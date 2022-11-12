Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic pickles

If you have ever wanted your home to smell like a sour pickle, you're in luck.

(CHICAGO) Extreme-scented candles are all the rage right now. You can get candles that smell like tomatoes, pencil shavings, and chewing gum. So why not pickle-scented?

Chicagoans love pickles on their hot dogs. After all, you can't have a Chicago-style dog without the obligatory pickle spear. But how do Chicagoans feel about a pickle-scented candle?

Vlasic, a brand of Chicago-headquartered Conagra Brands, Inc., is offering up a limited-release pickle-scented candle in celebration of National Pickle Day.

What is National Pickle Day?

In case you weren't aware, National Pickle Day is celebrated this Monday, November 14th. Surprisingly, it's not a new holiday. We can trace its roots back to 1949 when the humble pickle was celebrated for an entire week during National Pickle Week.

"It was a no-brainer for us to bring the fun and flavor of Vlasic into homes across the country in celebration of National Pickle Day," Brett Castle, Vlasic Brand Director, said in a statement.

The candles are handmade

"We saw a huge opportunity to do something really fun and different with Vlasic in celebration of National Pickle Day. But creating a candle that looks and smells like a real jar of pickles posed several big challenges," says Krysten Kauder, Founder, Candier by Ryan Porter in a news release.

Kauder explained it was tough to get wax pickles to look like they were naturally floating in the jar. The fake pickles had to be placed by hand with the wax carefully poured over to get that authentic look of pickles floating in a briny liquid.

Where can I buy a pickle candle?

You can buy the Vlasic Pickle Candle on shopryanpo for $29. The candles will go on sale starting Monday, November 14, 2022. Don't delay. Supplies are limited.

