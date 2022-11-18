Chicago, IL

10 free holiday things to do in Chicago

Jennifer Geer

You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XujI9_0jFsyz0Y00
Photo by Mike Arney on Unsplash

(CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.

Read on for ten fun and FREE events happening around the city.

1: Christkindlmarket

This annual German-style holiday market has been a popular event since 1996. You can browse the festive outdoor market and find local and international foods, hot spiced wine, and unique products from around the world.

Christkindlmarket is in three locations this year:

  • Chicago at the Daley Plaza, November 18 to December 24.
  • Aurora at the RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, November 18 to December 24.
  • Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St, November 18 – December 31

Check the website for details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbUza_0jFsyz0Y00
Abel Arciniega/Choose Chicago

2: See Chicago's official Christmas tree at Millenium Park

The annual lighting ceremony for Chicago's official Christmas Tree at Millennium Park tree will be held on Friday, November 18 beginning at 5 PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGVIk_0jFsyz0Y00
Image by welcomia/Depositphotos.com

3: Ice skating lessons at Millenium Park

Ice Skating at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millenium Park is free, although you do need to reserve an online ticket. Bring your own skates or rent them for a fee. And the park offers free ice skating lessons each weekend and during Chicago Public School winter breaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnDw2_0jFsyz0Y00
Abel Arciniega/Choose Chicago

4 Watch for the CTA holiday train

The CTA holiday train and holiday bus are beloved Chicago traditions. Watch for it to circle the Loop, and be sure to wave to Santa.

5: Attend a parade

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is happening Saturday, November 19. The largest nighttime parade in the U.S. will light up Michigan Avenue with over one million holiday lights.

Although not as famous as Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Chicago puts on quite a show with its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

6: Lincoln Park Zoo Lights

Tickets are only $5, but you can get in free every Monday in November and December. The Lincoln Park Zoo Lights kicks off this Friday, November 18.

7: Art on theMART

Projections inspired by Joffrey Ballet's The Nutcracker are on display along the Riverwalk for free from November 19 to December 30 at 7:30 and 8 PM at Art on theMART.

8: Take the kids sledding

If there's enough snow on the ground, you can head to Soldier Field, the Dan Ryan Woods, or Cricket Hill at Montrose Harbor for some sledding action. Check out this article for a list of the top sledding hills in Chicagoland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjhkX_0jFsyz0Y00
Image by mdilsiz/Depositphotos

9: Free admission to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle on select holidays

On Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, you can get free-timed entry admission tickets to the Arboretum. Though it's not exactly Christmas-related, the grounds look festive under a coating of snow, and the main building is decked out for the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Clxyz_0jFsyz0Y00
Morton Arboretum

10: Go window shopping at Macy's on State Street

Macy's State Street holiday windows continue the tradition from when the old Marshall Field's windows were lavishly decorated for Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujtU4_0jFsyz0Y00
Image by Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

_____________________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Holidays# Christmas# Things to do# Lifestyle# Entertainment

Comments / 2

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
11109 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Travel tips for a busy Thanksgiving

AAA expects nearly 2.8 million people to be traveling in Illinois this year. (CHICAGO) If you're traveling this Thanksgiving, whether by car or plane, you can expect it will be busy. Crowds and congestion will be back at nearly pre-pandemic levels.

Read full story

Trump hasn't tweeted since account reinstated

Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account. Photo byPhoto by John Cameron on UnsplashonUnsplash. New Twitter owner, Elon Musk asked Twitter users last week to take a poll on whether or not they believed former president, Donald Trump, should be reinstated on Twitter.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Ralph's Coffee opens in Chicago

The Instagram-friendly upscale cafe opens inside its flagship Michigan Avenue store. (CHICAGO) Ralph's Coffee in New York has become a fan favorite as an aesthetically friendly place to drink coffee and share some images on TikTok and Instagram.

