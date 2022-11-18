10 free holiday things to do in Chicago

You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago.

(CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.

Read on for ten fun and FREE events happening around the city.

1: Christkindlmarket

This annual German-style holiday market has been a popular event since 1996. You can browse the festive outdoor market and find local and international foods, hot spiced wine, and unique products from around the world.

Christkindlmarket is in three locations this year:

Chicago at the Daley Plaza, November 18 to December 24.

Aurora at the RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, November 18 to December 24.

Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St, November 18 – December 31

Check the website for details.

Abel Arciniega/Choose Chicago

2: See Chicago's official Christmas tree at Millenium Park

The annual lighting ceremony for Chicago's official Christmas Tree at Millennium Park tree will be held on Friday, November 18 beginning at 5 PM.

3: Ice skating lessons at Millenium Park

Ice Skating at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millenium Park is free, although you do need to reserve an online ticket. Bring your own skates or rent them for a fee. And the park offers free ice skating lessons each weekend and during Chicago Public School winter breaks.

Abel Arciniega/Choose Chicago

4 Watch for the CTA holiday train

The CTA holiday train and holiday bus are beloved Chicago traditions. Watch for it to circle the Loop, and be sure to wave to Santa.

5: Attend a parade

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is happening Saturday, November 19. The largest nighttime parade in the U.S. will light up Michigan Avenue with over one million holiday lights.

Although not as famous as Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Chicago puts on quite a show with its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

6: Lincoln Park Zoo Lights

Tickets are only $5, but you can get in free every Monday in November and December. The Lincoln Park Zoo Lights kicks off this Friday, November 18.

7: Art on theMART

Projections inspired by Joffrey Ballet's The Nutcracker are on display along the Riverwalk for free from November 19 to December 30 at 7:30 and 8 PM at Art on theMART.

8: Take the kids sledding

If there's enough snow on the ground, you can head to Soldier Field, the Dan Ryan Woods, or Cricket Hill at Montrose Harbor for some sledding action. Check out this article for a list of the top sledding hills in Chicagoland.

9: Free admission to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle on select holidays

On Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, you can get free-timed entry admission tickets to the Arboretum. Though it's not exactly Christmas-related, the grounds look festive under a coating of snow, and the main building is decked out for the holidays.

Morton Arboretum

10: Go window shopping at Macy's on State Street

Macy's State Street holiday windows continue the tradition from when the old Marshall Field's windows were lavishly decorated for Christmas.

