Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'

Cookie Collision Shake? Gonzo Bonzo Salad? Lucky 7? How to order from Potbelly's 'secret menu'.

Image by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

(CHICAGO) Although you may have your tried and true favorite menu items, sometimes it can be fun to change things up a bit and order something off the beaten path.

Chicago-based Potbelly Sandwich Works' "secret menu" is less of a "secret" and more of an "underground" company-approved menu. Most of the underground options add ingredients to make some unique and sensational sandwiches, but the menu has some tasty desserts as well.

Here's the complete underground menu, as seen in QSR Magazine.

Underground menu sandwiches

  • Cheeseburger: Did you know you could get a cheeseburger at Potbelly? This menu item adds meatballs and melted cheese to regular bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
  • Barnyard: Meat lovers, this one is for you. It's a combination of ham, turkey, Angus roast beef, salami, bacon, meatballs, and Swiss cheese toasted on regular bread.
  • Lucky 7: Another meat-heavy sandwich, this one combines the Wreck with the Italian.
  • Fireball: This is a spicy one with meatballs, chili, hot peppers, and melted cheddar toasted on regular bread.
  • Wrecking Ball: Another variation of the Wreck, this sandwich is combined with meatballs, marinara sauce, and provolone and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
  • Sicilia: An Italian variation, this sandwich includes salami, pepperoni, capicola, mortadella, meatballs, mushrooms, marinara, and provolone toasted on regular bread.
  • Calicado: A slightly healthier sandwich than the others, the Calicado offers fresh-sliced avocado, cucumber, and turkey topped with melted cheddar on multigrain bread.

Underground salads

  • Clubhouse Salad: A bed of fresh spinach topped with chicken breast, avocado slices, bacon, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, and tomatoes.
  • Gonzo Bonzo Salad: This salad starts off with romaine, iceberg, and spinach, topped with chickpeas, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, diced red onion, and sliced cucumber.

Underground Desserts

  • Cookie Collision Shake: This amazing creation blends vanilla ice cream with Oreo and shortbread butter cookies. Cookie crumbs are sprinkled on top to finish it off.
  • Dream Bar Sundae: What could be tastier than a warm, gooey Dream Bar (chocolate, oatmeal, and caramel) topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and cherry? I can't think of a more satisfying way to end a meal.

Bonus menu item

Ice Cream Sandwich: This one wasn't found in QSR Magazine, but for a delicious treat you can choose two cookies and ask the person behind the counter to put vanilla ice cream in between them.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly began in Chicago in 1977 when Peter Hastings and his wife made sandwiches for customers at their Lincoln Park antique shop. In 1996, Bryant Keil, a big fan of the sandwiches, bought the shop from Hastings and created the Potbelly's we know and love today.