Read full story

In case Twitter goes out of business, you can save your old tweets

Are we witnessing the final days of Twitter? Or just massive changes?. It's safe to say Twitter is a mess right now, and nothing lasts forever. Elon Musk’s takeover has been chaotic. Maybe he can pull it together. Maybe he can’t.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viral

(CHICAGO) I only discovered today that Chicago's Brookfield Zoo has a TikTok account. And it's just the distraction you need if you're looking for a short break in your day watching adorable zoo animals do their thing.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locations

Also, the iconic holiday lineup of festive cups returns to all Chicago Starbucks. (CHICAGO) Just in time for the cold, snowy weather, Starbucks has brought back its cheerful holiday lineup of iconic cups. It's just what you need to warm your hands with a hot beverage on a cold, dark Chicago morning.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'

Cookie Collision Shake? Gonzo Bonzo Salad? Lucky 7? How to order from Potbelly's 'secret menu'. Image by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Although you may have your tried and true favorite menu items, sometimes it can be fun to change things up a bit and order something off the beaten path.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closed

The South Side location is one of six underperforming stores closing, including another site in Chicago at DePaul University. (CHICAGO) On Sunday, November 13, 2022, Whole Foods in the Chicago neighborhood of Englewood shut its doors.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic pickles

If you have ever wanted your home to smell like a sour pickle, you're in luck. Courtesy of Candier by Ryan Porter. (CHICAGO) Extreme-scented candles are all the rage right now. You can get candles that smell like tomatoes, pencil shavings, and chewing gum. So why not pickle-scented?

Read full story
10 comments
Lisle, IL

Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season

An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.

Read full story
2 comments

This YouTube video shows bumble bees playing with toys

And yes, it’s just as cute as you would expect. In the best feel-good news of the week, a study published in the scientific journal, Animal Behaviour, titled, "Do bumble bees play?" suggests that the little furry critters, (just like your pet dog,) do indeed enjoy playing with toys.

Read full story
Illinois State

State constitution to be amended? Illinois waits to hear if the Workers' Rights Amendment passed

It appears the majority of Illinoisians are in favor, but there are still votes left to count. (CHICAGO) The country is still waiting to hear about many close races from Election Day. One of the tight votes that remains too close to call is a closely watched Illinois ballot initiative.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per month

The 16K square foot mansion, known as Adler on the Park, was built between 1915 and 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson. (CHICAGO) In 1917, famous Chicago architects David Adler and Henry Dangler finished construction on a row house at 2700 N. Lakeview for Titanic survivor, Emily Ryerson. Emily was widowed when her husband, Arthur, died on the Titanic in 1912.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FM

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas on Chicago airwaves this November. (CHICAGO) Halloween is over, and for many people, that marks the start of the Christmas season. Chicago's radio station, 93.9 FM, knows this. For all those early Christmas lovers out there, the station has started airing its Christmas playlists all day long.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025

If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm elections

The president and vice president will be in the Chicago area to rally Democrats. On the GOP side, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is hitting up a rally in Oak Brook. (CHICAGO) Election Day is nearly here, and politicians on both sides are heading to Chicago to drum up support for their candidates.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are back

(CHICAGO) It's the time of year where Chicagoans begin to see the orange and black woolly bear caterpillars racing across roadways and paths. I spotted my first one this season, rushing to get across a bike path in the southwest Chicago suburbs.

Read full story
5 comments
Illinois State

Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage relief

The Pritzker administration announced relief for homeowners that have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic. (CHICAGO) The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF), a program that offered homeowners up to $30,000 in mortgage support, has reopened beginning November 1. Homeowners can fill out applications with the Illinois Housing Development Authority from now until January 31, 2023.

Read full story
4 comments
Illinois State

Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the status

If you see mail arrive from the Illinois Comptroller, don't throw it out. It could be your tax rebate. (CHICAGO) Checks began rolling out to Illinois and Chicago residents starting September 12th. However, officials say it could take up to 8 weeks to distribute them to everyone.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy