago suburbs.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy