You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per month

The 16K square foot mansion, known as Adler on the Park, was built between 1915 and 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson.

(CHICAGO) In 1917, famous Chicago architects David Adler and Henry Dangler finished construction on a row house at 2700 N. Lakeview for Titanic survivor, Emily Ryerson. Emily was widowed when her husband, Arthur, died on the Titanic in 1912.

Arthur was one of the 1,500 people that went down with the Titanic after it struck an iceberg. Women and children were ordered onto the lifeboats first. Arthur put his family on a lifeboat and remained behind. His body was never found.

Tragically, the family was returning from Europe after the accidental death of another of their children, Arthur Jr.

After the tragedy, Emily returned to Chicago and had the Adler mansion commissioned for herself and some of her artist friends. Emily was a jewelry artist who enjoyed working with fine gems.

Designated a historic landmark

The property was split into two homes, and in 2016, the mansion was declared a historic landmark. Now, those homes have been recently renovated by a team of 40 interior designers, the first renovation since 1946.

According to Adler on the Park Showcase House website, "The Showcase House brings Chicago’s top interior designers together to transform this iconic property with the goal of creating a modern, yet traditional, luxury living space while keeping the character and detail of the original home."

Adler on the Park for rent

And now, the two units are both on the market for renters, but these aren't your average rental houses.

On the first two floors sits Residence One, which is available to rent at $28K per month. At 6,400 square feet, this unit has five bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms, a large grand foyer with a marble checkered floor, and restored columns.

Residence Two, on the top two floors with a private entrance, is slightly smaller at 5,200 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. At $23K it's also a little less costly to rent. It also boasts an 800-square-foot terrace.

