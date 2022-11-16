Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locations

Also, the iconic holiday lineup of festive cups returns to all Chicago Starbucks.

Image courtesy Starbucks

(CHICAGO) Just in time for the cold, snowy weather, Starbucks has brought back its cheerful holiday lineup of iconic cups. It's just what you need to warm your hands with a hot beverage on a cold, dark Chicago morning.

“We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners,” said Gary Jacobson, Starbucks creative director for this year’s holiday campaign in a press release.

Also, holiday drinks and seasonal treats are currently available at all Chicago locations.

What about the free reusable red cup?

Customers who have been waiting to hear the news on Red Cup Day 2022 no longer have to wait. All Chicago area Starbucks locations will be handing out free reusable red cups on Thursday, November 17th.

Starbucks will give out the free, limited-edition reusable red cups to customers that order a holiday or fall hand-crafted beverage on Thursday.

Get it while you can. Starbucks says they will be available as long as supplies last. You can receive the free cup by going into any Starbucks store, ordering delivery, or using the Starbucks app.

Four new variations of holiday cups

The seasonally colored cups, with the addition of mint green, were designed to bring holiday vibes and "add a sense of seasonal joy."

“We are really focused on creating a joyful experience throughout the entire Starbucks experience – whether a customer is visiting at our drive-thru or in our café,” said Jacobson. “Whatever we can touch, we wanted to make sure that we make someone’s day a little bit brighter in a holiday way.”

What's on the menu for holiday drinks and treats?

Holiday beverages:

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Irish Cream Cold Brew

Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

From the bakery:

Chocolate Pistachio Swirl

Reindeer Cake Pop

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish

Cranberry Bliss Bar

Snowman Cookie.

Find a Starbucks near you

According to Statista, Chicago is second in the nation only to New York for the amount of Starbucks locations. Chicago is also home to the world's largest Starbucks, Starbucks Reserve Roastery at 646 N. Michigan Avenue.

Go here to find a location near you.

_______________________

To get NewsBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)